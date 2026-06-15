Cizzle Brands Corporation Releases Fiscal Q3 2026 Results; Reports First Positive Adjusted EBITDA Quarter with Year-Over-Year Revenue Up 253%

Reports record quarterly revenue of $12.6 million, up 253% year over year, and its first quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA, in its first full quarter since acquisition of The CWENCH Hydration Factory. The Company will host an investor call on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET .
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL; OTCQB: CZZLF; Frankfurt: 8YF) ( "Cizzle Brands" or the "Company" ), the sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2026. The third quarter was the Company's first full period operating as a integrated platform following the acquisition of the CWENCH Hydration Factory, and was highlighted by record revenue with positive Adjusted EBITDA, and new retail listings in both Canada and the United States.
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Cizzle Brands Corporation today reported its fiscal 2026 Q3 financials, with positive Adjusted EBITDA and year-over-year revenues up 253%.
Q3 FISCAL 2026 HIGHLIGHTS
- Revenue increased 253% year over year to $12.6 million, compared to $3.6 million in Q3 Fiscal 2025, driven primarily by the addition of contract manufacturing revenue and continued growth in SPOKEN Nutrition and HappiEats.
- Contract manufacturing contributed $9.3 million in revenue in the Company's first full quarter operating the CWENCH Hydration Factory, demonstrating the immediate, at-scale contribution of the acquired business.
- Gross profit grew to $5.4 million, compared to $1.9 million in Q3 Fiscal 2025. Gross margin was 43% (compared to 52% in Q3 Fiscal 2025), reflecting the shift in revenue mix toward contract manufacturing and trade investment behind new retail customer wins.
- Adjusted EBITDA was positive $0.3 million, compared to negative $2.4 million in Q3 Fiscal 2025, the Company's first quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA.
- Marketing expense declined to $1.1 million from $1.6 million in the prior year period, reflecting improved marketing efficiency on the quarter.
- Launched CWENCH Hydration at 109 Target stores across the United States and on Target.com.
- Expanded Canadian retail distribution significantly, launching CWENCH Hydration at 197 Walmart Canada locations (its first national listing at Walmart Canada) and at approximately 400 Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstore locations.
- Launched SnakStars™ Sport Bites, a nut-free, high-protein, high-fibre snack designed for active kids, expanding the HappiEats product line.
- Appointed consumer packaged goods executive David Giancoulos to the Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2026.
- Year-to-date revenue of approximately $21.0 million for the nine months ended April 30, 2026, more than double the prior year period, with the Manufacturing Business contributing $11.7 million.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
"Q3 was a breakthrough quarter for Cizzle Brands," said John Celenza, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Cizzle Brands. "In our first full quarter as a vertically integrated platform, we delivered record revenue of $12.6 million, more than tripling the prior year, and we generated positive Adjusted EBITDA for the first time in the Company's history. The CWENCH Hydration Factory is performing as we envisioned, contributing $9.3 million of contract manufacturing revenue in the quarter and giving us a scalable, cash-generative foundation."
Celenza continued: "This was also a milestone quarter for our brands. CWENCH Hydration is now on shelf nationally in the United States at Target and across Canada at Walmart, Loblaws, and Real Canadian Superstores. SPOKEN Nutrition and HappiEats continue to grow, and UNFI Canada recognized CWENCH as one of the fastest-growing brands in its network. We are mindful that this growth comes alongside the work of integrating a major acquisition and continuing to invest behind our brands. Our focus remains on disciplined execution, margin improvement, and a clear path toward sustained profitability."
Q3 FINANCIAL REVIEW (three months ended April 30, 2026)
- Revenue: $12.6 million (Q3 Fiscal 2025: $3.6 million), an increase of 253%.
- Gross profit: $5.4 million; gross margin of 43% (Q3 Fiscal 2025: $1.9 million; gross margin of 52%). The change in gross margin reflects the shift in revenue mix toward contract manufacturing, which carries a different margin profile than the branded portfolio, together with trade investment to support new retail customer wins.
- Adjusted EBITDA: $0.3 million (Q3 Fiscal 2025: negative $2.4 million). The improvement reflects the contribution from the Manufacturing Business and lower marketing expenditures in the quarter.
SEGMENT AND CHANNEL HIGHLIGHTS
- Contract Manufacturing: The Manufacturing Business contributed $9.3 million in revenue in its first full quarter within the Company. At the time of acquisition, the Manufacturing Business had approximately $184 million in remaining contracted customer production volume, including a substantial minimum take-or-pay revenue floor, providing multi-year demand visibility and a scalable revenue foundation.
- Brands Business: Within the branded portfolio, growth in SPOKEN Nutrition and HappiEats and higher U.S. revenue were partially offset by lower Canadian retail and wholesale revenue, primarily due to the non-repeat of pipeline-fill orders for CWENCH water bottles in the prior year period.
- U.S. Revenue: U.S. branded revenue increased year over year, primarily reflecting higher sales through distributor and e-commerce channels and continued community engagement through partnerships with USA Hockey and state hockey associations.
- SPOKEN Nutrition: The brand continued to gain meaningful traction, led by strong U.S. sales of its protein, daily packs, and creatine products. SPOKEN's NSF Certified for Sport® qualification continues to differentiate the brand with professional and amateur athletes.
- HappiEats: Sport Pasta and the newly launched SnakStars™ Sport Bites contributed incremental revenue and expanded the Company's presence in the better-for-you food and youth snack categories.
- Distribution Footprint: Cizzle Brands products are available in over 6,700 points of distribution across North America and Europe, including Target, Walmart Canada, Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Sport Chek, Canadian Tire, Pro Hockey Life, LifeTime Fitness, Source for Sports, Metro, Fortinos, London Drugs, Sobeys, Circle K, and PetroCanada.
- Professional Athlete Adoption: Cizzle Brands products have been ordered by more than 21 NHL teams, 21 Major League Baseball teams, 5 NFL teams, and 4 NBA teams.
SUBSEQUENT HIGHLIGHTS
Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company continued to build momentum with several milestones:
- On May 5, 2026, closed a senior secured convertible note financing for proceeds of US$6.2 million, and on May 6, 2026, completed a C$1.0 million unsecured convertible note financing that was concurrently converted into common shares.
- On May 15, 2026, launched CWENCH Hydration at Save-On-Foods locations across Western Canada.
- On June 4, 2026, launched CWENCH Hydration at Canadian Tire Gas+ locations.
OUTLOOK
Cizzle Brands enters the final quarter of fiscal 2026 as a vertically integrated sports nutrition platform with record revenue, positive Adjusted EBITDA, and an expanding retail footprint in both Canada and the United States. The CWENCH Hydration Factory is operational and ramping production, and management expects the Manufacturing Business to continue contributing meaningfully to revenue and cash flow as production scales across its contracted customer volume base.
At the same time, the Company will continue to invest in its Brands Business, with a focus on scaling its retail footprint, deepening grassroots and sports organization partnerships, improving gross margin, and driving repeat-purchase demand at retail. Management remains focused on a clear path toward sustained profitability.
Management is focused on scaling revenue, improving margins, and prudently managing the Company's capital structure. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and liquidity discussion in the MD&A.
INVESTOR CALL
The Company will be hosting a conference call and webcast to discuss its results on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET. To access the call, please visit this link.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A
Cizzle's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2026 are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.cizzlebrands.com .
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These measures are not recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. They are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. Please refer to the Company's MD&A for reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the most comparable IFRS measures.
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 6,700 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™ and SnakStars™ Sport Bites. It also owns and operates The CWENCH Hydration Factory , a manufacturing facility that produces CWENCH Hydration and other leading beverage brands in Tetra Pak packaging. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com
For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
"John Celenza"
John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: expected financial results, manufacturing efficiency, growth strategy, retail expansion and product launches, scaling of production capacity, new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks (including manufacturing facility utilization rates, dependency on third-party co-manufacturing volume commitments, and production line efficiencies), reliance on third-party logistics (3PL) providers and outsourced supply chain networks, dependency on single-source or third-party suppliers for raw materials and packaging inputs (including outsourced proprietary flavor formulations), regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
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For further information, please contact:
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088