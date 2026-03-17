Cizzle Brands Corporation Releases Fiscal Q2 2026 Results

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL; OTCQB: CZZLF; Frankfurt: 8YF) (" Cizzle Brands " or the " Company "), the sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended January 31, 2026. The quarter was highlighted by the successful closing of the Company's transformative acquisition of the CWENCH Hydration Factory and strong momentum in the United States.
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Cizzle Brands Corporation released its Fiscal Q2 2026 Financial Statements, reporting $5.1M in revenue for the 3 months ended January 31, 2026, an 80% increase over Fiscal Q2 2025.
Q2 FISCAL 2026 HIGHLIGHTS
- Revenue increased 80% year-over-year to $5.1 million, compared to $2.9 million in Q2 Fiscal 2025, driven by continued growth across U.S. and international channels and the addition of contract manufacturing revenue
- Completed the transformative acquisition of Flow Water Inc. (now Cizzle Brands Manufacturing Inc.), adding the CWENCH Hydration Factory — a fully operational co-manufacturing facility in Aurora, Ontario — establishing Cizzle as a vertically integrated sports nutrition platform with approximately $184 million in contracted production volume
- Contract manufacturing contributed $2.4 million in revenue from only five and a half weeks of operations post-closing, demonstrating immediate contribution from the acquired business
- U.S. branded revenue nearly doubled year-over-year, fueled by strong momentum across distributor, e-commerce, and specialty channels
- SPOKEN Nutrition delivered breakout growth across all categories, driven by strong adoption among athletes and health-conscious consumers
- Launched two new CWENCH Hydration™ flavours: Golden Berry in partnership with NHL MVP Nathan MacKinnon and Miracle On Ice™ in partnership with USA Hockey
- CWENCH Hydration became the Official Sports Drink of USA Lacrosse, further extending the brand's presence in the growing U.S. amateur sports ecosystem
- Distribution expanded to over 5,900 points across North America and Europe, including the launch of CWENCH Hydration and HappiEats Sport Pasta at Popeye's Supplements Canada
- Adjusted operating expenses for the quarter were $4.5 million, up 19% from the prior year period
- Year-to-date revenue of $8.4 million, up 49% versus $5.6 million in the prior year period
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
"Q2 was a landmark quarter for Cizzle Brands," said John Celenza, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Cizzle Brands. "The closing of our acquisition of the CWENCH Hydration Factory marks a defining moment in our journey — we are now a vertically integrated platform with the production capacity, contracted revenue base, and brand momentum to execute on our long-term growth strategy. In just five and a half weeks of ownership, the Manufacturing Business contributed $2.4 million in revenue, demonstrating the immediate and meaningful scale this acquisition brings to our business. Combined with approximately $184 million in contracted manufacturing volume at the time of acquisition, a rapidly scaling U.S. presence, and our products now available in over 5,900 points of distribution, we have built an exceptional foundation for sustained revenue growth and a clear path toward profitability."
Celenza continued: "This was also a standout quarter for several of our growth engines. Our U.S. business has almost doubled, powered by new distributor relationships, surging e-commerce demand, and the deep community roots we've built through partnerships with USA Hockey, USA Lacrosse, and state hockey associations. SPOKEN Nutrition is emerging as a real winner as athletes continue to discover the quality and trust that NSF Certified for Sport® products deliver. And with CWENCH Hydration now on shelf at 109 Target stores, SnakStars Sport Bites launched, and our partnership roster continuing to grow, the momentum heading into the second half of fiscal 2026 is the strongest it has ever been."
SEGMENT AND CHANNEL HIGHLIGHTS
- Contract Manufacturing : The Manufacturing Business contributed $2.4 million in revenue from approximately five and a half weeks of operations following the December 23, 2025 acquisition close. At the time of acquisition, the Manufacturing Business had approximately $184 million in remaining contracted customer production volume, including a substantial minimum take-or-pay revenue floor, providing multi-year demand visibility and a stable, scalable revenue foundation.
- U.S. Revenue Growth : Total U.S. revenue reached $1.3 million in Q2, nearly doubling from $0.7 million in Q2 2025. Growth was driven by new distributor partnerships, and strong e-commerce sales, supported by expanded specialty retail penetration.
- International Expansion : International revenue grew 55% year-over-year, supported by increased demand from European distributors and expanded product availability.
- SPOKEN Nutrition : The brand continued to gain meaningful traction across all categories, driven by strong U.S. sales performance. SPOKEN's NSF Certified for Sport® qualification continues to differentiate the brand with professional and amateur athletes.
- Direct-to-Consumer : E-commerce channels demonstrated 81% year-over-year growth and accounted for 10% of total revenue, consistent with the prior year. Strong growth in U.S. e-commerce helped sustain contribution even as the overall revenue base expanded significantly with the addition of the Manufacturing Business.
- Distribution Footprint : Cizzle Brands products are now available in over 5,900 points of distribution across North America and Europe, including Target, Sport Chek, Canadian Tire, Pro Hockey Life, LifeTime Fitness, Source for Sports, Metro, Fortinos, London Drugs, Sobeys, Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Circle K, PetroCanada, and Popeye's Supplements Canada.
- Professional Athlete Adoption: Cizzle Brands products have been ordered by more than 21 NHL Teams, 21 Major League Baseball teams, 5 NFL Teams, and 4 NBA teams.
SUBSEQUENT HIGHLIGHTS
Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company continued to build momentum with several significant milestones:
- Launched CWENCH Hydration at 109 Target stores across the United States and on Target.com, marking the Company's first national U.S. retail listing and a pivotal step in its U.S. expansion strategy
- Launched SnakStars™ Sport Bites, a new high-protein, high-fibre snack designed for active kids, further expanding the HappiEats product line and addressing a clear gap in the youth snack category
- Announced CWENCH Hydration as the Official Sports Drink of the New York State Amateur Hockey Association, adding to an expanding portfolio of partnerships that includes USA Hockey, USA Lacrosse, Massachusetts Hockey, Minnesota Hockey, and the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association
OUTLOOK
Cizzle Brands enters the second half of fiscal 2026 with the strongest platform in its history. The CWENCH Hydration Factory is operational and ramping production, CWENCH Hydration has secured its first national U.S. retail listing at Target, and the Company's pipeline of new product launches and partnership activations continues to grow.
The Manufacturing Business is expected to contribute meaningfully to revenue and cash flow as production scales across its contracted customer volume base. Management expects this revenue to be highly visible and predictable, given the multi-year nature of the underlying customer agreements and the substantial minimum take-or-pay provisions in place.
At the same time, the Company will continue to invest in its Brands Business, with a particular focus on scaling its U.S. footprint, deepening athlete and sports organization partnerships, and driving repeat-purchase demand at retail. With CWENCH Hydration now available at Target, alongside expanding presence in Canadian grocery, convenience, and specialty channels, management believes the Company is well-positioned to accelerate branded revenue growth in the quarters ahead.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A
Cizzle's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended January 31, 2026 are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.cizzlebrands.com .
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS financial measures, including EBITDA Loss and Adjusted EBITDA Loss. These measures are not recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. They are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. Please refer to the Company's MD&A for reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the most comparable IFRS measures.
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 5,900 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™ and SnakStars™ Sport Bites. It also owns and operates The CWENCH Hydration Factory , a manufacturing facility that produces CWENCH Hydration and other leading beverage brands in Tetra Pak packaging. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com
For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
"John Celenza"
John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: expected financial results, manufacturing efficiency, new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
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For further information, please contact:
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088