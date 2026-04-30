Cizzle Brands Corporation Recognized by UNFI Canada as One of the Fastest-Growing Brands in its Network; Appoints CPG Veteran David Giancoulos to Board of Directors

CWENCH Hydration™ has been recognized by UNFI Canada, Canada's largest distributor of natural, organic, and specialty products, for the fastest growth in monthly case sales; Cizzle further strengthens its Board with the appointment of seasoned beverage executive David Giancoulos, effective May 1, 2026.
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) (" Cizzle Brands " or the " Company "), the vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness, is pleased to announce two important milestones in support of its continued growth: (i) recognition by UNFI Canada, a division of United Natural Foods, Inc. (" UNFI "), as one of the fastest-growing brands in UNFI Canada's supplier network, with CWENCH Hydration™ awarded for the fastest growth in average monthly case movement since launch; and (ii) the appointment of David Giancoulos, a North American consumer packaged goods executive with more than 25 years of experience scaling beverage and consumer brands, to the Company's Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2026.
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CWENCH Hydration™ has been recognized by UNFI Canada as one of the fastest growing new brands in the UNFI Canada Network.
CWENCH Hydration™ Recognized by UNFI Canada as one of the Fastest-Growing Brands
UNFI Canada is Canada's largest distributor of natural, organic, kosher, and specialty foods, operating four distribution centres across the country and serving more than 5,000 retail customer locations on behalf of over 850 vendor brands. Recognition within UNFI Canada's supplier network is a meaningful indicator of brand performance, retail demand, and on-shelf velocity across one of the most diverse and competitive grocery channels in Canada.
CWENCH Hydration™ has been recognized by UNFI Canada as one of the fastest-growing brands in its network, awarded for the fastest growth in average monthly case movement since launch. The recognition validates the strength of the CWENCH Hydration™ brand and the rapid pace at which the brand is being adopted by retailers and consumers across Canada.
This recognition follows a series of significant Canadian retail and partnership milestones for CWENCH Hydration™, including expanded distribution at Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Walmart Canada, Circle K, Petro-Canada, and Pure Hockey, alongside a deep and growing footprint within Canadian grassroots and elite sports communities. Together, these tailwinds are translating into the kind of measurable, repeatable shelf velocity that UNFI Canada's recognition reflects.
David Giancoulos Appointed to the Board of Directors
Cizzle Brands is also pleased to announce the appointment of David Giancoulos to its Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2026. Mr. Giancoulos is a North American CPG executive and proven commercialization leader with more than 25 years of experience scaling brands, building route-to-market platforms, and driving revenue growth across highly competitive consumer categories. He brings a deep understanding of the retail, distribution, and commercial landscape across Canada and the United States, with a strong track record of turning strategy into execution and accelerating enterprise value.
Throughout his career, Mr. Giancoulos has held senior leadership roles with leading consumer brands including Mark Anthony Group, Rockstar Energy Drink, Red Bull, Flow Water, and BioSteel Sports Nutrition. Most recently, he served as General Manager, Liquid Refreshment Beverages at Mark Anthony Group, where he led the Canadian non-alcoholic beverage portfolio and strategic growth initiatives. Previously, Mr. Giancoulos was instrumental in bringing BioSteel's ready-to-drink platform to market and helped lead the brand's commercial expansion across Canada and the United States through major retail growth, strategic partnerships, and route-to-market execution.
Mr. Giancoulos is recognized for identifying high-potential growth opportunities, building winning commercial strategies, strengthening distribution networks, and helping brands scale quickly across competitive markets. His expertise spans sales leadership, go-to-market execution, customer development, innovation commercialization, strategic partnerships, and organizational growth.
Management Commentary
"To be recognized by UNFI Canada as the fastest-growing brand in their network based on average monthly case movement since launch is an enormous validation of what we're building with CWENCH Hydration™," said John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Cizzle Brands Corporation. "UNFI Canada sits at the centre of one of the most diverse and competitive distribution networks in the country, reaching thousands of independent retailers, conventional supermarkets, and specialty stores from coast to coast. A recognition of this kind reflects real, measurable consumer demand at the shelf, and it's a testament to the strength of our brand, our team, and the deep partnerships we've built with the retailers and sports communities that have championed CWENCH from day one."
"We're equally excited to welcome David Giancoulos to our Board of Directors," continued Mr. Celenza. "David is one of the most respected commercial leaders in the North American beverage industry, with a remarkable track record of scaling brands, building route-to-market platforms, and winning at retail across Canada and the United States. His experience at Mark Anthony Group, Rockstar Energy Drink, Red Bull, Flow Water, and BioSteel maps directly onto the next phase of Cizzle's growth, particularly as we accelerate our U.S. expansion. We're fortunate to have him in our corner as we continue building a category-leading platform."
"Cizzle Brands is building something genuinely differentiated in the sports nutrition space — combining strong consumer brands with a vertically integrated platform that few emerging companies can match," said Mr. Giancoulos. "CWENCH Hydration™ has clearly built real momentum with retailers and consumers, and the broader portfolio has significant runway ahead. I'm excited to join the Board and support John and the team as they accelerate the next phase of growth across Canada, the U.S., and beyond."
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 6,200 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™ and SnakStars™ Sport Bites. It also owns and operates The CWENCH Hydration Factory , a manufacturing facility that produces CWENCH Hydration and other leading beverage brands in Tetra Pak packaging. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com
For more information about HappiEats™, please visit: https://www.myhappieats.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
"John Celenza"
John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
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This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: expected financial results, manufacturing efficiency, new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
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For further information, please contact:
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088