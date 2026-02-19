Cizzle Brands Corporation Launches SnakStars Sport Bites: A Nut-Free, High-Protein, High-Fibre Snack Designed for Active Kids

SnakStars Sport Bites delivers 16g of protein and 10g of fibre per bag in two kid-approved flavours, now arriving at Sport Chek and leading sporting goods retailers across Canada
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) (the " Company "), the sports nutrition company elevating the game in health and wellness, today announced the launch of SnakStars™ Sport Bites™, a new high-protein, high-fibre snack created to address a clear gap in the kids' snacking aisle.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260219079591/en/
Cizzle Brands today announced the launch of SnakStars™ Sport Bites™, a high-protein, high-fibre, nut-free snack for active kids.
SnakStars™ Sport Bites™ are designed for active families seeking better options beyond traditional granola bars. Each bag contains 16 grams of protein and 10 grams of fibre (2 servings per bag), is nut-free, and made with real ingredients - delivering meaningful nutrition in a format kids actually want to eat.
Available in two flavours - Apple Cinnamon and Frosted Vanilla - SnakStars™ Sport Bites™ combine performance-driven nutrition with kid-friendly taste and convenience.
"Parents are frustrated with what passes for ‘healthy' in the kids' snack aisle," said John Celenza, Chairman and CEO of Cizzle Brands Corporation. "SnakStars Sport Bites are built differently. They deliver real protein, real fibre, and real ingredients - without nuts - so families don't have to compromise between nutrition and taste."
Built for Active Lifestyles
SnakStars™ Sport Bite™ are positioned for families on the move - whether it's early morning practices, tournaments, school lunches, or road trips. Unlike traditional granola bars that skew high in sugar and low in protein, SnakStars Sport Bites™ delivers meaningful macronutrients that support growing, active kids.
Each bag (2 servings) features:
- 16g protein per bag
- 10g fibre per bag
- Nut-free formulation
- Made with real ingredients
SnakStars™ is on a mission to make healthy snacking fun, easy, and delicious for kids and families.
Retail Rollout Across Canada
SnakStars™ Sport Bites™ will begin hitting shelves in the third week of February at Sport Chek nationwide and select Source for Sports locations. Well.ca, Healthy Planet, CanCo Gas, FGL Quebec, Canadian Tire and Pro Hockey Life will also be carrying SnakStars™ Sports Bites™ in the coming months.
The launch strategy focuses on high-traffic sporting goods channels—meeting families where performance and nutrition intersect.
Expanding Cizzle's Sports Nutrition Food Portfolio
The introduction of SnakStars™ Sport Bites™ represents the Company's next step in building a broader sports-focused food portfolio, following the successful launch of HappiEats™ Sport Pasta ™ which is now available in stores across North America, and reflects Cizzle Brands' continued focus on developing practical, better-for-you products that fit real family routines.
SnakStars™ Sport Bites™ will be sold in 12-bag caddies and distributed nationally.
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 5,900 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™ and SnakStars™ Sport Bites. It also owns and operates The CWENCH Hydration Factory , a manufacturing facility that produces CWENCH Hydration and other leading beverage brands in Tetra Pak packaging. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com
For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
"John Celenza"
John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: expected financial results, manufacturing efficiency, new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260219079591/en/
For further information:
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088