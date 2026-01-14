Cizzle Brands Announces That CWENCH Hydration Has Become the Official Sports Drink of USA Lacrosse

Cizzle Brands Announces That CWENCH Hydration Has Become the Official Sports Drink of USA Lacrosse

The agreement integrates CWENCH Hydration and HappiEats Sports Pasta into USA Lacrosse's ecosystem of players, coaches and communities to build visibility in the US.

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL ) (the " Company " or " Cizzle ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the " Agreement ") with USA Lacrosse, the governing body for the sport of lacrosse in the United States, to make CWENCH Hydration the exclusive Official Sports Drink of USA Lacrosse and the U.S. National teams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260114556959/en/

CWENCH Hydration is now the official Sports Drink of USA Lacrosse and the US National Teams.

CWENCH Hydration is now the official Sports Drink of USA Lacrosse and the US National Teams.

Under the terms of the Agreement, USA Lacrosse will also recognize HappiEats Sport Pasta as the exclusive official fortified pasta of the organization.

The agreement with USA Lacrosse marks another milestone in Cizzle's expansion across high-growth, performance-driven sports communities in the U.S. market. In April 2025, CWENCH Hydration became the Official Hydration Partner of USA Hockey and in May 2025 the Company announced that CWENCH Hydration is the Official Hydration Partner of Massachusetts Hockey, Minnesota Hockey and Michigan Amateur Hockey Association .

The Agreement provides Cizzle with integrated access across USA Lacrosse's ecosystem — including national team programs, youth development initiatives, grassroots events, digital platforms, and member communities — while supporting athletes with hydration designed for high-intensity training and competition.

"From a business standpoint, this partnership puts CWENCH at the center of one of the most passionate, family-driven, and performance-oriented sports communities in North America," said John Celenza, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cizzle Brands. "But this isn't just about visibility — it's about being present at practices, tournaments, and development programs where lifelong brand relationships are formed. USA Lacrosse has built an incredible platform to grow the game the right way, and we're excited to be part of that growth."

Will Blake, VP, Corporate Partnerships for USA Lacrosse added: "This partnership with CWENCH represents where we believe sports partnerships are headed — less about logos, more about impact. By integrating CWENCH across our National Teams, youth events, content platforms, and member ecosystem, we're delivering real value to athletes, coaches, and families while helping CWENCH grow alongside the sport. It's a modern, performance-driven collaboration that aligns perfectly with how we're evolving the USA Lacrosse commercial model."

The Agreement also supports CWENCH's broader U.S. growth strategy by strengthening brand credibility with coaches and organizations, expanding direct-to-consumer and team-based sales channels, and reinforcing CWENCH's positioning as a hydration solution for serious athletes at every level of play.

The partnership officially commenced January 1, 2026, with collaborative marketing, event activations, and product integration rolling out throughout the year.

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 5,800 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™. It also owns and operates The CWENCH Hydration Factory , a manufacturing facility that produces CWENCH Hydration and other leading beverage brands in Tetra Pak packaging. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com

For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Cizzle Brands Corporation

"John Celenza"

John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: expected financial results, manufacturing efficiency, new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

For further information:

Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088

