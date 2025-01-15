Spoken Nutrition™ is a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification, making Spoken products eligible for use by athletes in several major-league and minor-league organizations, as well as the NCAA. With purchase orders secured from many professional sports teams, including multiple MLB teams for use during Spring Training leading into the 2025 regular baseball season, the launch of Spoken Nutrition™ cements Cizzle Brands Corporation as a global leader in sports nutrition.
Cizzle Brands: A Sports Nutrition Company Leading the Next Wave in Health and Wellness
Cizzle Brands (CBOE:CZZL) is a sports nutrition company driving transformative change within the health and wellness industry. The company commenced trading on CBOE Canada on December 30, 2024, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.
Cizzle Brands leverages deep-rooted connections in the professional sports sector by collaborating with elite athletes to trial and refine health and wellness products to ensure optimal performance, while still being appropriate for athletes of all ages. The CWENCH Hydration products underscore its commitment to premium-quality offerings.
Through Cizzle's broad-based grassroots programs, more than 12,000 youth athletes across North America are sponsored by Cizzle, featuring CWENCH logos on their helmets, jerseys and water bottles.
Company Highlights
- Cizzle is dedicated to driving transformative change in the health and wellness industry by offering premium, clean-label sports nutrition products.
- The companycollaborates with elite athletes and professional sports teams to trial and refine its product offerings, ensuring optimal performance.
- Its flagship brand - CWENCH Hydration - is one of the fastest-growing hydration products in the world, with endorsements from top athletes like Nathan MacKinnon and Andrew Wiggins, as well as up-and-coming superstars Gavin McKenna and Chloe Primerano. Wiggins is also a significant investor in the business.
- The company generated $5 million dollars in net sales in its first 6 months of operations with a gross margin of 60% and is projected to generate net sales of $13 to $15 million in its first fiscal year.
- Driven by a well-defined growth strategy, the company is expanding distribution through major retailers, international market entry, and potential strategic acquisitions to drive revenue growth and market penetration.
- Cizzle’s executive team has extensive experience in CPG, brand building and public markets, including former executives of BioSteel and DreamWater.
Click here to connect with Cizzle Brand (CBOE:CZZL) to receive an Investor Presentation
Cizzle Brands Corporation
Investor Insight
Through its innovative line of diversified products, Cizzle Brands Corporation is well-positioned to capitalize on the global MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement sweeping the nation. This includes increased consumer demand for low-sugar, high-quality functional foods and beverages, nutritional supplements and sustainable packaging.
Overview
Cizzle Brands Corporation (CBOE:CZZL) is a dynamic sports nutrition company dedicated to driving transformative change within the health and wellness industry. Cizzle commenced trading on CBOE Canada on December 30, 2024, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.
Leveraging deep-rooted connections in the professional sports sector, the company collaborates with elite athletes to trial and refine its health and wellness products to ensure optimal performance, while still being appropriate for athletes of all ages. Its CWENCH Hydration line of products underscores its commitment to premium-quality offerings.
Cizzle maintains a global R&D innovation team involving top nutritionists, dieticians and strength coaches to develop cutting-edge products and bring them to market. This approach ensures that each product is designed to meet the highest standards of performance and wellness.
As consumers become increasingly health-conscious, there is a significant shift toward products that offer clean ingredients and functional benefits, such as hydration, recovery and natural energy. The functional beverage market size is estimated to reach US$229.75 billion in 2025, and is expected to climb to US$329.68 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.49 percent. This growth is driven by rising disposable incomes, heightened awareness of physical well-being, and the growing popularity of fitness lifestyles.
CWENCH Hydration is already recognized as one of the fastest-growing hydration products in the world. In its first 6 months of operation, it generated net sales of $5 million with gross margins of 60 percent and is on track to achieve $13 to $15 million in sales in its first fiscal year. Since its launch, CWENCH has been endorsed by elite athletes and adopted by professional sports teams across North America.
Cizzle is led by a seasoned executive team with extensive experience in consumer-packaged goods, brand building and public markets.
Market Differentiator
Cizzle differentiates itself by developing aspirational products consumed by aspirational people that drive awareness in key markets. Through its broad-based grassroots programs, over 12,000 youth athletes across North America are sponsored by Cizzle, featuring CWENCH logos on their helmets, jerseys and water bottles.
As Cizzle's products develop loyal followings in key markets, other consumer groups are pulled into engagement with its brands. With so many youth athletes making CWENCH Hydration their preferred sports drinks, pantry-loading parents who support sugar-free, all-natural alternatives for their kids become advocates - and ultimately consumers of CWENCH.
Cizzle's commitment to sustainability is another key differentiator. By adopting eco-friendly packaging solutions such as Tetra Pak, the company significantly reduces its environmental impact compared to traditional materials. It also limits the amount of plastics that touch Cizzle's products, minimizing the risk of exposure to microplastics. This move not only addresses growing consumer demand for healthy and sustainable products but also reinforces Cizzle's brand values.
Well-defined Growth Strategy
Too often emerging CPG companies grow faster than their capitalization and infrastructure can support, leading many to flame out or incur dilutive financings. Cizzle is focused on maximizing shareholder value through sustainable revenue growth, strong gross margins, profitability and strategic acquisitions.
As brand awareness grows, and velocity through current retailers accelerates, the company plans to increase sales by expanding distribution channels through major Canadian retailers to boost market penetration and drive product visibility in high-traffic retail locations.
At the same time, Cizzle is building brand awareness and driving sales in select US and European markets where it can drive velocity while maintaining gross margins.
Product innovation is a key pillar of Cizzle’s growth strategy. The company has or is preparing to launch multiple new products across various consumer channels in 2025, including CWENCH Protein and Spoken Nutrition, among others. Each product launch will be supported by targeted marketing campaigns, in-store activations, and influencer partnerships to create brand awareness and drive consumer demand. Furthermore, Cizzle is actively pursuing opportunities to acquire young, innovative companies in the health and wellness sector that align with its mission, thus accelerating portfolio expansion.
Company Highlights
- Cizzle is dedicated to driving transformative change in the health and wellness industry by offering premium, clean-label sports nutrition products.
- The companycollaborates with elite athletes and professional sports teams to trial and refine its product offerings, ensuring optimal performance.
- Its flagship brand - CWENCH Hydration - is one of the fastest-growing hydration products in the world, with endorsements from top athletes like Nathan MacKinnon and Andrew Wiggins, as well as up-and-coming superstars Gavin McKenna and Chloe Primerano. Wiggins is also a significant investor in the business.
- The company generated $5 million dollars in net sales in its first 6 months of operations with a gross margin of 60 percent and is projected to generate net sales of $13 to $15 million in its first fiscal year.
- Driven by a well-defined growth strategy, the company is expanding distribution through major retailers, international market entry, and potential strategic acquisitions to drive revenue growth and market penetration.
- Cizzle’s executive team has extensive experience in CPG, brand building and public markets, including former executives of BioSteel and DreamWater.
Key Products & Brands
CWENCH Hydration
Cizzle’s flagship product, CWENCH Hydration, is a sugar-free, all-natural sports drink formulated with 6+ essential electrolytes and only 10 calories per serving. It stands out with eco-friendly Tetra Pak packaging and no preservatives. Endorsed by high-profile athletes like Nathan MacKinnon, Andrew Wiggins, Gavin McKenna and Chloe Primerano, CWENCH has gained traction in major retail outlets across Canada and select US markets. Its rapid market adoption has solidified it as one of the fastest-growing products in its category.
CWENCH Protein
CWENCH Protein, a post-workout recovery solution, comes in both whey and vegan options. Available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, it leverages the existing CWENCH distribution network to ensure broad reach.
Spoken Nutrition
Spoken Nutrition is a premium supplement line designed to enhance athletic performance and overall wellness by unlocking the expertise behind the world's best athletes. Developed in collaboration with elite trainers and scientists to make products that work, the range includes 14 SKUs targeting various health benefits. A standout product, Sleep Builder, has received significant acclaim for its positive impact on recovery and sleep quality. Spoken Nutrition primarily targets direct-to-consumer channels, elite training facilities and partnerships with celebrity trainers.
Management Team
John Celenza – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Celenza co-founded BioSteel Sports, where he played a pivotal role in scaling the business within the consumer goods sector. His expertise in brand development and market expansion is instrumental in guiding Cizzle's strategic direction.
Tucker Wright – President & Chief Revenue Officer
Tucker Wright brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles at DreamWater and BioSteel. His proficiency in revenue generation and market strategy supports Cizzle's growth initiatives and market penetration efforts.
Anthony Mila – Chief Marketing Officer
Anthony Mila, formerly CEO of HighRise Marketing and CMO of BioSteel, has a strong background in marketing within the health and wellness industry. His strategic vision drives Cizzle's brand positioning and consumer engagement.
Blane Kaufman – Chief Operating Officer
Blane Kaufman previously led operations at BioSteel, bringing extensive operational expertise to Cizzle. His focus on operational efficiency ensures the seamless execution of the company's strategic plans.
Steven Tschirhart – Chief Financial Officer
Steven Tschirhart, who spent over a decade at Kraft Heinz ultimately as Head of Coffee Canada, oversees the financial operations of Cizzle, ensuring fiscal responsibility and strategic financial planning to support the company's growth objectives.
Andy O'Brien – Chief Performance Officer & Director
Andy O’Brien is a legendary sports performance coach who has collaborated with world-class athletes and elite trainers. His expertise contributes to the development of Cizzle's performance-oriented products.
Top 4 Canadian Biotech Stocks (Updated January 2025)
Biotech is a dynamic industry that is driving scientific advancements and innovation in healthcare. In Canada, the biotech industry is home to companies pursuing cutting-edge therapies and medical technologies.
According to Grandview Research, the global biotech market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.96 percent between 2024 and 2030 to reach a value of US$3.08 trillion.
Here, the Investing News Network profiles the five best-performing Canadian biotech stocks based on their year-on-year gains.
Data on Canadian biotech stocks was collected on January 14, 2025, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations of over C$50 million at that time were considered. Companies on the TSX, TSXV and CSE were considered, but no TSXV-listed stocks made the list this time. Read on to learn what's been driving these biotech firms.
1. Bright Minds Biosciences (CSE:DRUG)
Year-on-year gain: 2,131 percent
Market cap: C$391.38 million
Share price: C$56.00
Bright Minds Biosciences is focused on developing novel treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its portfolio consists of serotonin agonists designed to target neurocircuit abnormalities that make disorders like epilepsy, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression difficult to treat.
The company's drugs have been designed to potentially retain the powerful therapeutic aspects of psychedelic and other serotonergic compounds, while minimizing the side effects, thereby creating superior drugs to first-generation compounds such as psilocybin.
Bright Minds is in Phase 2 clinical trials of its candidate BMB-101 in patients with classic absence epilepsy and developmental epileptic encephalopathy.
On October 15, the company's stock price surged nearly 1,500 percent in a single session. While Bright Minds didn't have news of its own, the move was likely influenced by global pharmaceutical company Lundbeck's announcement of intention to acquire Longboard Pharmaceuticals, which has a similar drug candidate. Bright Minds closed a non-brokered private placement that included participation from a group of healthcare investors on November 4, 2024.
2. ME Therapeutics Holdings (CSE:METX)
Year-on-year gain: 369.42 percent
Market cap: C$95.72 million
Share price: C$5.68
ME Therapeutics Holdings is a biotechnology company focused on developing cancer-fighting drug candidates that can increase the efficacy of current immuno-oncology drugs by targeting suppressive myeloid cells, which have been found to hinder the effectiveness of existing immuno-oncology treatments. Immuno-oncology is a relatively new area of cancer drug research and has shown promising results when used to treat cancer with low survival rates.
In December 2023, the company shared research done in collaboration with Dr. Kenneth Harder at the University of British Columbia suggesting ME Therapeutics' antibody, h1B11-12, successfully blocks a protein that fuels breast and colon cancer growth (G-CSF). Trial planning efforts are ongoing, and the company expects development of a cell line for future production of the drug to be finished in the latter half of 2025.
In addition, the company is part of an ongoing collaborative effort to develop therapeutic MRNA delivery methods to myeloid cells with NanoVation Therapeutics, a biotech company that develops customized nucleic acid and lipid nanoparticle technologies to empower genetic medicine. The collaboration has already resulted in two new MRNA formulations, for which testing began on October 4.
3. Medicenna (TSX:MDNA)
Year-on-year gain: 217.07 percent
Market cap: C$104.81 million
Share price: C$1.30
Medicenna is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative therapies for patients with challenging unmet needs. Its focus is on creating novel, highly selective versions of cytokines — small proteins that play a crucial role in regulating immune responses — such as IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13, which it refers to as "Superkines" and "empowered superkines."
Interleukins, which Medicenna says are at the core of its therapies, are groups of cytokines. The company's interleukins are engineered to fuse with specific molecules to optimize their function. Its therapies treat solid tumors, which have a low response rate to conventional cancer treatments, and autoimmune and neuroinflammatory diseases.
Medicenna's lead candidate, MDNA11, has demonstrated therapeutic activity and an acceptable safety profile during clinical trials of monotherapy dose escalation in treating patients with advanced solid tumors.
On December 5, the company shared a clinical update for its Phase 1/2 ABILITY-1 study, which is testing MDNA11 in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA, revealing one patient in the study had a complete response after receiving eight weeks of treatment.
4. Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)
Year-on-year gain: 27.86 percent
Market cap: C$149.33 million
Share price: C$1.79
Cardiol Therapeutics is a biopharma company developing innovative treatments for inflammation and fibrosis in cardiovascular conditions. Its research is concentrated on pericarditis, which is inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart; myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle; and heart failure.
Cardiol currently has two drug candidates in its pipeline. CardiolRx, the company's lead candidate, received an orphan drug destination in February 2024.
Cardol shared the results of its Phase 2 open-label pilot study of CardiolRx in patients with symptomatic recurrent pericarditis at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in November 2024. Findings indicated that CardiolRx significantly reduced pericardial pain in patients, with most experiencing relief within 5 days, and that the benefits were sustained over the extended 26 week study. The treatment also lowered inflammation and prevented recurring episodes, leading to a significant decrease in pericarditis occurrences.
The biotech company is also developing CRD-38, a drug formulation of cannabidiol that is administered subcutaneously for treating heart failure.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_LifeScience for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Cardiol Therapeutics is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Cizzle Brands Launching Spoken Nutrition as its Latest Performance-Driven Brand for Athletes
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) ( the "Company or "Cizzle Brands") , the sports nutrition company elevating the game in health and wellness, is pleased to announce the launch of its premium NSF Certified for Sport ® nutraceutical line of products, Spoken Nutrition™ (" Spoken ").
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250114466855/en/
NSF has granted its Certified for Sport® designation to Spoken Nutrition's products, which is reflected on the organization's official website. These product listings with additional details about each can be accessed through this link. (Photo: Business Wire)
Introduction to Spoken Nutrition
Spoken's ™ line of products is composed of nutritional supplements formulated by the world's leading performance coaches, dieticians, nutritionists, and functional medicine doctors to meet the needs of their professional athletes.
The team that formulated Spoken's ™ products includes Dr. Matt Frakes (LSU Dietician), Carl Bergstrom (Director of Performance for NBA All-Star, Steph Curry), Brianne Brown (University of Miami Strength & Conditioning Coach), Alan Bishop (University of Houston Director of Men's Basketball Sports Performance), David Lawrence (Strength Coach to Six NFL Super Bowl Winners), Ben Prentiss (Experienced NHL Strength Coach), Dr. Jordan Shallow (Doctor of Chiropractic and Strength Coach to Elite Athletes), Dr. Sachin Patel (Functional Medicine Doctor), and Cizzle Brands' Chief Performance Officer, Andy O'Brien.
Mr. O'Brien was nicknamed "The Muscle Whisperer" by Sportsnet in 2015, highlighting his work as a trainer to NHL superstar Sidney Crosby, Olympic medallist figure skater Patrick Chan, women's hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser, and Olympic swimmer Dara Torres. Mr. O'Brien has also held coaching and consultancy roles for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers in the National Hockey League.
All Spoken ™ products carry the NSF Certified for Sport ® designation, a rigorous certification program that confirms sports supplements and sports nutritional products do not contain substances banned by many major athletic organizations. Listings of Spoken's ™ products on the NSF website can be seen by clicking on this link .
Last month, Spoken ™ began a soft launch of its product line through introductions to professional team coaches, strength trainers, consultants, advisors, and dieticians. This included a one-hour presentation on Spoken Nutrition ™ delivered to the majority of MLB strength coaches during the Winter MLB Meetings. Several MLB teams have already placed orders for Spoken Nutrition products.
Additional information about Spoken Nutrition ™ can be found on its website at http://spokennutrition.com
Market and Opportunity Size
According to a study published in the National Institutes of Health database in 2023, the global market size for dietary supplements grew from USD $82 billion to USD $149.5 billion in 2021, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate of 8.9% that is expected to drive the market size to USD $308 billion in 2028.
Another study indicated that 2021 was a record year for usage of dietary supplements, with 80% of U.S. adults taking such supplements in that year.
Labelling accuracy of sports supplements remains a persisting issue, with a 2023 study by the University of Mississippi revealing that nearly 90% of sports supplements are inaccurately labelled.
By virtue of the NSF Certified for Sport® label on Spoken Nutrition ™ products, not only can consumers have trust in all Spoken ™ products, the certification along with the involvement of Dr. Frakes, Ms. Brown, and Mr. Bishop well-positions Spoken ™ to serve the nutritional needs of the over 520,000 NCAA collegiate athletes in the United States.
Overview of Spoken Nutrition Products
Spoken ™ Sleep Builder: containing only amino acids (such as l-theanine, glycine and glutamine), inositol and three forms of magnesium (orotate, glycerophosphate and glycinate), Spoken ™ Sleep Builder is formulated to help people get more restorative sleep without the use of melatonin, 5-HTP and other herbal supplements.
Spoken ™ Greens: unlike other greens products that take a kitchen-sink approach to formulation, Spoken™ Greens contains only 20 high-impact, nutrient-rich ingredients in quantities that will actually make a difference to your health.
Spoken ™ Aminos + ATP: formulated to have a high dose of leucine, added tyrosine and Peak ATP to help with increased muscle protein synthesis, increased dopamine and help with cellular energy.
Spoken ™ Creatine: helps increase body/lean muscle when used in conjunction with a resistance training regimen. It also helps improve strength, power, and performance.
Spoken™ High EPA Fish Oil + D: made from sustainable wild-caught anchovy, sardine, and mackerel low in heavy metals, was intentionally formulated to contain 700mg of EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) along with 300 mg of DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), Spoken's™ High EPA Fish Oil + D is a very high dose Omega-3 supplement, supplemented with lipase to enhance absorption.
Spoken™ MAG 3: formulated to be one of the best sources of magnesium for cardiovascular, cognitive, muscular, and brain health. Spoken™ MAG 3 not only increases magnesium levels in the brain but also raises blood serum magnesium levels. Each serving contains 225 mg of elemental magnesium from three highly bioavailable forms: Magnesium Glycinate, Magnesium Malate, and ATA Mg®, a patented acetyl taurinate magnesium salt.
Spoken™ Pro Resolving Mediators + EPA/DHA: formulated to manage pain, help our bodies avoid the ravages of injury and promote a natural, balanced recovery process. Each capsule of Spoken™ Pro Resolving Mediators + EPA/DHA contains 14-HDHA, 17-HDHA, and 18-HEPE, along with their source materials, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).
Spoken™ Vitamin D3 + K1/K2: each capsule of Spoken™ Vitamin D3 + K1/K2 provides 2000 IUs of Vitamin D, along with 120 mcg of K1 and 90 mcg of K2.
Spoken™ Essential Daily Packs: formulated to be the essential, all-in-one foundational vitamin and nutritional supplement for athletes and people living an active lifestyle, Spoken™ Essential Daily Packs are convenient all-in-one packs designed to fill the critical nutritional gaps that can impact performance.
Spoken™ Grass Fed Whey Protein: the only protein supplement that contains 25 g of grass-fed whey protein, Tendoforte® collagen and 3 g of fat from olive oil or cocoa.
Spoken™ Grass Fed Beef Protein: features 25 grams of complete protein from grass-fed beef bone broth.
More information and purchasing options for Spoken Nutrition products can be found at the following webpage: https://spokennutrition.com/collections/all
Cizzle Brands Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Celenza, commented, "The supplements and nutrition products that are actually used by the world's top athletes aren't typically known by name to the general public, as they tend to be niche products which are usually only sold through specialty distributors within the sports nutrition profession. With Spoken, we are making these supplements available to athletes at all levels as well as their coaches and trainers." Mr. Celenza continued, "Spoken Nutrition's team has over a century of combined experience in training and providing nutrition advice for athletes, which gives them the know-how to strategically introduce our products to the decision-makers who place the orders on behalf of teams. In that way, Spoken Nutrition is an ideal complement to our flagship brand CWENCH Hydration™, and can help to fortify Cizzle Brands' leadership place in the sports nutrition industry."
"With over two decades of diverse experience working with the world's top athletes and doing the research to find innovative performance nutrition solutions, I have come to realize that nutrition underpins every aspect of athletic health and performance," said Dana Lis, Performance Nutrition Consultant to the Golden State Warriors. "The elite athletes that I have the honour to work with are incredibly unique in their physiology, and their individual needs must be understood and addressed with precision. Over the years, I've observed how the supplement market often fails to account for these nuances, offering generic solutions in an increasingly saturated and confusing market. This is exactly why the launch of Spoken Nutrition is so meaningful. It is not just yet another supplement line; it is a brand built on science and a deep understanding of the complexities of nutritional physiology and performance, as well as the practicality of the daily training environment. This commitment to evidence and experienced-based practice is what sets Spoken Nutrition apart - each product is crafted to maximize the impact of key ingredients with no compromises in quality or efficacy. With a dedication to meticulous research, development, attention to detail, and with every product and batch NSF Certified for Sport® , Spoken Nutrition is positioned to be a trusted partner for practitioners and athletes who are dedicated to leaving nothing to chance when it comes to reaching full health and athletic potential."
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about Spoken Nutrition, please visit: https://spokennutrition.com/
For more information about CWENCH, please visit: https://cwenchhydration.com/
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
"John Celenza"
John Celenza, Chief Executive Officer
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR+ or the Investors section of the Company's website for a version of this press release containing all published media.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250114466855/en/
For further information, please contact:
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Lantheus increases shareholding in RAD with A$8m placement
CWENCH Hydration Gains Distribution in Metro Supermarkets Across Ontario
With the debut of CWENCH Hydration™ in its first major Canadian grocer, Cizzle Brands anticipates that it will be able to further penetrate the mainstream consumer market alongside the specialty athletic and fitness-related markets. Starting this month, CWENCH Hydration™ mix packets will be offered in the pharmacy section of 47 Metro supermarkets across the province of Ontario.
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) ( the "Company or "Cizzle Brands") is pleased to announce that its flagship product CWENCH Hydration™ is launching in supermarkets operated under the Metro banner in Ontario, operated by the Metro, Inc. parent company. Initially, the pharmacy sections of 47 Metro supermarkets will be carrying CWENCH Hydration™ mix packets, sold in a 10-count format, which will be available in-store by the end of January 2025.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250109944605/en/
10-count packs of CWENCH Hydration™ mix will be sold in the pharmacy section of 47 Metro supermarkets in Ontario by the end of January 2025. (Photo: Business Wire)
This launch complements CWENCH Hydration™'s existing retail footprint in major Canadian chain retailers which includes Sport Chek, Canadian Tire, and Source for Sports, as detailed in Cizzle Brands' January 7, 2025 press release. Following this launch, CWENCH Hydration™ will be sold in more than 1,300 points of sale across Canada, the United States, and Europe.
The launch of CWENCH Hydration™ in Metro's Ontario supermarkets will mark the brand's first entry into the Canadian large-chain grocery market segment, which Cizzle Brands expects to help bolster mainstream adoption of CWENCH Hydration™ products.
To drive visibility of CWENCH Hydration™, Cizzle Brands will be working with Metro to provide training resources and materials for employees to improve conversion rates. Cizzle Brands also plans to provide ancillary marketing support to promote awareness of CWENCH Hydration's availability in Metro supermarkets.
As of September 28, 2024, Metro operates 995 stores primarily in Ontario and Quebec under banners including Metro , Metro Plus , Food Basics , and Super C . More information about Metro can be found on its website: https://www.metro.ca/
Cizzle Brands Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Celenza, commented, "Here in Ontario, Metro is one of the most recognized names in the grocery category, and so we are very pleased that Metro is beginning to stock CWENCH Hydration™ products in its Ontario stores so shortly after we first launched the brand. Our objective is to turn CWENCH Hydration™ into a household name that is recognized as a better hydration option for athletes of all ages, and we believe that availability at Metro supermarkets will be a key step towards that. We look forward to working together to make this new-found partnership a productive and fruitful long-term business relationship."
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands launched CWENCH Hydration in May of 2024, a better-for-you sports nutrition beverage that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. CWENCH Hydration is tailored to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH, please visit: https://cwenchhydration.com/
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
"John Celenza"
John Celenza, Chief Executive Officer
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: the listing of the Company's common shares on the Cboe Canada; the timing of the commencement of trading of the common shares; and new products of the Company. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media. Please access SEDAR+ or the Investors section of the Company's website for a version of this press release containing all published media.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250109944605/en/
For further information, please contact:
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
