Cizzle Brands Corporation (CBOE:CZZL)

Cizzle Brands: A Sports Nutrition Company Leading the Next Wave in Health and Wellness


Cizzle Brands (CBOE:CZZL) is a sports nutrition company driving transformative change within the health and wellness industry. The company commenced trading on CBOE Canada on December 30, 2024, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

Cizzle Brands leverages deep-rooted connections in the professional sports sector by collaborating with elite athletes to trial and refine health and wellness products to ensure optimal performance, while still being appropriate for athletes of all ages. The CWENCH Hydration products underscore its commitment to premium-quality offerings.

Cizzle Brand CWENCH Hydration products

Through Cizzle's broad-based grassroots programs, more than 12,000 youth athletes across North America are sponsored by Cizzle, featuring CWENCH logos on their helmets, jerseys and water bottles.

Company Highlights

  • Cizzle is dedicated to driving transformative change in the health and wellness industry by offering premium, clean-label sports nutrition products.
  • The companycollaborates with elite athletes and professional sports teams to trial and refine its product offerings, ensuring optimal performance.
  • Its flagship brand - CWENCH Hydration - is one of the fastest-growing hydration products in the world, with endorsements from top athletes like Nathan MacKinnon and Andrew Wiggins, as well as up-and-coming superstars Gavin McKenna and Chloe Primerano. Wiggins is also a significant investor in the business.
  • The company generated $5 million dollars in net sales in its first 6 months of operations with a gross margin of 60% and is projected to generate net sales of $13 to $15 million in its first fiscal year.
  • Driven by a well-defined growth strategy, the company is expanding distribution through major retailers, international market entry, and potential strategic acquisitions to drive revenue growth and market penetration.
  • Cizzle’s executive team has extensive experience in CPG, brand building and public markets, including former executives of BioSteel and DreamWater.

Click here to connect with Cizzle Brand (CBOE:CZZL) to receive an Investor Presentation

Biotech therapy capsule containing DNA strand surrounded by cells.

Top 4 Canadian Biotech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Biotech is a dynamic industry that is driving scientific advancements and innovation in healthcare. In Canada, the biotech industry is home to companies pursuing cutting-edge therapies and medical technologies.

According to Grandview Research, the global biotech market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.96 percent between 2024 and 2030 to reach a value of US$3.08 trillion.

Here, the Investing News Network profiles the five best-performing Canadian biotech stocks based on their year-on-year gains.

Keep reading...Show less
Cizzle Brands Launching Spoken Nutrition as its Latest Performance-Driven Brand for Athletes

Cizzle Brands Launching Spoken Nutrition as its Latest Performance-Driven Brand for Athletes

Spoken Nutrition™ is a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification, making Spoken products eligible for use by athletes in several major-league and minor-league organizations, as well as the NCAA. With purchase orders secured from many professional sports teams, including multiple MLB teams for use during Spring Training leading into the 2025 regular baseball season, the launch of Spoken Nutrition™ cements Cizzle Brands Corporation as a global leader in sports nutrition.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lantheus increases shareholding in RAD with A$8m placement

Lantheus increases shareholding in RAD with A$8m placement

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced Lantheus increases shareholding in RAD with A$8m placement

Download the PDF here.

CWENCH Hydration Gains Distribution in Metro Supermarkets Across Ontario

CWENCH Hydration Gains Distribution in Metro Supermarkets Across Ontario

With the debut of CWENCH Hydration™ in its first major Canadian grocer, Cizzle Brands anticipates that it will be able to further penetrate the mainstream consumer market alongside the specialty athletic and fitness-related markets. Starting this month, CWENCH Hydration™ mix packets will be offered in the pharmacy section of 47 Metro supermarkets across the province of Ontario.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Submits Application for a Special Lithium Operating Contract (CEOL) for its Laguna Verde Project in Chile

Prismo Metals Exhibiting at Booth 704, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 19-20, 2025

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Grid Interconnection Date Now Confirmed with Hydro-Quebec to Begin Green Hydrogen Production

Charbone Hydrogene annonce la date d'interconnexion au reseau qui est desormais confirmee avec Hydro-Quebec pour debuter la production d'hydrogene vert

×