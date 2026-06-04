Citigroup Announces $2.75 Billion Redemption of 1.462% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Notes Due 2027 and $400 Million Redemption of Floating Rate Notes Due 2027

Citigroup Inc. is announcing the redemption, in whole, constituting $2,750,000,000 of its 1.462% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Notes due 2027 (the "fixed rate/floating rate notes") (ISIN: US172967NA50) and the redemption, in whole, constituting $400,000,000 of its Floating Rate Notes due 2027 (the "floating rate notes" and, together with the fixed rate/floating rate notes, the "notes") (ISIN: US172967MZ11).

The redemption date for the notes is June 9, 2026 (the "redemption date"). The cash redemption price for the notes payable on the redemption date will equal par plus accrued and unpaid interest, to but excluding, the redemption date.

The redemptions announced today are consistent with Citigroup's liability management strategy and reflect its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure. Citigroup will continue to consider opportunities to redeem or repurchase securities, based on several factors, including without limitation, the economic value, regulatory changes, potential impact on Citigroup's net interest margin and borrowing costs, the overall remaining tenor of Citigroup's debt portfolio, capital impact, as well as overall market conditions.

Beginning on the redemption date, interest will no longer accrue on the notes.

Citibank, N.A. is the paying agent for the notes. For further information on the fixed rate/floating rate notes, please see the related prospectus supplement at the following web address: https://www.citigroup.com/rcs/citigpa/akpublic/storage/public/146due060927.pdf

For further information on the floating rate notes, please see the related prospectus supplement at the following web address: https://www.citigroup.com/rcs/citigpa/akpublic/storage/public/FRNdue060927.pdf

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Media Contact:
Danielle Romero Apsilos
danielle.romeroapsilos@citi.com

Fixed Income Investor Contact:
Peter Demoise
investorrelations@citi.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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