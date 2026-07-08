Citi advised StepStone Group on landmark $3.3 billion Structured Solutions Vehicle

  • Citi advised StepStone Group on the structuring and placement of the largest structured solutions vehicle of its kind to date, successfully securing $3.3 billion in commitments.
  • The $3.3 billion vehicle invests primarily in private market secondaries.
  • The solution provides institutional investors with a flexible and capital-efficient way to access StepStone Group's leading secondaries platform.

Citi has advised StepStone Group, a leading global private markets investment firm, on the structuring and placement of the largest structured solutions vehicle of its kind to date, resulting in $3.3 billion in commitments to invest predominantly in private market secondaries.

The vehicle enables institutional investors to access the firm's secondaries platform through a flexible and capital-efficient solution.

Harsh Shah, Head of Private Capital Solutions at Citi, commented: "This solution is distinguished by its scale, bespoke nature and the backing of well-known market leaders. We are pleased to lend our expertise in structured solutions to support our valued clients."

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Media Contact:
Anja Klein
anja.klein@citi.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Citigroup nyse:c fintech investing
C
The Conversation (0)
Red Metal Site Visit Confirms Development Progress at Carrizal IOCG Project

Red Metal Site Visit Confirms Development Progress at Carrizal IOCG Project

Red Metal Resources Ltd. ("Red Metal" or the "Company") (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTCPINK: RMESF) (FSE: I660) is pleased to provide an operational update on the small-scale mining activities at its Farellon 18 mineral concession, part of the Company's Carrizal Copper-Gold-Cobalt Property... Keep Reading...
Red Metal Site Visit Confirms Development Progress at Carrizal IOCG Project

Red Metal Site Visit Confirms Development Progress at Carrizal IOCG Project

Red Metal Resources Ltd. ("Red Metal" or the "Company") (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTCPINK: RMESF) (FSE: I660) is pleased to provide an operational update on the small-scale mining activities at its Farellon 18 mineral concession, part of the Company's Carrizal Copper-Gold-Cobalt Property... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals and Trafigura Progress Toward Definitive Agreement, Beacon Gold Mill Nearing Gold Production Restart

LaFleur Minerals and Trafigura Progress Toward Definitive Agreement, Beacon Gold Mill Nearing Gold Production Restart

Beacon Gold Mill reconditioning and recommissioning work is approximately 84% completeLaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed with Trafigura Canada Limited ("Trafigura") to an extension of the... Keep Reading...
La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER TheNewswire - July 7, 2026, Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") further to the June 29th, 2026, news release the Company is very pleased to provide gold assays from the channel sampling of the vein discovery. As reported, the discovery was made by... Keep Reading...
Graycliff Reports Additional Drill Results Including 7.3 Metres of 10.51 g/t Gold at Shakespeare Gold Project, Ontario

Graycliff Reports Additional Drill Results Including 7.3 Metres of 10.51 g/t Gold at Shakespeare Gold Project, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY,OTC:GRYCF) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) (the "Company" or "Graycliff") announces additional high grade gold assay results from metallurgical drill holes B and C (see press release dated June 2, 2026). Drill core assay results include an interval of 10.5... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sandstone Drilling Reinforces District-Scale Opportunity

Nevada Sunrise Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Video - CEO Clips: Blue Jay Gold: Why Are District-Scale Gold Projects Attracting Investor Attention?

Video - CEO Clips: EraNova Metals Advances Critical Mineral and Polymetallic Opportunities in British Columbia

Related News

lithium investing

Cormac O’Laoire: Defense is Creating a New Growth Story for Battery Materials

precious metals investing

Sandstone Drilling Reinforces District-Scale Opportunity

gold investing

5 Best-performing Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2026

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

precious metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Blue Jay Gold: Why Are District-Scale Gold Projects Attracting Investor Attention?

precious metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: EraNova Metals Advances Critical Mineral and Polymetallic Opportunities in British Columbia

precious metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold: Could Nevada's Next Gold Producer Be Approaching the Finish Line?