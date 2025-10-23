Cisco unveils immersive AI security operations centre showcase to help prepare organizations from future threats

News Summary:

  • Cisco's Toronto innovation Centre now features an AI-Powered Security Operations Centre (SOC) showcase, providing an immersive experience for Canadian businesses.
  • The showcase includes demonstrations of advanced, AI-driven security technologies to defend against evolving cyber threats, featuring realistic, industry-specific risk scenarios and layered defenses.
  • Celebrating 10 years of the Toronto Innovation Centre, this new showcase demonstrates Cisco's commitment to helping Canadian organizations enhance their cybersecurity in the AI age.

Marking Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Cisco the worldwide leader in networking and security has launched its AI-Powered Security Operations Centre (SOC) showcase at the Toronto Innovation Centre. The new initiative is designed to demonstrate the future of intelligent cyber defence for Canadian organizations.

The SOC showcase offers organizations a hands-on environment to explore how advanced security technologies protect against the growing volume and sophistication of cyber threats. Visitors can explore vertical-specific risk scenarios, adversarial capabilities, and a layered defensive posture powered by AI.

"The launch of our AI-Powered Security Operations Centre signifies an important step in fortifying and investing in Canada's cybersecurity infrastructure of tomorrow," said Raj Juneja, President of Cisco Canada. "This showcase is not just about seeing the future; it's about understanding it and building it, with AI at the forefront."

According to Cisco's Cybersecurity Index, 80% of Canadian organizations have experienced AI-related cybersecurity incidents in the past year. As cybercriminals increasingly exploit AI, the AI-Powered SOC helps leaders to understand emerging threats and identify opportunities to strengthen their defenses.

Through interactive, real-world examples, organizations can experience how integrated solutions—spanning identity, network, endpoint, cloud, all powered by high fidelity threat intelligence—work together to detect, investigate, and respond to attacks.

The immersive experience brings together innovations from Cisco Security solutions, Cisco Talos threat intelligence , ThousandEyes and Splunk, focusing on what is most relevant to Canadian organizations: digital resilience, operational continuity, and the ability to adapt to an evolving threat landscape.

Driving Digital Resilience in the AI Era

In an era where AI is both a powerful tool and a potential threat vector, the SOC showcase empowers Canadian businesses to confidently navigate the complexities of the digital landscape.

Despite the ongoing surge in AI-related incidents, only 41% of organizations have employees who understand AI threats and risks, and more critical roles are going unfilled than ever before. By providing a collaborative environment for experimentation and co-creation, Cisco continues to empower Canadian businesses to confidently navigate the complexities of the digital landscape and build robust cybersecurity capabilities.

Investing in Canadian Innovation

This initiative builds on Cisco's 30-year history of supporting Canadian innovation, research and development. Several Cisco solutions featured are developed by engineering teams in Canada, reinforcing the showcase's Canadian roots.

As part of Cisco's Country Digital Acceleration program – a global initiative with more than 1,700 projects worldwide that support secure, sustainable, and inclusive communities – this is the latest installation at the Toronto Innovation Centre. Over ten years, the Centre has helped organizations across industries experiment and co-create with advanced technologies such as AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and networking.

"Building strong cybersecurity defences within organizations is critical to the economic and societal prosperity of Canada," said Wayne Cuervo, Director of Cisco's Digital Impact Office. "With this investment, we're helping organizations solve some of their most pressing business challenges."

About Cisco 

Cisco is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

SOURCE Cisco

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/23/c0223.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

