Cisco To Participate in Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced that it will participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual TMT Summit.
No new financial information will be discussed at this event
Fireside Chat
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
9:30am-10:05am PST (webcast will be available on investor.cisco.com)
Cisco Speakers:
Mark Patterson, EVP & Chief Financial Officer
During the conference, Cisco management and Investor Relations will also participate in Investor Meetings.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
Investor Relations Contact:
Press Contact:
Sami Badri
Robyn Blum
Cisco
Cisco
469-420-4834
408-930-8548
