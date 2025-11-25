Cisco to Participate in December 2025 Events with the Financial Community

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will participate in the following events with the financial community in December:

No new financial information will be discussed at these events.

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
Arizona, December 2nd
Fireside Chat at 9:55 am PST (Webcast & registration will be made available on investor.cisco.com)
Cisco Representatives: 
Bill Gartner, SVP/GM, Optical Systems and Optics
Sami Badri, VP, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

Nasdaq London Investor Conference
London, December 10th
Investor meetings
Cisco Representatives:
Chintan Patel, VP & CTO, Solutions Engineering, Cisco EMEA
Emily Hunt, Director, Investor Relations

Barclays TMT Conference
San Francisco, December 10th
Fireside Chat at 1:20 pm PST (Webcast & registration will be made available on investor.cisco.com)
Cisco Representatives:
Mark Patterson, EVP & CFO
Sami Badri, VP, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

Melius Research Conference
New York, December 11th
Investor meetings
Cisco Representative:
Sami Badri, VP, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Sami Badri 

Patricia Hogan

Cisco 

Cisco

sambadri@cisco.com

patricih@cisco.com

     

