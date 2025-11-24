Cisco to Host 2025 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will host its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PST via audio webcast.

What: 2025 Cisco Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

When: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 8:00 a.m. PST

Listen and Watch: A live audio (including closed captioning) webcast of the meeting with synchronized slides will be available online. Cisco stockholders of record as of October 17, 2025, can vote and ask questions online during the meeting. Visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CSCO2025 to attend.

Online Annual Report: View Cisco's 2025 Annual Report and Proxy at www.cisco.com/c/en/us/about/annual-reports.html

Replay: A replay of the Annual Stockholder Meeting with synchronized slides will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com within 24 hours of the conclusion of the meeting.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience.  With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:   

Sami Badri

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

469-420-4834

408-930-8548

sambadri@cisco.com 

rojenkin@cisco.com  

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

