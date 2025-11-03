Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q1 Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, Nov 12, 2025, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its first quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results for the period ending Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on Wednesday, Nov 12, 2025. Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at https://newsroom.cisco.com.

Date:
Wednesday, Nov 12, 2025

Time:
1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone: 
888-848-6507
212-519-0847 (for International Callers)

To Listen via the Internet: 
We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at https://investor.cisco.com.

Replay:
A telephone playback of the Q1 FY2026 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on Nov 12, 2025, through 10:00 PM (PT) Nov 18, 2025. The replay will be accessible by calling 800-839-2232 (International callers: 203-369-3662). The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends. An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact: 

Sami Badri

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

469-420-4834

408-930-8548

sambadri@cisco.com

rojenkin@cisco.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-schedules-conference-call-for-q1-fiscal-year-2026-financial-results-302603070.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cisco SystemsCSCO:USNASDAQ:CSCO
CSCO:US
The Conversation (0)
Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

News summary: AI-powered innovations build customers' digital resilience by uniquely combining the power of the network with industry-leading security, observability, and data, simplifying adoption, and offering visibility and insight across the entire digital footprint. Cisco Investments has... Keep Reading...
Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

News Summary: The new solution will combine Cisco and NVIDIA innovation to simplify the deployment of generative AI applications, providing IT visibility and analytics across the entire AI infrastructure stack. Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI clusters make it easy for enterprise customers to build... Keep Reading...
CISCO LAUNCHES $1B GLOBAL AI INVESTMENT FUND

CISCO LAUNCHES $1B GLOBAL AI INVESTMENT FUND

News Summary: Cisco is launching a $1B global investment fund to expand and develop secure, reliable and trustworthy AI solutions Cisco is making strategic investments with world-class start-ups across software and infrastructure that build upon Cisco's strategy to connect and protect the AI era... Keep Reading...
Lenovo and Cisco Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Path to AI Innovation

Lenovo and Cisco Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Path to AI Innovation

The two companies agree to design, engineer and deliver deeply integrated solutions that advance generative AI capabilities and digital workplace solutions to boost enterprise productivity Partnership includes go-to-market initiatives for delivering complete digital workplace, cloud networking,... Keep Reading...
Cisco Announces June 2024 Events with the Financial Community

Cisco Announces June 2024 Events with the Financial Community

Cisco today announced that it will host andor participate in the following events with the financial community in June: Cisco Investor Day at Cisco Live US, Las Vegas Tuesday, June 4, 2024 1:00 – 5:10 pm PT This is an in-person event comprising presentations from Chuck Robbins , CEO, Scott... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Trading Halt

BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growth

Detailed Ground Gravity, Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys Refine Priority REE Targets at Desert Star Projects, California, USA

Related News

gold investing

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growth

rare earth investing

Detailed Ground Gravity, Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys Refine Priority REE Targets at Desert Star Projects, California, USA

Precious Metals Investing

CSAMT Findings - a Large-Scale Hydrothermal Antimony System

Critical Metals Investing

Australia and Canada Sign Joint Declaration of Intent on Critical Minerals

Battery Metals Investing

Repurchase of Convertible Securities