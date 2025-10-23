Cidara Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on November 6, 2025

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak ® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time
United States: 1-844-825-9789
International: 1-412-317-5180
Conference ID: 10203589
Webcast: Link


About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak ® platform to develop novel DFCs comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment. Cidara's lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA. Cidara announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial in June 2025 and initiated its Phase 3 ANCHOR trial in September 2025. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com .

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Michael Fitzhugh
LifeSci Communications
mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com


