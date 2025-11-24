Cidara Therapeutics Reaches Target Enrollment of Phase 3 ANCHOR Trial Evaluating CD388 for Prevention of Seasonal Influenza in High-Risk Populations

Target enrollment of 6,000 participants completed in the Northern Hemisphere

Planned interim analysis in Q1 2026 will determine potential need for additional enrollment during Southern Hemisphere flu season

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak ® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) therapeutics, today announced it has reached target enrollment in its Phase 3 ANCHOR trial of 6,000 participants across clinical trial sites in the US and UK. The trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CD388, a non-vaccine preventative of seasonal influenza, in populations at high-risk for complications of influenza. These populations include individuals who are immune compromised, have certain comorbidities, or are over 65 years of age.

"Achieving our target enrollment of 6,000 participants ahead of the peak of flu season in the Northern Hemisphere is an important step in our efforts to evaluate CD388 as a potential single-dose, non-vaccine influenza preventative for those at high risk of complications from influenza," said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. "We thank the ANCHOR study participants and are grateful for the continued commitment of our investigators and clinical teams as the flu season unfolds in the Northern Hemisphere."

ANCHOR is a global, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CD388 administered as a one-time 450-milligram subcutaneous dose in adults and adolescents. The study will include an interim analysis in the first quarter of 2026 to assess the trial size and powering assumptions and determine the potential need for enrollment during the Southern Hemisphere flu season. Results from this single Phase 3 trial, if successful, are expected to be sufficient for potential BLA approval in the high-risk populations represented in the Phase 3 trial.

Further information on the ANCHOR trial can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07159763 .

About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak ® platform to develop novel DFCs comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment. Cidara's lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA. Cidara announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial in June 2025 and initiated its Phase 3 ANCHOR trial in September 2025. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "anticipates," "expect," "intends," "believes," "may," "plan" or "will". Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the potential benefits of and future plans for CD388, the target enrollment and expected timing of the Phase 3 ANCHOR study of CD388 and the interim analysis, and whether the single Phase 3 study will be sufficient to support BLA approval. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, such as unanticipated delays in or negative results from Cidara's clinical studies and other risks related to clinical development, delays in or unanticipated action by regulatory authorities, other obstacles associated with the enrollment of participants or other aspects of CD388 or other DFC development, risks related to government contracts, having to use cash in ways other than as expected and other risks and uncertainties associated with Cidara's business in general. These and other risks are identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cidara's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025 and other filings subsequently made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Cidara does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Michael Fitzhugh
LifeSci Communications
(628) 234-3889
mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cidara TherapeuticsCDTXNASDAQ:CDTXLife Science Investing
CDTX
The Conversation (0)

Cidara Therapeutics Announces Commencement of Rights Offering

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) commenced the previously announced rights offering to raise gross proceeds of approximately US$30 million. As quoted in the press release: Under the terms of the Rights Offering, the holders, as of 5:00 p.m., New York time, on January 21, 2020, of Cidara’s... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board

Pinnacle Flies LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Glenstar Receives Drill Permit for Phase 2 Program at Green Monster Project

Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Related News

lithium investing

CATL Reportedly Plans to Restart Key Chinese Lithium Mine By December

Critical Metals Investing

Antimony's Rise: A Strategic Shift

Manganese Investing

Rubidium Could be Next Frontier for Critical Minerals Exploration, Investment

battery metals investing

Battery Metals Outlook

Lithium Investing

Liontown Resources’ Spodumene Auction Attracts Nine Countries

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Flies LiDAR Survey at El Potrero