CIBC Global Asset Management Opens the Market

CIBC Global Asset Management Opens the Market

Phil McInnis, Chief Investment Strategist, Avantis Investors and Caitlin Ebanks, Director, Head of Digital and Institutional ETF Strategy, CIBC Global Asset Management ("CIBC GAM" or the "Company") and their teams, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of three new all-in-one Avantis CIBC Asset Allocation ETFs:

  • Avantis CIBC Balanced Asset Allocation ETF (TSX: CAKE)
  • Avantis CIBC Growth Asset Allocation ETF (TSX: CAGR)
  • Avantis CIBC World Equity ETF (TSX: CAGX)

CAKE offers a balanced portfolio solution in a single ETF, providing diversified global exposure to equity and fixed income markets.

CAGR offers a growth-oriented portfolio solution in a single ETF, providing diversified global exposure to equity and fixed income markets while emphasizing long-term capital appreciation through a higher allocation to equities.

CAGX is a single ticker solution, providing diversified exposure to companies around the world in both developed and emerging markets, with a market-cap weight to Canada.

These products are the latest addition to the Avantis CIBC ETF family. View the full lineup at cibc.com/avantisetfs.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kira Smylie
Senior Consultant, Public Affairs
Kira.Smylie@cibc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317064

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CAKE:CCcnsx:cakeenergy investing
CAKE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Radio Fuels Energy Corp.

Radio Fuels Energy Corp.

Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Intersects Significant Structure, Alteration, and Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Davidson River Project; Concludes Summer Drill Program

Standard Uranium Intersects Significant Structure, Alteration, and Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Davidson River Project; Concludes Summer Drill Program

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling activities have been completed at its flagship Davidson River Uranium Project ("Davidson River", or the "Project") located in the southwest Athabasca... Keep Reading...
Jaguar Uranium Receives EIA Approval for the La Rosada Prospect at the Laguna Salada Project, Argentina

Jaguar Uranium Receives EIA Approval for the La Rosada Prospect at the Laguna Salada Project, Argentina

Large-scale exploration footprint: The authorization covers six properties totaling 59,895 hectares, representing approximately 25% and the largest component of the entire Laguna Salada Project. Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE American: JAGU) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it... Keep Reading...
JAGUAR URANIUM TO PARTICIPATE IN ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS' EMERGING NUCLEAR TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK

JAGUAR URANIUM TO PARTICIPATE IN ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS' EMERGING NUCLEAR TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK

Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE American: JAGU) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will participate in the ROTH Capital Partners' inaugural Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference on October 1, 2026, in New York City. Jaguar management will discuss:Ongoing exploration progress... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Announces AGM Results and Granting of Compensation Securities

Standard Uranium Announces AGM Results and Granting of Compensation Securities

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on September 24, 2026.At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of all business items... Keep Reading...
JAGUAR URANIUM REPORTS RARE EARTH OXIDES ASSOCIATED WITH URANIUM-PHOSPHATE-VANADIUM MINERALIZATION AT THE BERLIN ASSET IN COLOMBIA

JAGUAR URANIUM REPORTS RARE EARTH OXIDES ASSOCIATED WITH URANIUM-PHOSPHATE-VANADIUM MINERALIZATION AT THE BERLIN ASSET IN COLOMBIA

Selected retained-core intervals contain rare earth elements, including neodymium, praseodymium, terbium and dysprosium (magnet rare earths), together with uranium, vanadium and phosphate mineralization. 0.63 m @ 3,570 ppm TREO (0.357%) and 607 ppm MREO, the highest TREO value reported from the... Keep Reading...
Premier American Uranium Announces Board Leadership Transition

Premier American Uranium Announces Board Leadership Transition

Premier American Uranium Inc. ("PUR", the "Company" or "Premier American Uranium") (TSXV: PUR,OTC:PAUIF) (OTCQB: PAUIF) announces that Mr. Tim Rotolo has resigned as Chairman and a director of the Company, effective September 21, 2026. Michael Harrison, a current director of PUR, has been... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals is On Track to Become Near-Term Gold Producer

BriaCell’s Bria-ABC Joins Roster of US-Enrolled Breast Cancer Trials

Renforth Resources Launches Research Collaboration with Queen's University on Low-Carbon Recovery of Critical Metals from the Victoria Deposit

Apex Grants Option to Acquire a Mineral Claim

Related News

gold investing

LaFleur Minerals is On Track to Become Near-Term Gold Producer

base metals investing

Renforth Resources Launches Research Collaboration with Queen's University on Low-Carbon Recovery of Critical Metals from the Victoria Deposit

battery metals investing

Apex Grants Option to Acquire a Mineral Claim

critical minerals investing

Orión Scoping Study Advances Case for Eu’s First Rare Earths, Zircon and Titanium Mine

gold investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Dateline Resources Gains 67 Percent on DoJ Backing

rare earth investing

Lynas Rare Earths to Buy Meteoric in US$678 Million Deal

precious metals investing

Market One Minute Feature on BNN Bloomberg: Omega Pacific Resources Drills to Expand Gold Discovery in BC's Toodoggone