CI Global Asset Management Announces Confirmed Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the CI ETFs

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") announces the confirmed annual reinvested capital gains distributions (the "Reinvested Distributions") for the 2025 tax year for the CI ETFs listed below.
Each of the CI ETFs is required to distribute net income and capital gains earned during the year. The Reinvested Distributions will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income at year-end. The Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, these distributions will be reinvested on or about December 31, 2025 to unitholders of record on December 30, 2025.
These confirmed amounts are for the Reinvested Distributions only and replace the previous estimated amounts announced on December 2, 2025. The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") and will be posted on www.ci.com in early 2026.
|
Fund Name
|
Trading
|
Confirmed
|
Distribution
|
CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF
|
BTCX
|
$0.0750
|
1.01%
|
BTCX.B
|
$0.1800
|
1.02%
|
BTCX.U
|
US$0.1650
|
1.02%
|
CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF
|
BXF
|
$0.0000
|
0.0%
|
CI Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
CAGG
|
$0.0450
|
0.10%
|
CI Canadian Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
CAGS
|
$0.0450
|
0.09%
|
CI Balanced Asset Allocation ETF
|
CBAL
|
$0.7000
|
2.71%
|
CI Galaxy Blockchain Index ETF
|
CBCX
|
$10.8000
|
25.12%
|
CI Balanced Growth Asset Allocation ETF
|
CBGR
|
$0.9000
|
3.32%
|
CI Balanced Income Asset Allocation ETF
|
CBIN
|
$0.6000
|
2.50%
|
CI Digital Security Index ETF
|
CBUG
|
$2.0600
|
6.41%
|
CI U.S. Aggregate Bond Covered Call ETF
|
CCBD
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Galaxy Core Multi-Crypto ETF
|
CCCX
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CCCX.B
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CCCX.U
|
US$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
CCDN
|
$0.0320
|
0.10%
|
CI Conservative Asset Allocation ETF
|
CCNV
|
$0.4600
|
2.08%
|
CI Auspice Broad Commodity Fund (ETF Series)
|
CCOM
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)
|
CDLB
|
$0.0240
|
0.14%
|
CDLB.B
|
$0.0240
|
0.14%
|
CDLB.U
|
US$0.0240
|
0.14%
|
CI Equity Asset Allocation ETF
|
CEQT
|
$1.2800
|
4.14%
|
CI MSCI World ESG Impact Index ETF
|
CESG
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CESG.B
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
CFRT
|
$0.0300
|
0.15%
|
CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGAA
|
$0.2250
|
0.74%
|
CI Global Dividend Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGDI
|
$0.0200
|
0.10%
|
CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility Index Fund (ETF Series)
|
CGDV
|
$0.0600
|
0.25%
|
CGDV.B
|
$0.4200
|
1.69%
|
CI High Yield Bond Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGHY
|
$0.0150
|
0.15%
|
CGHY.U
|
US$0.0150
|
0.14%
|
CI Global Investment Grade ETF
|
CGIN
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CGIN.U
|
US$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Global Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
|
CGQD.B
|
$1.3100
|
5.64%
|
CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGRA
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Global Green Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
CGRB
|
$0.0380
|
0.18%
|
CGRB.U
|
US$0.0380
|
0.17%
|
CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGRE
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)
|
CGRN
|
$0.5800
|
2.35%
|
CGRN.U
|
US$0.5500
|
2.15%
|
CI Growth Asset Allocation ETF
|
CGRO
|
$0.9700
|
3.41%
|
CI Global Short-Term Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
CGSB
|
$0.0530
|
0.26%
|
CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF
|
CGXF
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CGXF.U
|
US$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF
|
CHCL.B
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI ICBCUBS S&P China 500 Index ETF ( formerly CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF )
|
CHNA.B
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Global Artificial Intelligence Fund (ETF Series)
|
CIAI
|
$1.9150
|
5.89%
|
CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF
|
CIEM
|
$0.0300
|
0.12%
|
CIEM.U
|
US$0.3500
|
1.38%
|
CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CINF
|
$0.7500
|
2.55%
|
CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF
|
CINV
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CINV.U
|
US$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Global Climate Leaders Fund (ETF Series)
|
CLML
|
$2.1000
|
5.01%
|
CLML.U
|
US$2.7500
|
6.32%
|
CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMAG
|
$2.3500
|
5.51%
|
CMAG.U
|
US$2.4500
|
7.53%
|
CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMAR
|
$0.3000
|
1.65%
|
CMAR.U
|
US$0.2000
|
1.06%
|
CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto Navigator ETF (formerly CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto ETF)
|
CMCX
|
$2.1500
|
27.62%
|
CMCX.B
|
$4.4500
|
28.22%
|
CMCX.U
|
US$4.0000
|
27.10%
|
CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMDO
|
$1.7500
|
8.75%
|
CMDO.U
|
US$1.4500
|
7.04%
|
CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMEY
|
$0.3600
|
1.82%
|
CMEY.U
|
US$0.3600
|
1.77%
|
CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMGG
|
$3.6500
|
9.07%
|
CMGG.U
|
US$3.5000
|
8.42%
|
CI Money Market ETF
|
CMNY
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI U.S. Enhanced Momentum Index ETF
|
CMOM
|
$3.7100
|
12.40%
|
CMOM.B
|
$4.7900
|
15.29%
|
CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
|
CNAO
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CNAO.U
|
US$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)
|
CRED
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CRED.U
|
US$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI High Interest Savings ETF
|
CSAV
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CSMD
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-Linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged)
|
CTIP
|
$0.0200
|
0.13%
|
CI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
CTMA
|
$0.0390
|
0.20%
|
CI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
CTMB
|
$0.0590
|
0.30%
|
CI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
CTMC
|
$0.0590
|
0.30%
|
CI Global Unconstrained Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
CUBD
|
$0.0300
|
0.14%
|
CI U.S. Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF
|
CUDV
|
$0.3000
|
1.16%
|
CUDV.B
|
$1.1000
|
4.03%
|
CI U.S. Monthly Income Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CUIG
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CUIG.U
|
US$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI U.S. 500 Index ETF
|
CUSA
|
$0.2300
|
0.89%
|
CUSA.B
|
$0.2800
|
0.84%
|
CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF
|
CUSM.B
|
$2.0800
|
6.29%
|
CI Utilities Giants Covered Call ETF
|
CUTL
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CUTL.B
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI U.S. Enhanced Value Index Fund (ETF Series)
|
CVLU
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CVLU.B
|
$0.8000
|
2.82%
|
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF
|
CXF
|
$0.3000
|
2.90%
|
CI U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
|
DGR
|
$1.7700
|
3.47%
|
DGR.B
|
$1.9300
|
3.30%
|
DGR.U
|
US$0.7800
|
3.32%
|
CI Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
|
DGRC
|
$3.6350
|
7.54%
|
CI Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF
|
EHE
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
EHE.B
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF
|
EMV.B
|
$0.6000
|
1.75%
|
ETHX
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
ETHX.B
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
ETHX.U
|
US$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF
|
FGO
|
$0.0050
|
0.05%
|
FGO.U
|
US$0.0900
|
0.87%
|
CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF
|
FHI
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
FHI.B
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
FHI.U
|
US$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FIG
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
FIG.U
|
US$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Covered Call ETF
|
FLI
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Preferred Share ETF
|
FPR
|
$0.4000
|
1.58%
|
CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
FSB
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
FSB.U
|
US$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Global Financial Sector ETF
|
FSF
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF
|
FXM
|
$3.4100
|
9.68%
|
CI International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
|
IQD
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
IQD.B
|
$2.4000
|
7.14%
|
CI Japan Equity Index ETF
|
JAPN
|
$4.3000
|
6.71%
|
JAPN.B
|
$0.6200
|
1.48%
|
CI Global Longevity Economy Fund (ETF Series)
|
LONG
|
$3.3000
|
8.06%
|
CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF
|
NXF
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
NXF.B
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
NXF.U
|
US$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI North American Core Plus Bond ETF (formerly CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF)
|
ONEB
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Global Core Plus Equity ETF (formerly CI ONE Global Equity ETF)
|
ONEQ
|
$0.1150
|
0.23%
|
CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF
|
QXM
|
$1.1000
|
2.85%
|
CI Canadian REIT ETF
|
RIT
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Galaxy Solana ETF
|
SOLX
|
$0.6800
|
10.98%
|
SOLX.B
|
$1.0700
|
11.52%
|
SOLX.U
|
US$1.0500
|
11.17%
|
CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF
|
TXF
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
TXF.B
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
TXF.U
|
US$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF
|
UMI
|
$0.1000
|
0.30%
|
UMI.B
|
$0.4000
|
0.95%
|
CI U.S. Money Market ETF
|
UMNY.U
|
US$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Gold Bullion Fund
|
VALT
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
VALT.B
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
VALT.U
|
US$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF
|
VXM
|
$1.3200
|
2.77%
|
VXM.B
|
$0.5100
|
1.16%
|
CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF
|
WXM
|
$6.9000
|
15.59%
|
CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF
|
ZXM
|
$0.0150
|
0.03%
|
ZXM.B
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
CORPORATE CLASS ETF
|
|
|
|
CI Canadian Banks Covered Call Income Class ETF
|
CIC
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
About CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") is one of Canada's leading investment management firms, providing a comprehensive suite of solutions – including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and alternative investments – to help Canadians achieve their financial goals. Founded in 1965, CI GAM has built an enduring legacy of innovation, disciplined portfolio management and commitment to investor success. Our investment team brings deep expertise in fundamental research, portfolio construction and risk management to deliver results across a broad range of asset classes. We partner with financial advisors, wealth management firms and institutions to serve more than 1.3 million investors. CI GAM is a subsidiary of Toronto-based CI Financial Corp., a diversified global asset and wealth management company. For more information, visit www.ci.com or follow us on LinkedIn .
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. In case of Money Market Funds note that mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. Important information about mutual funds and ETFs is contained in their respective prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Returns of the Index do not represent the ETF's returns. An investor cannot invest directly in the Index. Performance of the ETF is expected to be lower than the performance of the Index.
This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase mutual funds managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated Reinvested Distributions for the CI ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual Reinvested Distributions to differ from the estimated Reinvested Distributions between now and the CI ETFs' tax year-ends include, without limitation: the actual amounts of distributions received by the CI ETFs; the actual amount of capital gains generated from sales of securities; and subscription and redemption activity in the CI ETFs.
CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF, CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF, CI Galaxy Core Multi-Crypto ETF, CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto Navigator ETF and CI Galaxy Solana ETF (the "CI Cryptocurrency Funds") are exchange-traded funds that invest in the digital cryptocurrencies. Given the speculative nature of cryptocurrency and the volatility of the cryptocurrency markets, there is no assurance that the CI Cryptocurrency Funds will be able to meet their investment objectives. An investment in the CI Cryptocurrency Funds is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for investors who have the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. An investment in the CI Cryptocurrency Funds is considered high risk.
CI Liquid Alternative investment funds have the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these investment funds from conventional fund structure include increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes; increased ability to sell securities short; and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. While these strategies will be used in accordance with the investment funds' investment objectives and strategies, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the pace at which your investment decreases in value.
Morningstar ® is a registered trademark of Morningstar, Inc. ("Morningstar"). Morningstar Canadian Value Index , Morningstar National Bank Québec Index, Morningstar International Value Index, Morningstar Canada Momentum Index and Morningstar International Momentum Index (the "Index") are service marks of Morningstar and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM"). The securities of the CI Morningstar ETFs (the "ETFs") are not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar or any of its affiliates (collectively, ‘‘Morningstar''), and Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the ETFs particularly or the ability of the Index to track general market performance.
"WisdomTree ® " and "Variably Hedged ® " are registered trademarks of WisdomTree, Inc. and WisdomTree, Inc. has patent applications pending on the methodology and operation of its indexes. The ETFs referring to such indexes (the "WT Licensee Products") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by WisdomTree, Inc., or its affiliates ("WisdomTree"). WisdomTree makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, and shall have no liability regarding the advisability, legality (including the accuracy or adequacy of descriptions and disclosures relating to the WT Licensee Products) or suitability of investing in or purchasing securities or other financial instruments or products generally, or of the WT Licensee Products in particular (including, without limitation, the failure of the WT Licensee Products to achieve their investment objectives) or regarding use of such indexes or any data included therein.
The S&P China 500 Index CAD (the "S&P Index") underlying the CI ICBCUBS S&P China 500 Index ETF (the "S&P Licensed ETF") managed by the Manager is proprietary to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). S&P ® and the names identifying the S&P Index are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Manager. The S&P Licensed ETF based on the S&P Index is not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P DJI, its affiliates or licensors and those parties make no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the S&P Licensed ETF particularly or the ability of the S&P Index to track general market performance.
MSCI is a trademark of MSCI Inc. The MSCI indexes have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") in connection with the CI ETFs (the "ETFs"). The ETF and the securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. or any of its affiliates (collectively, "MSCI") and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such fund or securities or any index on which such fund or securities are based. The ETF's prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with CI GAM and any related funds.
Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd., DoubleLine Capital LP, One Capital Management, LLC, Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP, and Munro Partners are portfolio sub-advisors to certain funds offered and managed by CI Global Asset Management.
The CI Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are managed by CI Global Asset Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.
CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.
©CI Investments Inc. 2025. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251230248810/en/
Murray Oxby
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
CI Global Asset Management
416-681-3254
moxby@ci.com