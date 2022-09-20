GamingInvesting News

  • MIR2M: The Warrior was launched in the global market (except Korea, China ) on September 1st .
  • In commemoration of the global launch, an airdrop event will be held for the first 4 million users on FCFS(a first-come, first-served basis).
  • It is a role-playing game featuring Eastern Oriental Martial art. It is being developed using the IP of The Legend of Mir 2.

WEMADE (CEO: Henry Chang )'s subsidiary company ChuanQi IP has launched in the global market (except Korea, China ) offers for its first game in the MIR2M series, 'MIR2M: The Warrior' on September 1st .

'MIR2M: The Warrior' Global launch commemorative airdrop events is in progress. It is an event where a total of 1.2 million CQBs will be given to the first 4 million people on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to this, various events are underway in which a total of 100 thousand CQBs will be given to the first 1 million people only by growing their characters.

'MIR2M: the Warrior' is a role-playing game that features Eastern Oriental Martial Art, which is being developed using the IP of WEMADE's representative work The Legend of Mir 2. In this game, players can enjoy a variety of PK contents (Battle of Sabuk, the War of the Territorial Occupation, etc.) and clan contents (Clan Boss, Boss Raid, etc.).

More fun is added with a Play and Earn (P&E) method that uses CQB tokens, which can be produced with septaria. The septaria can be obtained for free while playing the game. CQB token will be applied to future games in the MIR2M series.

Jointly developed by ChuanQi IP and Hunter Games 'MIR2M: The Warrior', was onboarded to WEMADE's blockchain game platform 'WEMIX PLAY'. Playable on both mobile devices and PC client versions.

Detailed information on MIR2M: The Warrior and Air-Drop Event could be found on the game's official website www.mir2m.world .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

GEN.G AND PUMA EXTEND PARTNERSHIP GLOBALLY

PUMA reaffirms their commitment to the esports and gaming space

Global sports company PUMA and Global esports organization Gen.G and today announced a multiyear extension to the brands' existing partnership globally. On September 20 PUMA and Gen.G will also launch a second global lifestyle collection, which will be worn by Gen.G's creators and players, among them, the reigning League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) 2022 Summer Champion team.

BORANETWORK launches a global gamer community cooperative, "BORA Alliance"

  • Creating a famous overseas gamer community cooperative to expand the ecosystem of BORA globally
  • Partnering with global blockchain gaming guilds such as Ancient8 and GuildFi
  • Planning to increase cooperation with promising partners, aiming to speed up the growth of the BORA ecosystem

BORANETWORK (representative Gyehan Song) launched global gamer community cooperative BORA Alliance on the 19th.

BORANETWORK launches a global gamer community cooperative, "BORA Alliance".

BORA Alliance is a cooperative aiming to expand the BORA ecosystem across the world through cooperation with promising overseas gaming guilds and communities. Ancient8 and GuildFi will be the first partners to join the cooperative.

Ancient8 is developing the infrastructure for GameFi, with a focus on software and community. Ancient8 manages Vietnam's largest blockchain gaming guild and provides blockchain software products, guild scholarship, blockchain education, institutional-grade research, and community with their vision to democratize social and financial access in the Metaverse.

GuildFi is the largest blockchain gaming guild in APAC with over 280,000 members. They use web 3.0 platforms to manage communities and are briskly cooperating with leading investors such as Defiance Capital, Coinbase and Binance.

Through the launch of the cooperative, the BORANETWORK intends to expose the on-board games on BORA directly to users and carry out a range of collaborative campaigns and marketing activities to increase the contact point.  Furthermore, the cooperative plans to contribute to expanding the territory in the blockchain game market by engaging various promising partners continuously, thereby increasing contact points with major communities.

CBO Vincent Lim ( Youngjun Lim ) of the BORANETWORK said , "We are very pleased to have promising partners, Ancient8 and GuildFi, in the launch of the BORA Alliance," adding "We will spur the expansion of the BORA ecosystem in the global market through the launch of the BORA Alliance."

For information on the services provided by Bora Portal, visit the Bora Portal website.

APPENDIX

*BORA PORTAL (URL): https://boraportal.com/

Press release contacts

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA, kelly.meta@metabora.io

Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA, allen.meta@metabora.io

About GuildFi

GuildFi is the interconnected Web3 ecosystem of games, NFTs and communities, with an aim to maximize players' benefits and enable interoperability across the Metaverse along with +120,000 followers. GuildFi is the interconnected Web3 ecosystem of games, NFTs and communities, with an aim to maximize players' benefits and enable interoperability across the Metaverse along with +120,000 followers.

GuildFi has secured an investment under the $1 billion Growth Fund, set up by BNB Chain, helping GuildFi accelerate its vision of building an interconnected Web3 ecosystem of games, NFTs, and communities.

About Ancient8

Ancient8 is developing the infrastructure for GameFi, with a focus on software and community. Ancient8 is building GameFi Identity and Launchpad products to serve as the marketing distribution channel for GameFi and Metaverse projects to onboard millions of users. Ancient8 manages Vietnam's largest blockchain gaming guild, and enables everyone to build the Metaverse through blockchain software products, guild scholarship, blockchain education, institutional-grade research, and community. They are trying to help players and communities worldwide connect with the most innovative games, and enable everyone to build and play in the Metaverse with 200K+ members.

Ancient8 has raised $10M in total financing from leading investors including Pantera, Dragonfly, Hashed, Makers Fund, C² Ventures, Mechanism, Coinbase, Alameda , IOSG, Animoca, among others.

Swarmio Media Renews Investor Relations Engagement and Issues RSUs and Options to Employees

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, announces that it has renewed its investor relations agreements with Sophic Capital and issued RSUs and options to employees and consultants.

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

"Given Swarmio's accomplishments, telco adoptions of our low-latency platform, and our extensive roadmap to grow the Company, our investor communications strategy will become more imperative to ensure the investor and capital markets community recognize our progress," said Vijai Karthigesu , CEO of Swarmio Media. "With our first deployments now behind us and several more on the way, we believe that we'll have much more to communicate to investors and the industry over the coming months and quarters. We also are making sure our employees are aligned with shareholders and have also issued RSUs and options to our most valuable asset - our people."

Swarmio's engagement with Sophic Capital is a 12-month term, on a fee-for-services basis of $10,000 per month. In addition, Swarmio has granted Sophic 500,000 options to purchase Swarmio shares at a price of $0.10 per share. Options will vest in equal tranches quarterly over 12 months and have a three-year term.

Swarmio also announces that it has awarded incentive stock options to Directors, Officers, Employees and company consultants to purchase a total of 2,285,000 shares of the Company's treasury capital. These options allow the holder to purchase the shares at $0.10 , per subject to provisions of the Company stock option plan. The Company has also issued 1,000,000 RSUs to Directors, Officers and Employees.

About Sophic Capital

Sophic Capital is a capital markets advisory firm for public and private growth companies, specializing in developing complete capital markets strategies for companies across all stages of development. Sophic Capital's depth of knowledge in the technology sector, clean technology and special situations markets combined with decades of experience working in the capital markets, makes it an ideal partner to help lower the cost of capital and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.sophiccapital.com.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

For more information please visit:
Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Swarmio to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include the anticipated benefits to Swarmio's customers from the use of Swarmio's platform, Swarmio's expectations as to revenue growth and timing of revenues, the expectation to deploy Swarmio's platform in new regions and with new customers,  expected use of proceeds from the financing and the possibility for raising additional funds.   Different customers may experience different benefits from the sue of Swarmio's platform.  Swarmio's revenues may not grow and its platform may not be adopted by new customers or in new regions for many reasons outside the control of Swarmio.   Circumstances may necessitate or make it desirable that Swarmio use the proceeds of the offering for different purposes than described above.  Additional financings may not be available on terms favourable to the Company, or at all. A failure to obtain additional funding could prevent the Company from making expenditures that may be required to implement the Company growth strategy and grow or maintain the Company's operations. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Swarmio does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Blockchain Game Guild YGG Japan Agrees with KryptoGO and IVC to Develop and Offer Wallets Specializing in Web3 Games

Blockchain game guild "YGG Japan", which has an exclusive partnership with ForN Co., Ltd. (ForN, Minato-ku, Tokyo,CEO Tetsuya Fujiwara), announced today that KryptoGO Co., Ltd (KryptoGO) and Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC) to jointly develop a wallet dedicated to GameFi users.

YGG , KryptoGO and IVC

Users wishing to enjoy blockchain games today have to download, install, and configure browser extensions and mobile wallets (Non-Custodial wallets) on their smartphones to prepare tokens and coins to be used in games. Many of these existing wallets are generic products designed for use with DeFi and Decentralized Exchange (DEX), and there are no wallets specific to blockchain games and for blockchain game users. The barriers to getting started with blockchain gaming are high, therefore, BCG are not accessible to everyone.

YGGJ, which aims to create a world where games are part of everyday life through "Play and Earn", believes that in order for more users to experience the fun of blockchain games, it is imperative to lower the barriers to starting a game as much as and as easy as possible. Under this mission, it is quite logical conclusion to form a join venture among YGGJ, a regional subDAO of the world's largest blockchain game guild YGG, KryptoGO, a multi-chain, non-custodial wallet developer, and IVC investing pioneering startups in GameFi, DeFi and Web3, to address this challenge and bring the BCG to the next level.

2022 Tokyo Game Show

Comment from Tetsuya Fujiwara , YGG Japan

Currently, only highly literate users are accessible to and enjoy blockchain games and web3 world in Japan . YGG Japan's mission is to spread blockchain games and the new era of gaming culture, and to bring this new experience to as many users as possible. We are looking forward to collaborating with KryptoGO and IVC who share our philosophy, and we are very happy to have partners who can accomplish this mission together.

Comment from Kordan Ou, CEO of KryptoGO Co., Ltd.

In the collaboration with YGGJ and IVC, KryptoGO's role is to optimize the experience of managing on-chain game assets. In GameFi, many game producers are inclined to develop their own blockchain, which raises the bar for gamers entering the space. KryptoGO and their propriety wallet and account model solves this by placing great emphases on "asset management for multiple chains" and "usability and user-friendliness." Users can manage all their virtual assets with just a phone number, making the transition from Web2 to Web3 gaming much easier. Regardless of which blockchain a game runs on, all game assets with be accessible and highly secure in KryptoGO Wallet, making it the best choice as a cross-game inventory!

Comment from Akio Tanaka , Infinity Ventures Crypto

Through our experience in launching and investing in social games in the Japanese market, we see great potential for the explosion of blockchain games in Japan , and we are very pleased to participate with KryptoGO in the development and delivery of the wallet, an important first step in YGGJ's mission to bring a new era of gaming culture and user experience to Japan .

CapStone Holdings Inc. and Gamers Outreach Bring Gaming to Children's Hospitals in St. Louis

Eight portable gaming units were donated to St. Louis Children's Hospital and Cardinal
Glennon Children's Hospital, providing entertainment for patients

CapStone Holdings Inc. ("CapStone Holdings") partnered with Michigan -based non-profit organization Gamers Outreach to gift gaming carts (GO Kartsportable gaming kiosks) to St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Each hospital received four GO Karts with the intent to offer a form of recreation to kids and young adults in inpatient care.

G FUEL and Rare Team Up for "Battletoads"-Inspired Zitz Juice!

G FUEL Zitz Juice Collector's Boxes are available for pre-order at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

- G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — has once again partnered with Rare Ltd. and has announced its brand-new flavor, G FUEL Zitz Juice inspired by Battletoads is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

