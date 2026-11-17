-
- New Copperline Appearance Package adds distinctive copper-inspired exterior and interior design elements to Chrysler's best-selling and most awarded minivan
- Available on Pacifica Limited and Pinnacle trims, Copperline features unique badging, copper-tinted 20-inch wheels and copper-accented fascias, mirror caps and interior trim
- New Ski Grey interior adds a lighter, customer-inspired color choice to Pacifica Select, Limited and Pinnacle trims
Chrysler introduces the new 2027 Pacifica Copperline, a distinctive appearance package that elevates the minivan segment's best-selling and most awarded family vehicle with exclusive copper-inspired design elements inside and out. Debuting at the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Pacifica Copperline brings an eye-catching expression of standout style while expanding customer choice in the Pacifica lineup.
Also debuting in Los Angeles for the 2027 model year, the new Ski Grey interior is a lighter, modern color choice inspired by customer feedback, expanding the ways buyers can personalize their Pacifica.
"Pacifica has long set the standard for families who refuse to compromise between functionality and style," said Matt McAlear, CEO, Chrysler brand. "With Copperline and the new Ski Grey interior, we're expanding the ways customers can make Pacifica their own, whether through a distinctive appearance package or a new interior choice, while retaining the innovation, versatility and signature features that have made Pacifica the segment benchmark."
New Shine on America's Most Awarded Minivan
Available on Pacifica Limited and Pinnacle, in combination with Bright White, Diamond Black, Olive Green and new Ember and Glass Grey exterior colors, Copperline combines striking exterior accents and refined interior details to create a sophisticated, contemporary package for customers seeking greater personalization.
Exterior highlights include:
- Copperline exterior badging
- Copper-tinted 20-inch wheels
- Copper-colored exterior mirror caps
- Copper-colored profile blades
- Copper-accented front fascia with upper and lower grilles
- Copper-accented rear fascia
- Black daylight opening moldings
- Black Stow 'n Place roof rack
Interior highlights include:
- Black Nappa leather seating with Sol Stopper copper stitching (Limited)
- Blue Agave Nappa leather seating with parquet perforation pattern and Sol Stopper copper stitching (Pinnacle)
- Copper Alloy accent bezels on the instrument panel and HVAC vents (and center console on Limited)
- Black seat belts featuring copper accent borders
Complementing Pacifica's class-leading combination of segment-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system, more than 115 standard and available safety and security features, and available all-wheel drive, Stow 'n Vac integrated vacuum and FamCAM interior camera, Copperline adds another layer of personalization to the Pacifica lineup.
A Lighter Take on Pacifica
Developed in response to customer feedback expressing a preference for lighter interiors, the new Ski Grey option brings a fresh color choice to the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica lineup. Ski Grey, available with all exterior colors, is offered on Select and Limited when not equipped with the S Appearance Package, as well as Pinnacle.
Expanding the ways customers can personalize their Pacifica, the new Ski Grey interior offers a bright, airy alternative to black and Blue Agave, complementing the comfort, craftsmanship and family-focused versatility of Select, Limited and Pinnacle.
With the addition of Ski Grey, the 2027 Pacifica lineup offers eight interior color and material combinations across its trims and packages, including black leather with blue underlayer on the America250 and Blue Agave on Pinnacle. The expanded palette gives Pacifica customers a broad range of interior choices, from bold and distinctive to light and refined.
Eight interior color and material combinations:
- LX/Select: Black Caprice leatherette
- Select: Ski Grey Caprice leatherette
- America250: Black Nappa leather with blue underlayer
- Limited: Black Nappa leather
- Limited: Ski Grey Nappa leather
- Limited Copperline: Black Nappa leather with copper accents
- Pinnacle/Pinnacle Copperline: Blue Agave Nappa leather with parquet perforation pattern and copper accents
- Pinnacle: Ski Grey Nappa leather with parquet perforation pattern and copper accents
Pricing and Availability
The 2027 Chrysler Pacifica Copperline and new Ski Grey interior will open for orders later this year and will be available at dealers in early 2027, offering customers two new ways to personalize the functionality and versatility that have made Pacifica America's best-selling and most awarded minivan.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for the Copperline Package is $1,995 for Limited and $995 for Pinnacle, while Ski Grey is priced at $295 for Select and Limited and offered as a no-cost option on Pinnacle.
Chrysler Brand
Chrysler brand enters its second century with a bold vision of innovation, blending engineering excellence with beautifully designed, attainable vehicles. In 2026, Chrysler introduced a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica - America's best-selling and most awarded minivan - reinforcing the brand's long-standing leadership in the segment it invented.
For more than 40 years, Chrysler has led the minivan segment, redefining family mobility with advanced safety, available all-wheel drive and the class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system. Designed to meet the needs of modern families, the Chrysler Pacifica minivan lineup delivers convenience, capability and efficiency.
Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.
Follow Chrysler and company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Chrysler brand: chrysler.com
Facebook: facebook.com/chrysler
Instagram: @chrysler
X: @chrysler or @StellantisNA
YouTube: youtube.com/chrysler or youtube.com/StellantisNA
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chrysler-unveils-2027-pacifica-copperline-and-new-ski-grey-interior-at-los-angeles-auto-show-302941793.html
SOURCE Stellantis