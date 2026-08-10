Chrysler Showcases Two Custom Pacifica Concepts That Reimagine Minivan Practicality for More Lifestyles

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2027 Chrysler Pacifica VANkulture concept

  • Chrysler showcased two custom Pacifica concepts at Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge in Pontiac, Michigan, on Aug. 8, exploring how America's best-selling and most awarded minivan can support a wide range of lifestyles and life stages
  • The concepts build on Pacifica's foundation of comfort, flexibility and everyday practicality, showing how minivan functionality can also serve as a canvas for personalization
  • The concepts come as younger buyers enter the minivan segment, with Gen Z and Millennial minivan buyers up 143% over the past 10 model years and U.S. retail minivan sales forecasted to grow 18% over the next five years
  • One-third of Pacifica buyers choose the S Appearance Package, signaling customer demand for minivan versatility with a more custom look
  • These two concepts bring that idea to life in distinct ways: one through subtle, factory-inspired design and the other through a VANkulture build that connects Pacifica with the minivan enthusiast community

The minivan segment is growing, and Chrysler leveraged the opportunity to showcase two custom Pacifica concepts at this year's Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge in Pontiac, Michigan, exploring how America's best-selling and most awarded minivan can flex for a wider range of lifestyles and life stages.

Built on Pacifica's proven foundation of comfort, flexibility and everyday practicality, class-exclusive Stow 'n Go and seven- or eight-passenger seating, these new concepts demonstrate how minivan functionality can become a canvas for personalization, ranging from a refined, factory-inspired interpretation to a bold enthusiast build developed with VANkulture.

That opportunity comes as more younger buyers are entering the minivan segment, with Gen Z and Millennial minivan buyers increasing 143% over the past 10 model years and U.S. retail minivan sales forecasted to grow 18% over the next five years.

"Pacifica has always been about making life easier for families, and these two concepts show customers can make their minivan their own, stand out and have some fun," said Matt McAlear, Chrysler CEO. "One-third of Pacifica buyers already choose the S Appearance Package because they want a more custom look. These concepts take that idea a step further, showing how Pacifica can give customers more room to personalize and customize their minivan."

The two concepts bring that idea to life in distinct ways: one through subtle, factory-inspired design and the other through a build developed with VANkulture, a minivan enthusiast community known for celebrating customization, utility and family life.

Chrysler Pacifica Concept: Factory-Inspired Personalization
The factory-modified Pacifica concept shows how a few factory upgrades can quickly transform the Pacifica into a custom-looking seven- or eight-passenger minivan.

Starting with a Diamond Black 2027 Chrysler Pacifica Limited AWD with the S Appearance Package, Chrysler amplified the blacked-out details with Mopar stripes, black-painted brake calipers, a lowered stance and 21-inch wheels to create a custom look straight from the factory.

Highlights include:

  • 21-inch Geode wheels with 245/45R21 Pirelli PZero summer tires
  • Black-painted brake calipers
  • 1-inch lowered ride height for a more planted appearance
  • Red seat belts, first introduced in the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica America250 edition
  • Low gloss matte exterior stripes developed by Mopar design team

VANkulture Pacifica Concept: Bringing Enthusiast Style to Minivan Utility
The second Chrysler Pacifica concept is a collaboration between Chrysler and VANkulture that celebrates the creativity and individuality driving today's minivan community. VANkulture has helped shape modern minivan culture by building a community around customized vans that reflect personal style, utility and family life.

Highlights include:

  • Bespoke VIS Racing aero package featuring custom front lip, side skirts, rear diffuser and integrated decklid spoiler
  • Arvex full satin PPF wrap with black exterior accents
  • Smoked 3M headlight film for distinctive motorsport-inspired look
  • 20-inch Vossen wheels wearing 275/40R20 track-spec Kenda tires
  • Megan Racing 32-way adjustable coil-over suspension with custom Swift Springs delivering wider, 2.5-inch-lower stance
  • Rotora brakes featuring front eight-piston calipers with 15.4-inch rotors and rear four-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors
  • MagnaFlow exhaust system delivering more distinctive exhaust note

Chrysler displayed the two Pacifica concepts at Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, inviting attendees to imagine new ways to make the minivan their own.

Chrysler Brand
Chrysler brand enters its second century with a bold vision of innovation, blending engineering excellence with beautifully designed, attainable vehicles. In 2026, Chrysler introduced a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica - America's best-selling and most awarded minivan - reinforcing the brand's long-standing leadership in the segment it invented.

For more than 40 years, Chrysler has led the minivan segment, redefining family mobility with advanced safety, available all-wheel drive and the class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system. Designed to meet the needs of modern families, the Chrysler Pacifica minivan lineup delivers convenience, capability and efficiency.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Chrysler and company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Chrysler brand: chrysler.com
Facebook: facebook.com/chrysler
Instagram: @chrysler
X: @chrysler or @StellantisNA
YouTube: youtube.com/chrysler or youtube.com/StellantisNA

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SOURCE Stellantis

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