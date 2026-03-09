Chrysler Opens Orders for the Newly Refreshed 2027 Pacifica: America's Best-selling, Most Awarded Minivan Evolves With Elevated Design and Smarter Tech

-

  • Ordering opens today for the new 2027 Chrysler Pacifica lineup 
  • Refreshed exterior design, new wheel options and exterior colors, and updated Chrysler wing badge on Select, Limited and Pinnacle trims  
  • Pinnacle comes standard with exclusive new Blue Agave interior color 
  • Upgraded Safety Sphere Package features new Turn Signal-activated Blind Spot and ParkSense-based Camera Activation
  • Uconnect Theater and Family Tech packages now decoupled for greater flexibility and customer choice 
  • New adjustable-height power liftgate standard across all trims for 2027 model year 
  • Segment-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system continues to offer unmatched versatility 
  • New Pacifica LX, formerly the Voyager, retains its familiar exterior design while offering a budget-friendly entry point, well equipped with power sliding doors and heated seats and steering wheel 
  • The 2027 Chrysler Pacifica is scheduled to start arriving in dealerships this summer with a starting MSRP of $41,495 for the new base LX trim (all prices exclude destination, tax, title and fees) 

Ordering is now open for the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica, the newest evolution of America's best-selling minivan. The 2027 Pacifica introduces a sharpened exterior, upgraded interior options, expanded technology packages and new standard features — all designed to give customers greater choice, comfort and confidence than ever before.  

"Chrysler created the minivan 43 years ago, and we fully intend to continue leading the segment we invented," said Matt McAlear, Chrysler CEO. "For the 2027 model year, Pacifica builds on the innovation and comfort our customers expect, with a refreshed exterior design, new safety and convenience features and smarter tech. And true to its legacy, the Pacifica continues to celebrate all of its innovative, award-winning features, like class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating in both the second and third rows, FamCAM, seven- or eight-passenger seating capability and the smart functionality that has made our Chrysler minivans a trusted member of countless families."  

For 2027, the Chrysler Pacifica Select, Limited and Pinnacle trims receive a striking new front fascia featuring vertical LED headlamps and an illuminated grille with a unique lit signature called "piano keys." The refreshed Pacifica also features a new Chrysler wing logo and rear liftgate applique, giving the minivan a commanding, modern stance.  

New exterior paint colors and new wheel designs offer more personalization across the model lineup. The new Pacifica LX, formerly the Voyager, retains its familiar exterior design while offering a budget-friendly entry point, well-equipped with power sliding doors and heated seats and steering wheel. 

Inside, the seven- or eight-passenger Pacifica advances its premium craftsmanship. A new Chrysler wing badge in Satin Chrome finish is inset on the steering-wheel driver airbag cover, complemented by new interior accents that elevate the cabin ambiance across the lineup. The range-topping Pinnacle model debuts a standard model-exclusive Blue Agave interior color and new finishes throughout, including Copper Alloy accent bezels. The deco trim on the instrument panel is finished in new Dark Platinum Paint, while the seats feature a new "Parquet" perforation pattern and Tungsten Patina piping. 

Pacifica continues to lead with innovation for the 2027 model year, introducing enhancements to the Safety Sphere Package, including Turn Signal-activated Blind Spot View and ParkSense-based Camera Activation, increasing driver visibility and situational awareness.  

The refreshed 2027 model-year Pacifica also debuts a more flexible tech strategy with the decoupling of the Uconnect Theater Package and the newly named Family Tech Group, allowing families to choose the features that matter most to them, whether that's Amazon Fire TV built-in, FamCAM interior camera monitoring, premium audio, additional power outlets, or second- and third-row features. 

A new adjustable-height power liftgate becomes standard across all trims, offering easier access for drivers of all heights and improved convenience in low-clearance spaces. 

A hallmark of Chrysler innovation, the Pacifica continues to stand alone in the segment with its exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system, delivering unmatched convenience and versatility for busy families. Unlike any other minivan, Pacifica's second- and third-row seats fold easily into the floor, creating a flat load space in seconds — perfect for road trips, gear-heavy weekends or everyday utility.  

New 2027 Chrysler Pacifica Highlights 

Exterior 

  • New front fascia and Chrysler wing badge (Select and above) 
  • New vertical LED projector headlamps (Select and above) 
  • New illuminated grille with "piano keys" lit signature (Select and above) 
  • Updated rear applique with new wing badge 
  • New wheel designs 
  • New exterior paint colors  

Interior 

  • New standard Blue Agave Nappa Leather interior (Pinnacle exclusive) 
  • New applique and accent finishes 
  • Copper Alloy interior bezels (Pinnacle exclusive) 
  • Exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system 

Technology and Safety 

  • Enhanced Safety Sphere Package adds: 
    • Turn Signal-activated Blind Spot View 
    • ParkSense-based Camera Activation 
    • Includes carryover 360 Surround View and Front Park Assist with Stop   
  • Decoupled Uconnect Theater Package and Family Tech Group for added customer choice 

New Standard Feature Across Select and Above

  • Adjustable-height power liftgate  

Pricing 
The 2027 Chrysler Pacifica is scheduled to start arriving in dealerships this summer with a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $41,495 for the new base LX trim (all prices exclude destination, tax, titles and fees). Full pricing, including MSRPs for Select, Limited and Pinnacle trims: 

Pacifica 

LX 

Select 

Limited 

Pinnacle 

FWD 

$41,495

$44,545

$49,705

$54,910

AWD 

NA 

$47,890

$53,050

$58,255

*All prices exclude destination, tax, titles and fees 

Chrysler Brand
Chrysler brand enters its second century with a bold vision of innovation, blending engineering excellence with beautifully designed, attainable vehicles. In 2026, Chrysler will introduce a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica – America's best-selling and most awarded minivan – reinforcing the brand's long-standing leadership in the segment it invented.

For more than 40 years, Chrysler has led the minivan segment, redefining family mobility with advanced safety, available all-wheel drive and the class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system. Designed to meet the needs of modern families, the Chrysler Pacifica minivan lineup delivers convenience, capability, and efficiency.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

