Chris Feuell, Chrysler Brand CEO and Head of Alfa Romeo North America, Receives What Drives Her Trailblazer Award at 2026 Chicago Auto Show

-

  • Now in its ninth year, What Drives Her Trailblazer Award given by Chicago Auto Show organizers in partnership with A Girls Guide to Cars
  • Award recognizes women who are changing the auto industry from the inside
  • Feuell among those honored at awards program held during media preview for the 2026 Chicago Auto Show
  • Feuell is second consecutive Stellantis representative to receive the award, with Audrey Moore, vice president and chief engineer – North American sedan programs, earning 2025 What Drives Her Trailblazer honors

Chicago Auto Show organizers, in partnership with A Girls Guide to Cars, present Stellantis' Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO and head of Alfa Romeo brand North America, with the What Drives Her Trailblazer Award at an event held during the media preview for the 2026 Chicago Auto Show on Friday, Feb. 6.

Now in its ninth year, the What Drives Her networking event, panel discussion and awards program at Chicago's McCormick Place brings together influential women in the automotive industry and recognizes women who are changing the auto industry from the inside, as well as the advocates who help make change happen.

"Chris Feuell exemplifies what it means to be a trailblazer in today's automotive industry," said Jennifer Morand, general manager of the Chicago Auto Show. "She not only leads two historic brands, but she also makes a point to show up for other women, sharing her experience, supporting meaningful dialogue and helping open doors for the next generation. Her leadership and generosity of time reflect the true mission behind the What Drives Her Trailblazer Award."

The What Drives Her Trailblazer Award honors a woman in the automotive industry who is notable for her empowerment of others, for breaking down barriers to allow others to follow, for pursuing non-traditional roles or jobs, for leadership and for taking on additional roles, such as leading an employee resource group or mentoring program.

"I am truly honored to receive the What Drives Her Trailblazer Award, and I am deeply humbled to be nominated by such amazing and accomplished leaders in our industry," said Feuell. "My sincere thanks to Jennifer Morand and Scotty Reiss, the organizers, judges and the entire Chicago Auto Show community for recognizing and elevating the innovators who are helping move our industry forward. I especially appreciate the What Drives Her committee for shining a spotlight on women who are blazing trails in our industry and creating pathways for others to follow."

Feuell was appointed chief executive officer of the Chrysler brand in September 2021 and appointed head of Alfa Romeo brand North America in December 2024. Feuell is a well-recognized senior executive with extensive global experience in automotive, supply chain automation and advanced building technologies industries.   

Feuell serves on the Michigan State University Eli Broad College of Business advisory board and is a non-executive director on the boards of The Boyd Group, LLC and Friends of the Children, Detroit. She was recognized as one of Automotive News' 100 Leading Women in the Auto Industry in 2025. 

The honor for Feuell marks the second consecutive year a Stellantis representative has earned the award. Audrey Moore, vice president and chief engineer – North American sedan programs, was recognized as the 2025 What Drives Her Trailblazer.

In addition to the Trailblazer Award, What Drives Her honors are given out in Automotive Ally, Best Retailer and Best In Craft Automotive Media categories.

Chicago Auto Show
First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2026 public show is Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

Chicago Automobile Trade Association
Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.
 
Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrated 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna
X: @StellantisNA
YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chris-feuell-chrysler-brand-ceo-and-head-of-alfa-romeo-north-america-receives-what-drives-her-trailblazer-award-at-2026-chicago-auto-show-302680727.html

SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

stellantis-nv stla nyse-stla
STLA
The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Interim Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia to produce high quality manganese concentrate and high purity manganese products for traditional and new energy markets.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Half Year Report. Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) is the operator of the Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project) which hosts Australia’s largest onshore manganese resource with current JORC... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report December 2022

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report. Quarterly Highlights High Purity Manganese Key Offtake and Financing Agreement Signed: Element 25 Ltd (E25) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (Stellantis) sign... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Element 25 to supply battery-grade manganese sulphate to support Stellantis’ EV strategy under world-first upstream investment by a top-tier automaker into a listed manganese company.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (Agreement) with Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis) to supply battery-grade high purity, manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from E25’s proposed USA-based HPMSM processing facility (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

Equity Metals Exhibiting at the 2026 PDAC

Saga Metals Acknowledges U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve "Project Vault" and Highlights Titanium's Strategic Importance to North American Defense Supply Chains

Blackrock Silver to Present at the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th 2026

Related News

silver-investing

After Major Gold Payout, Bian Ximing Turns Bearish Sights on Silver

base-metals-investing

African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

precious-metals-investing

Equity Metals Exhibiting at the 2026 PDAC

battery-metals-investing

Saga Metals Acknowledges U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve "Project Vault" and Highlights Titanium's Strategic Importance to North American Defense Supply Chains

gold-investing

Blackrock Silver to Present at the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th 2026

precious-metals-investing

Brixton Metals Defines New Exploration Targets at Thorn Through Geochemical Sampling

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces Engagement of Generation IACP Inc. to Provide Market Making Services and Engagement of Investing News Network to Provide Advertising and Investor Awareness Services