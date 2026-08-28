China's Robot Boom Is Raising Security Fears as the US Robotics Race Accelerates

Market News Updates News Commentary - China's robotics push is moving quickly from spectacle to real-world deployment. At the 2026 World Robot Conference in Beijing, companies showcased humanoids and robot dogs built for factories, industrial patrols, security, and even military-related applications. The conference came just weeks after the US Federal Communications Commission announced a ban on new foreign-made humanoid and quadruped robot imports, citing cybersecurity and national security risks. As the robotics race moves into the physical world, attention is shifting toward companies building autonomous systems closer to home, including Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV), Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).
Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) is taking the physical AI theme directly into security. The Silicon Valley security technology company is building what it calls the nation's first Autonomous Security Force, bringing autonomous machines, AI-driven software, stationary security systems, remote monitoring, and licensed security agents together as one managed operation.
That strategy is about to get its biggest public showcase yet. Knightscope will debut its complete Autonomous Security Force at GSX 2026 in Atlanta from September 14 to 16, where more than 14,000 security professionals are expected to attend. For the first time, the company plans to bring its entire lineup together under one roof, including the all-new K7 and K5 Autonomous Security Robots, K1 stationary security systems, the H1 Augmented Security Agent prototype, and Signals, its forthcoming command interface and operational digital twin.
The idea is to address one of the biggest problems in physical security: fragmented systems. Cameras, guards, monitoring platforms, sensors, and autonomous technology have traditionally been supplied by different vendors. Knightscope is attempting to combine those functions into one force, one contract, and one accountable operation, pairing autonomous machines with AI software and armed and unarmed security personnel.
And the business has been scaling. Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $9.0 million, up 228% year over year, marking its second consecutive record quarter. The company now reports approximately 96% recurring revenue, serves 434 clients across 42 states, and has logged more than 4.4 million autonomous hours in the field.
The timing puts Knightscope directly inside a much larger transition. Physical AI is no longer limited to experimental robots performing tightly controlled demonstrations. Autonomous machines are moving into public streets, factories, hospitals, warehouses, industrial sites, and security operations, creating a new layer of computing where AI systems must perceive, navigate, decide, and act in the real world. Click here for more information about Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP).
Physical AI Moves From Demonstrations Into the Real World
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is preparing to take its Optimus humanoid robot from development into large-scale manufacturing. Tesla has said Optimus Gen 3 is its first design intended for mass production, with production planned to begin before the end of 2026. In April, the company said preparations were beginning for its first large-scale Optimus factory in Fremont, where the first-generation production line is being designed for eventual capacity of 1 million robots per year. Tesla is also preparing Gigafactory Texas for a second-generation line designed for long-term annual capacity of 10 million robots.
Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) is already putting autonomous robots to work on city sidewalks and inside hospitals. On August 17, the company announced a partnership adding robot delivery to the Grubhub marketplace in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Alexandria, while also expanding into Washington, DC, and San Jose through DoorDash. Serve has now deployed more than 2,000 robots across the US, supporting delivery for more than 4,000 restaurants, and its Diligent Robotics unit has begun rolling out the next-generation Moxi 2.0 hospital robot with 15 times faster processing power and improved autonomy.
Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) is approaching physical AI from the service and human-interaction side. The company recently launched a 24/7 interactive livestream featuring its AI-powered humanoid robot ADAM, allowing users to speak with and interact with the robot in real time. ADAM uses NVIDIA Jetson Thor for onboard computing and was developed with the NVIDIA Isaac robotics platform, combining conversational AI with physical robotics to demonstrate how embodied AI can interact naturally with people. Richtech's broader robotics portfolio targets hospitality, automotive, manufacturing, and other commercial environments.
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is supplying much of the computing infrastructure behind the physical AI buildout. On August 25, NVIDIA unveiled Jetson Orin Nano 2, a new robotics computer designed to bring generative AI and real-time reasoning to robots, delivery and inspection drones, and vision AI systems operating at the edge. The new system delivers twice the inference performance of its predecessor and can consume 40% less power at equivalent performance. More than 3 million developers are now building on NVIDIA's robotics stack, with companies including Cognex, Doosan Bobcat, Matic, and Wing among those adopting or exploring the new platform.
And in security, Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) is attempting to build an integrated operating layer that brings autonomous machines, software, stationary systems, and human response together.
That distinction could become increasingly relevant as governments and businesses focus more closely on who builds, controls, and operates the autonomous machines entering sensitive physical environments. With 434 clients across 42 states, record quarterly revenue, more than 4.4 million autonomous hours already logged, and the full Autonomous Security Force set to make its public debut at GSX 2026 in September, Knightscope is moving into that conversation at a pivotal moment for physical AI. Click here for more information about Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ).
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