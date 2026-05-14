China Gold International Resources Reports 2026 First Quarter Results - Record High Quarterly Net Profit Exceeds USD 200 Million for the First Time

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, May 14, 2026 - TheNewswire China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF; HKEX: 2099) ("China Gold International Resources" or the "Company") reports financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2026("Q1", "first quarter" or "first quarter of 2026"). This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Financial Statements, Notes to the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis.("MD&A").
For detailed information, please read the Company's Financial Statements and MD&A which are available on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.
2026 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL, PRODUCTION AND OPERATION HIGHLIGHTS
• Revenue increased by 66% to US$453.2 million from US$273.1 million for the same period in 2025.
• Mine operating earnings of US$292.8 million, increased by US$175.1 million from mine operating earnings of US$117.7 million for the same period in 2025.
• Net profit of US$236.4 million increased by US$150.4 million from US$86.0 million for the same period in 2025, marking the first time in the Company's history that quarterly net profit has exceeded US$200 million.
• Cash flow from operation of US$268.7 million, increased from US$143.5 million for the same period in 2025.
• Total gold production decreased by 22% to 34,820 ounces from 44,797 ounces for the same period in 2025.
• Total copper production was 37.5 million pounds (approximately 17,030 tonnes) a slight increase from 37.3 million pounds (approximately 16,911 tonnes) for the same period in 2025.
The Company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Chenguang Hou, commented, "The Company maintained a positive growth trajectory in the first quarter, achieving a record-high quarterly net profit in its history. Benefiting from elevated metal prices and stable operations, we delivered robust revenue growth and profitability. This provides us with a solid foundation for executing our strategy for the full year. The Company will remain focused on enhancing operational efficiency and creating long-term value for our shareholders."
About China Gold International Resources
China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX: 2099).
For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.
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