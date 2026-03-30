China Gold International Resources Reports 2025 Year-End Results and Declares Dividend

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, March 30, 2026 TheNewswire - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF; HKEX: 2099) ("China Gold International Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to report 2025 Year-End Results and declare ordinary and special dividend.
FINANCIAL, PRODUCTION AND OPERATION HIGHLIGHTS
2025 FOURTH QUARTER
• Revenue increased by 31% to US$384.7 million from US$293.6 million for the same period in 2024.
• Mine operating earnings of US$209.9 million, increased by US$87.7 million from mine operating earnings of US$122.2 million for the same period in 2024.
• Net profit of US$127.7 million increased by US$59.4 million from US$68.3 million for the same period in 2024.
• Cash flow from operation of US$140.4 million, increased from US$62.7 million for the same period in 2024.
• Total gold production decreased by 21% to 47,875 ounces from 60,406 ounces for the same period in 2024.
• Total copper production was 37.0 million pounds (approximately 16,756 tonnes) a decrease from 44.1 million pounds (approximately 20,020 tonnes) for the same period in 2024.
2025 ANNUAL RESULTS
• Revenue increased by 73% to US$1,310.1 million from US$756.6 million for the same period in 2024.
• Mine operating earnings of US$684.0 million, increased by US$497.1 million from US$186.9 million for the same period in 2024.
• Net profit of US$472.3 million increased by US$407.0 million from US$65.3 million for the same period in 2024.
• Cash flow from operation of US$710.0 million, increased from US$306.9 million for the same period in 2024.
• Total gold production increased by 9% to 177,225 ounces from 162,652 ounces for the same period in 2024.
• Total copper production was 156.3 million pounds (approximately 70,883 tonnes) a 48% increase from 105.7 million pounds (approximately 47,929 tonnes) for the same period in 2024.
ORDINARY AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND
In respect of the Company's financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2025, the Company is pleased to declare the following dividends:
Basic dividend (Ordinary dividend): a cash dividend of US$0.35 per share will be paid to shareholders at a payout ratio of 30% of the net profit attributable to owners of the parent of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025;
Special dividend: In addition to the basic dividend, a one-time special dividend of US$0.12 per share will be paid to shareholders.
A total dividend amount of US$0.47 per share is hereby declared on the outstanding common shares of the Company. The Basic dividend (Ordinary dividend) and the Special dividend are expected to be payable on June 17, 2026 (Vancouver time), being June 18, 2026 (Hong Kong time) to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 23, 2026.
The Basic dividend (Ordinary dividend) and the Special dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes while dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes. Withholding rate will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding tax rules including the tax treaty between Canada and the country of shareholder's residence which is reflected in NR301 Form. The Company encourages shareholders to fill out and submit NR301 Form.
The Company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Chenguang Hou, said, "2025 has been a year of continued operational excellence and financial strength. During the year, we achieved multiple record-breaking quarterly earnings results and delivered significant growth in revenue and profitability. Our market capitalization and share price also reached historic highs, reflecting growing investor confidence in the Company's long-term value and strategic direction.
As we enter a new phase of development, we remain focused on maintaining stable production operations, strengthening cost efficiency, and advancing expansion plans at both of our core mining assets. We will continue to execute our disciplined growth strategy while preserving financial flexibility.
Building on the successful implementation of our enhanced dividend policy last year, the Board has resolved to declare dividends in accordance with the established framework. The dividend reflects our strong operating performance and healthy cash flow position, while carefully balancing future capital requirements and long-term growth objectives.
We remain committed to a prudent and sustainable capital return strategy, ensuring a disciplined balance between reinvestment and shareholder returns, and creating stable, long-term value for our shareholders."
About China Gold International Resources
China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX: 2099).
For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.
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