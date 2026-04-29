Chesapeake Announces Membership in the Mining Association of Canada; Management Update

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG,OTC:CHPGF) (OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has become a member of The Mining Association of Canada ("MAC").

MAC represents companies involved in mineral exploration, mining, smelting, refining, and semi-fabrication. Through advocacy, research, and collaboration, MAC works to ensure the Canadian mining industry remains globally competitive and socially responsible.

Membership in MAC underscores Chesapeake's commitment to responsible mineral exploration, sustainability, and industry collaboration. As a member, the Company will participate in MAC's initiatives, including the Towards Sustainable Mining ("TSM") program, which promotes environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and transparency across the mining sector.

"We look forward to engaging with MAC and aligning ourselves with industry leaders committed to environmental stewardship and responsible resource development," said Jean-Paul Tsotsos, Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake. "Collaborative mining knowledge shared with global experience is fundamental in developing our projects to the best industry practices."

Management Update

The Company further announces that due to his recent appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake, Jean-Paul Tsotsos has stepped down as Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, effective April 28, 2026.

For Further Information:

For more information on Chesapeake, its Metates and Lucy Projects or proprietary heap oxidation technology, please visit our website at www.chesapeakegold.com or contact Jean-Paul Tsotsos at invest@chesapeakegold.com or +1 778 731 1362.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

About Chesapeake

Chesapeake Gold Corp's flagship asset is the Metates Project ("Metates") located in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver deposits in the Americas1 with over 16.77 million ounces of gold at 0.57 grams per tonne (g/t) and 423.2 million ounces of silver at 14.3 g/t within 921.2 million tonnes in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource category and a further 2.13 million ounces of gold at 0.47 g/t and 59.0 million ounces of silver at 13.2 g/t within 139.5 million tonnes in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. See the technical report titled "Metates Sulphide Heap Leach Project Phase I" dated January 13, 2023, and news release dated February 22, 2023.

1 Mexico's biggest undeveloped gold deposits. Bnamericas. Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294814

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

chesapeake goldCKG:CCtsxv:ckggold investing
CKG:CC
The Conversation (0)

Chesapeake Gold

Keep Reading...
Excalibur Metals

Excalibur Metals: Precious Metals Discovery Potential in Underexplored Walker Lane of Western Nevada

Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Stocks — 7 Weeks of Pain, What Comes Next?

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, weighs in on recent precious metals activity and how it's impacting gold and silver stocks.He emphasized that while company shares may be down, the long-term backdrop remains bullish. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Excalibur Metals

Excalibur Metals

Keep Reading...
Panther Metals (LSE:PALM)

Winston Tailings Project: Batch 4 Assay Results

Panther Metals PLC (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is very pleased to report the fourth batch ("Batch 4") of Vibracore sample assay results for the Winston Tailings Project near Schrieber, Ontario, Canada.The Vibracore tailings sampling is in support... Keep Reading...
Ecuadorian flag waving against a sunset backdrop with mountains silhouetted on the horizon.

Ecuador Inks US$1.7 Billion Deal with CMOC to Develop Los Cangrejos Gold Project

Ecuador has finalized a US$1.7 billion mining contract with China’s CMOC Group (OTCPL:CMCLF) to develop the Los Cangrejos gold deposit, according to a Reuters report.The agreement, signed with CMOC’s local subsidiary ODIN Mining del Ecuador, is expected to transform the site in the southwest of... Keep Reading...
Gold bars in stacks.

Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs in 2026

The price of gold reached record highs in 2026, driven by global economic uncertainty stemming from shifting US trade policy and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.For many investors, gold is a tool for diversification. The precious metal is known for its ability to act as a... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

NEW QUEBEC GRAPHITE TRANSFORMATION STUDY FOR LAC CARHEIL PROJECT DELIVERS IMPRESSIVE ECONOMIC RESULTS

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Canada One Announces 2026 Two-Phase Exploration Program to Advance High-Priority Porphyry Targets at Copper Dome

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

battery metals investing

NEW QUEBEC GRAPHITE TRANSFORMATION STUDY FOR LAC CARHEIL PROJECT DELIVERS IMPRESSIVE ECONOMIC RESULTS

battery metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

base metals investing

Canada One Announces 2026 Two-Phase Exploration Program to Advance High-Priority Porphyry Targets at Copper Dome

battery metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

precious metals investing

Trading Halt

base metals investing

Quarterly Cash Flow Report

base metals investing

Quarterly Activities Report