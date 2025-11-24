Chemomab to Participate in Oppenheimer's Movers in Rare Disease Summit

Chemomab to Participate in Oppenheimer's Movers in Rare Disease Summit

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that co-founder and CEO Adi Mor, PhD, will participate in Oppenheimer's Movers in Rare Disease Summit on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City. The invitation-only Rare Disease Summit will feature a day of panels, presentations and 1-on-1 investor meetings with companies working in the rare disease space.

Dr. Mor will present a corporate overview and will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees.

Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit

Date: December 11, 2025

Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings

Time of Presentation: 2:15-2:45 pm EST

Location: Hotel Sofitel, New York, NY

Please contact your Oppenheimer representative to register for the Movers in Rare Disease Summit and to schedule a 1x1 meeting with Dr. Mor and Chemomab management.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed nebokitug, a first-in-class dual activity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 and has demonstrated disease-modifying potential. In clinical and preclinical studies, nebokitug has been shown to have a favorable safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from five clinical trials of nebokitug. Based on positive data from its Phase 2 SPRING trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), the company is preparing for potential initiation of a nebokitug Phase 3 trial in patients with PSC. The design of Phase 3 calls for a single pivotal trial based on a clinical event primary endpoint that provides a clear and streamlined pathway to potential full regulatory approval. Nebokitug has received FDA and EMA Orphan Drug and FDA Fast Track designations for the treatment of PSC. Chemomab's nebokitug program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis has an open U.S. IND. For more information, visit: chemomab.com .

Contacts:

Media and Investors :
Barbara Lindheim
Consulting Vice President, Investor & Public Relations,
Strategic Communications
Phone: +1 917-355-9234
barbara.lindheim@chemomab.com
IR@chemomab.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.CMMBNASDAQ:CMMBLife Science Investing
CMMB
The Conversation (0)
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board

Pinnacle Flies LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Glenstar Receives Drill Permit for Phase 2 Program at Green Monster Project

Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Related News

lithium investing

CATL Reportedly Plans to Restart Key Chinese Lithium Mine By December

Critical Metals Investing

Antimony's Rise: A Strategic Shift

Manganese Investing

Rubidium Could be Next Frontier for Critical Minerals Exploration, Investment

battery metals investing

Battery Metals Outlook

Lithium Investing

Liontown Resources’ Spodumene Auction Attracts Nine Countries

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Flies LiDAR Survey at El Potrero