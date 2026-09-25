Chase Launches Data Security Center to Help Customers Manage Connected Apps and Third-Party Data Sharing

A new experience designed to give customers clearer information and simpler controls for understanding and managing connected-app access
Today, Chase announced it has begun a phased rollout of its new Data Security Center, giving customers a clearer, simpler way to understand and manage how their financial data is shared with third-party apps. The experience is designed to make data sharing more visible and actionable, helping customers better understand where their data is being shared, make informed decisions about connected apps and maintain control over those connections over time.
The Data Security Center gives customers a central location to see which apps are connected to their Chase accounts, better understand what information is being shared and take action when they want to change or stop sharing. Customers can access the Data Security Center directly through the Chase Mobile® app, where they can review connected apps, manage permissions, adjust access duration, manage linked accounts, or unlink an app.
"Customers should be in control of their financial data, and that starts with giving them a clear view of where it's going and straightforward tools to manage it," said Melissa Feldsher, Head of Payments, Trust & Security and Open Banking at Chase. "The Data Security Center empowers customers to understand what's connected, see what information is being shared and make informed decisions about those connections over time."
The new experience is an evolution of how Chase helps customers manage third-party data sharing. While some account-linking features were already available in the Chase Mobile App, the new Data Security Center brings those capabilities together in a centralized destination with clearer information, education and management tools – giving customers a more complete view of their connected apps and data sharing.
Through the Data Security Center, customers can:
- View apps connected to their Chase accounts
- Review information about data sharing and connected-app activity
- Manage app permissions
- Adjust how long an app can access their data
- Select which eligible accounts are linked to an app
- Unlink connections where applicable
- Access plain-language education and FAQs about third-party data sharing
Customers should only share data with apps they trust, review permissions regularly and use the Data Security Center to manage access.
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $5 trillion and $375 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026. Chase serves more than 87 million consumers and 7.5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 14,500 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .
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Media Contact
Emma Eatman
Emma.eatman@chase.com