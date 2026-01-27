Charles Schwab Named #1 Overall Broker by StockBrokers.com

Schwab also received #1 honors in the Mobile Trading Apps, Advanced Trading, Ease of Use, Customer Service and High Net Worth Investors categories
Charles Schwab has been named the #1 Overall Broker in StockBrokers.com's 2026 Annual Awards for the second consecutive year. Now in its 16 th year, the Stockbrokers.com awards are based on unbiased research across over 300 data-based variables and seven key categories including Range of Investments, Advanced Trading, Mobile Trading Apps, Research, Education, Ease of Use, and Overall, making it easier for traders and investors across all experience levels to choose an online broker.
"In 2025, Schwab handled about 10% of the total US notional trading volume. By daily average trades, we're the leading broker for retail traders with no close second," said Jonathan Craig , Head of Retail Investing, Charles Schwab. "When it comes to choosing a broker, investors have a lot of choices. StockBrokers.com truly understands retail investors and traders and the tools and platforms that will help them towards their financial goals. This recognition is a direct reflection of the value Schwab offers its clients when it comes to investing, trading and wealth management."
The StockBrokers.com 2026 Annual Awards include both Category Awards, which are used to rank all participating brokers, and Industry Awards, which are each awarded to one firm annually. In addition to its #1 Overall Broker win, Schwab ranked #1 in the following Category Awards:
- Advanced Trading
- Mobile Trading Apps
- Ease of Use
- High Net Worth Investors
- Customer Service
Schwab was also recognized with "Best in Class" (top five) honors in Range of Investments, Research, Education, Beginners, Active Traders, Futures Trading, and Retirement Accounts.
Additionally, Schwab received StockBrokers.com's Industry Awards, which are determined based on the same criteria that decide its category rankings and are designed to showcase the very best in the industry, for:
- Active Trading Desktop Platform (thinkorswim®)
- Stock Research
"Schwab's leadership in retail trading is rooted in its proven track record — and in our drive to keep raising the bar across our platforms, products, and services," said James Kostulias , Head of Trading Services, Charles Schwab. "This recognition reflects the strength of our trading offer, which gives traders a world-class experience with award-winning platforms, personalized education, and specialized support from a brand they trust."
Schwab provides a holistic experience that includes:
- Desktop, web, and mobile trading platforms including thinkorswim®, Schwab.com and Schwab Mobile.
- A massive library of educational content and resources including articles, videos, webcasts, podcasts, courses, in-person events and more, to help clients make informed trading decisions and manage risk, as well as Schwab Coaching™, which enables clients to learn from trading professionals in a live, interactive setting, and the Schwab Network™, Schwab's media affiliate which offers market news and important trends via short digital content, in-depth programs or interviews with market and industry professionals, available in-platform or on their channel of choice every market day.*
- Specialized service and support for traders by traders through Schwab's Trade Desk team of more than 800 trading specialists.
- paperMoney®, the virtual trading experience that lets clients practice trading on thinkorswim using real-time market data—all without risking a dime.
- A wide range of trading products, which today includes stocks and ETFs; equity, ETF and index options; futures; options on futures; forex; and portfolio margin.
"Heading into 2026, the brokerage industry is at an inflection point where quantity of features no longer equates to quality of experience," said Jessica Inskip, Director of Investor Research at StockBrokers.com. "Our latest reviews and rankings surface the underappreciated strengths and persistent blind spots across platforms, giving investors and firms a clearer view of what actually creates a competitive edge."
To learn more about trading at Schwab, visit www.schwab.com/trading .
About the StockBrokers.com 2026 Annual Awards
Since 2009, StockBrokers.com has been the home of the most in-depth online broker reviews in the industry. Our editorial principles and unbiased, data-driven broker reviews and guides have earned the trust of over 20 million readers.
Based on our hands-on testing (see How We Test ) and data collection, the StockBrokers.com 2026 Annual Awards recognize brokerage firms who push the industry forward while delivering excellent value to U.S. investors.
Lead writer Jessica Inskip directs research, testing, and scoring at StockBrokers.com. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Jessica is a sought-after guest and commentator at financial outlets such as CNBC, Fox Business, and Yahoo Finance. Blain Reinkensmeyer , co-founder of StockBrokers.com, has more than 20 years of experience trading a variety of instruments.
Methodology highlights
The StockBrokers.com editorial team has reviewed the top online stock brokers for 16 consecutive years; each year, we gather thousands of data points and deliver dozens of awards to the best online brokers.
- Over 300 data-based variables were assessed in our testing.
- Brokers were evaluated across seven key categories: Range of Investments, Advanced Trading, Mobile Trading Apps, Research, Education, Ease of Use, and Overall.
- "Best in Class" awards were presented to brokers across all eight main areas as well as the following additional categories: Beginners, Active Traders, High Net Worth Investors, Options Trading, Futures Trading, Retirement Accounts, Bank for Investing, Customer Service.
- A "Best in Class" distinction means a top-5 finish within the category.
- Awards history: 16 consecutive years of Annual Awards, broker reviews, and rankings.
See the full results for the StockBrokers.com 2026 Annual Awards and learn more about our testing and scoring .
