Charles Schwab Discloses Results of the Federal Reserve's 2026 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC or Schwab) announced today that it has received the results of the Federal Reserve's 2026 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR). These results included the Federal Reserve's estimate of Schwab's minimum capital ratios under the supervisory severely adverse scenario for the nine-quarter horizon beginning December 31, 2025 and ending March 31, 2028. Earlier this year, the Federal Reserve voted to maintain the current stress capital buffer requirements until 2027. Therefore, Schwab's stress capital buffer (SCB) remains at the 2.5% minimum.
Schwab's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 26.3% as of March 31, 2026 was well in excess of the regulatory minimum of 4.5% combined with the SCB of 2.5% due to the relatively low risk nature of our balance sheet assets.
Schwab ended the first quarter of 2026 with a consolidated Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 8.9%, down from 9.3% at year-end 2025.
CFO Mike Verdeschi commented, "Our CCAR results highlight the strength of Schwab's capital position and diversified business model. Our principles-based approach to managing the balance sheet establishes a foundation of safety and soundness from which we support our clients' evolving needs across different environments and deliver profitable growth through-the-cycle."
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the company's diversified business model, business results, growth, capital ratios, and balance sheet management. These forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations as of the date hereof. Achievement of these expectations and objectives is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expressed expectations. Important factors that may cause such differences include actual economic and financial conditions, the accuracy of management's modeling and estimation techniques, and other factors described in the company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on the company's website ( https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports ) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website ( https://www.sec.gov ) . The company makes no commitment to update any forward-looking statements.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 39.5 million active brokerage accounts, 5.9 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.3 million banking accounts, and $13.14 trillion in client assets as of May 31, 2026. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sec.gov ), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com .
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MEDIA:
Mayura Hooper
Charles Schwab
Phone: 415-667-1525
INVESTORS/ANALYSTS:
Jeff Edwards
Charles Schwab
Phone: 817-854-6177