Charles Schwab Announces Plans to Expand Digital Assets Available in Schwab Crypto Accounts

Key Takeaways:
- In the coming months, Schwab Crypto clients will be able to buy and sell solana, avalanche, and chainlink.
- Schwab Crypto, which began rolling out to clients in May 2026, already provides direct access to bitcoin and ethereum trading.
- Schwab plans to add additional cryptocurrencies and digital assets to the Schwab Crypto platform over time.
Charles Schwab today announced plans to add three tokens to the Schwab Crypto™ platform. The additions include:
- Solana (SOL)
- Avalanche (AVAX)
- Chainlink (LINK)
The additions are part of Schwab's plans to thoughtfully expand its digital asset offering with established cryptocurrencies that align with client demand. These new digital assets will be available in the coming months for clients to buy and sell in their Schwab Crypto accounts. Schwab Crypto, which began rolling out to clients in May 2026, already provides direct access to bitcoin and ethereum trading.
"With this expansion, clients will have more choices to build a digital asset allocation alongside the investing and banking experience they know and trust at Schwab," said Joe Vietri , Head of Digital Assets at Charles Schwab. "These additions are consistent with our approach to provide clients with access to familiar cryptocurrencies backed by an ecosystem of education, tools, resources, and support to make informed decisions about how crypto might fit into their broader investing goals."
Schwab Crypto provides direct access to digital assets trading, combined with a range of resources and support to help clients, including:
- In-depth digital assets education and resources, including insights and commentary from the Schwab Center for Financial Research and crypto-focused content through Schwab Coaching®, to help investors understand the digital assets market and how digital assets fit into a broader investing strategy.
- The ability to view and trade cryptocurrency and traditional investments side-by-side across Schwab.com, Schwab Mobile, and thinkorswim®, Schwab's award-winning trading platform.
- Access to Schwab's award-winning 24/7 support from thousands of tenured service professionals by phone or chat.
- Pricing among the lowest in the industry at 75 basis points on the dollar value of each trade.
Schwab plans to add additional cryptocurrencies and digital assets to the Schwab Crypto platform over time.
For more information and an opportunity to gain early access to Schwab Crypto, visit Schwab.com/cryptocurrency .
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.
More information is available at aboutschwab.com . Follow us on X , Facebook , YouTube , and LinkedIn .
Disclosures
Cryptocurrency products and the Schwab Crypto™ account are offered by Charles Schwab Premier Bank, SSB, Member FDIC.
Charles Schwab Premier Bank, SSB and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. performs certain operations functions on behalf of Charles Schwab Premier Bank, SSB.
Investing in cryptocurrencies involves risk, including the risk of total loss of principal invested.
Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum are highly volatile, are not backed or guaranteed by the bank, any central bank or government; are not deposits; are not FDIC insured; are not SIPC protected ; and lack many of the regulations and consumer protections that legal-tender currencies and regulated securities have.
Due to the high level of risk, investors should view digital currencies as a purely speculative instrument. Additional risks apply. View our full risk disclosure here .
Cryptocurrencies offered by Charles Schwab Premier Bank, SSB are not securities and are not protected by SIPC. Cryptocurrencies offered by Charles Schwab Premier Bank, SSB are not insured by the FDIC, are not deposits; and may lose value.
By signing up for Schwab Crypto updates, you're opting in to receive information and notifications about the Schwab Crypto account, including when you can apply to open an account— subject to review and approval.
Not all applicants will be eligible and receiving a notification is not an indication of eligibility.
Timing for the ability to apply for a Schwab Crypto account is subject to availability and the discretion of Charles Schwab Premier Bank, SSB.
Schwab Crypto™ accounts are available (i) in all U.S. states except for New York and Louisiana and (ii) are not available in any U.S. territories or in any international jurisdictions. Accounts may be restricted or closed if you move to an unsupported jurisdiction. Not all clients will qualify.
Schwab may delay, modify, or withdraw support for any announced asset based on market, regulatory, operational, or risk-related developments.
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MEDIA:
Margaret Farrell
Director, Corporate Affairs
(203) 434-2240
margaret.farrell@schwab.com