Charles River Launches Rat In Vitro Fertility Services Demonstrating Embryology Capabilities

Charles River Launches Rat In Vitro Fertility Services Demonstrating Embryology Capabilities

As the first commercial provider to deliver in vitro fertility services for rat models, Company demonstrates commitment to the 3Rs

Charles River Laboratories today announced an enhanced In Vitro Fertility (IVF) service bundle designed to accelerate rat-model programs across therapeutics areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, and metabolic. By leveraging embryo transfer, cryopreservation, and colony rederivation, teams can rapidly recover lines, expand cohorts, and safeguard critical genotypes—while reducing downtime caused by breeding bottlenecks. This offering pairs dedicated project management with optional health monitoring and genetic validation to help ensure continuity across discovery, pharmacology, and translational studies. Researchers working in these therapeutic areas can request a streamlined quote and timeline starting this quarter to keep studies on track and data flowing.

"The introduction of rat IVF is an exciting step forward for Charles River, helping shorten breeding timelines and deliver more consistent, predictable outcomes while making it easier to build healthy animal colonies and keep research moving forward," said Colin Dunn, Corporate Senior Vice President, Global Research Models & Services, Charles River. "Introducing this service provides researchers with a new avenue to advance drug development research and help bring treatment to patients faster, while maintaining industry-leading standards."

IVF, an enhanced Assisted Reproduction Technique, is an efficient option for working with small animal groups, accelerating project timelines, and accommodating animals of any health status. By replacing natural mating, IVF saves time and reduces the number of animals required. The process fertilizes eggs outside the body, replicating natural fertilization in a laboratory environment to create embryos for implantation, genetic modification, and preservation. IVF supports the rescue of valuable lines, colony expansion, embryo production, recovery of cryopreserved models, and the maintenance of high health standards through rederivation.

"For decades, IVF has been leveraged in mouse models to accelerate research timelines," said Matt Bouchard, Executive Director, NA Genetically Engineered Model Services, Charles River. "We are excited to now offer the same benefits in rat models due to our IVF protocol modifications, expanding options for investigators and ensuring the ideal model enters research."

Genetically Engineered Model Services

Charles River's Genetically Engineered Model Services (GEMS) offer a premium selection of strategic services tailored to specific needs and designed to enhance research, save time, and reduce costs. With extensive expertise in colony management, our dedicated project managers work to create customized breeding plans, address program challenges, and handle logistics to deliver study-ready model cohorts, meeting VAF/Elite ® (SOPF) health standards.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com .

Charles River Investor Contact:
Todd Spencer
Corporate Vice President,
Investor Relations
781.222.6455
todd.spencer@crl.com

Charles River Media Contact:
Amy Cianciaruso
Corporate Senior Vice President,
Chief Communications Officer
781.222.6168
amy.cianciaruso@crl.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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