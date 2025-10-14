Charles River Laboratories Schedules Third-Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Charles River Laboratories Schedules Third-Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) will release third-quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, November 5 th , before the market opens. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss this information on Wednesday, November 5 th , at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.criver.com . A replay will be accessible through the same website.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com .

Investor Relations Contact:
Todd Spencer
Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations
781.222.6455
todd.spencer@crl.com

