Charles River Laboratories Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2025 Earnings and 2026 Guidance Release and Conference Call

Charles River Laboratories Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2025 Earnings and 2026 Guidance Release and Conference Call

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and provide 2026 guidance on Wednesday, February 18 th , before the market opens. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss this information on Wednesday, February 18 th , at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.criver.com . A replay will be accessible through the same website.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com .

Investor Relations Contact:
Todd Spencer
Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations
781.222.6455
todd.spencer@crl.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

charles-river-laboratories-intercrlnyse-crllife-science-investing
CRL
The Conversation (0)
Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Keep Reading...
Redmoor - Very High-Grade Sample Results Continue to Exceed Expectations

Redmoor - Very High-Grade Sample Results Continue to Exceed Expectations

Second drillhole results reinforce Redmoor's exceptional high-grade nature, with very high-grade sample intersections and multiple thick zones of mineralisation

Strategic Minerals plc (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDF), an international mineral exploration and production company, is delighted to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cornwall Resources Limited ("CRL"), has received standout drillhole assay results from CRD034b, including very high-grades and... Keep Reading...
ARS Pharmaceuticals Highlights neffy Regulatory Progress and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ARS Pharmaceuticals Highlights neffy Regulatory Progress and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

neffy ® (epinephrine nasal spray) New Drug Application (NDA) and CRL response under review by FDA with anticipated review completion by early October 2024 Response submitted for neffy Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to EMA's CHMP; CHMP opinion expected in the second quarter of 2024... Keep Reading...
International Graphite (ASX:IG6)

International Graphite Funding Deal with Comet Resources a Win-Win, Report Says

International Graphite’s (ASX:IG6) $1.5-million funding deal with major shareholder Comet Resources (ASX:CRL) resulted in a surge in IG6’s shares on March 13. The loan agreement was undertaken to address market speculation on the security of Comet’s shares in IG6, according to a news report from... Keep Reading...
Comet Resources

Company Update

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or Company) (ASX: CRL) announces that following the discontinuation of the proposed acquisition of the Mount Margaret Copper Project, it is now seeking to raise up to $1.5 million via secured convertible loans to support the Company’s proposed plan to seek... Keep Reading...
Comet Resources

Mount Margaret Copper Project Update

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or Company) (ASX: CRL) announces the discontinuation of the proposed acquisition of the Mount Margaret Copper Project. The decision is in response to on-going adverse market conditions, which have resulted in the Company not being able to fulfill all the conditions... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Acquisition Of The Northern Shield Platinum Group Metals-Copper-Nickel Critical Minerals Project In The Ring Of Fire, Northern Ontario

Apollo Silver Closes First Tranche of $27.5 Million Private Placement Offering Including $2.355 Million Investment from Insiders

Forge Encounters Coal Seam amid Rising Coal Prices and Completes Resin Injections at La Estrella, Colombia

Rua Gold Announces $25 Million Financing

Related News

precious-metals-investing

Apollo Silver Closes First Tranche of $27.5 Million Private Placement Offering Including $2.355 Million Investment from Insiders

critical-metals-investing

Forge Encounters Coal Seam amid Rising Coal Prices and Completes Resin Injections at La Estrella, Colombia

precious-metals-investing

Rua Gold Announces $25 Million Financing

silver-investing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

gold-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

gold-investing

Sankamap Advances Toward Inaugural Drilling at Kuma Property in the Solomon Islands

gold-investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Soaring Over US$4,800