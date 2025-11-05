Charles River Laboratories Announces Third-Quarter 2025 Results

Third-Quarter Revenue of $1.00 Billion –

– Third-Quarter GAAP Earnings per Share of $1.10 and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share of $2.43 –

– Updates 2025 Guidance –

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today reported its results for the third quarter of 2025. For the quarter, revenue was $1.00 billion, a decrease of 0.5% from $1.01 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

The impact of foreign currency translation increased reported revenue by 1.3%, and the divestiture of a small Safety Assessment site in 2024 reduced reported revenue by 0.2%. Excluding the effect of these items, revenue declined 1.6% on an organic basis. On a segment basis, lower revenue in the Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA) and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing) segments were partially offset by organic revenue growth in the Research Models and Services (RMS) segment.

In the third quarter of 2025, the GAAP operating margin increased to 13.3% from 11.6% in the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by lower costs associated with the Company's restructuring initiatives. GAAP net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was $54.4 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, a decrease from net earnings of $68.7 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024. The decreases in GAAP net income and earnings per share were primarily driven by a loss from certain venture capital and other strategic investments of $0.33 per share in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a $0.03 gain last year.

On a non-GAAP basis, the third-quarter operating margin decreased to 19.7% from 19.9% in the third quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of lower revenue. Non-GAAP net income was $120.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 10.0% from $133.7 million for the same period in 2024. Third-quarter diluted earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis were $2.43, a decrease of 6.2% from $2.59 per share for the third quarter of 2024. The non-GAAP net income and earnings per share decreases were driven primarily by lower revenue and a higher tax rate, partially offset by lower interest expense, as well as a reduction in diluted shares outstanding from stock repurchases.

James C. Foster, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our solid third-quarter financial results demonstrate that the demand for our extensive portfolio of early-stage research and manufacturing products and services remains stable. We believe that positive signals are beginning to emerge which indicate that the industry may be on a path towards recovery; however, sustained improvement in our business will take time. There is still some uncertainty in the healthcare sector, so we are remaining cautious at this time."

"In this environment, we believe it is critical to remain intently focused on our strategy to further differentiate ourselves from the competition through our science and our innovative solutions, implement additional initiatives to unlock value, and gain additional share of our clients' drug development and manufacturing programs. This focus on our strategy and our science positions us extremely well to lead the industry through advances in drug development," Mr. Foster concluded.

Third-Quarter Segment Results

Research Models and Services (RMS)

Revenue for the RMS segment was $213.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 7.9% from $197.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The impact of foreign currency translation increased revenue by 1.4%. Organic revenue increased by 6.5%, due primarily to higher revenue for large research model products.

In the third quarter of 2025, the RMS segment's GAAP operating margin increased to 16.2% from 13.9% in the third quarter of 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin increased to 25.0% from 21.0%. The GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin increases were primarily driven by the favorable revenue mix related to large research models, as well as the benefit of cost savings resulting from the Company's restructuring initiatives.

Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA)

Revenue for the DSA segment was $600.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 2.3% from $615.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The impact of foreign currency translation increased DSA revenue by 1.2% and the divestiture of a small DSA site reduced reported revenue by 0.4%. Organic revenue decreased by 3.1%, driven primarily by lower sales volume for both discovery and regulated safety assessment services.

In the third quarter of 2025, the DSA segment's GAAP operating margin decreased to 20.5% from 20.6% in the third quarter of 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin decreased to 25.4% from 27.4% in the third quarter of 2024. The GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin decreases were primarily driven by lower revenue.

Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing)

Revenue for the Manufacturing segment was $190.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 3.1% from $196.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. The impact of foreign currency translation increased Manufacturing revenue by 2.0%. Organic revenue decreased 5.1%, primarily driven by lower revenue in the CDMO and Biologics Testing businesses, partially offset by higher revenue in the Microbial Solutions business.

The Manufacturing segment's GAAP operating margin increased to 20.9% from 20.4% in the third quarter of 2024 as a result of lower acquisition-related amortization adjustments in the CDMO business and lower costs associated with the Company's restructuring initiatives. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin decreased to 26.7% from 28.7% in the third quarter of 2024, driven primarily by lower revenue in the CDMO business.

Updates 2025 Guidance

The Company is updating its 2025 financial guidance, which was previously updated on August 6, 2025. The Company is narrowing its full-year outlook for revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share to the middle and upper ends of the previous ranges, respectively, to primarily reflect the third-quarter financial performance, which modestly exceeded the Company's prior outlook.

The Company's 2025 guidance for revenue and earnings per share is as follows:

2025 GUIDANCE

CURRENT

PRIOR

Revenue growth/(decrease), reported

(1.5)% – (0.5)%

(2.5)% – (0.5)%

Impact of divestitures/(acquisitions), net

N/M

N/M

(Favorable)/unfavorable impact of foreign exchange

~(1.0)%

~(0.5)%

Revenue growth/(decrease), organic (1)

(2.5)% – (1.5)%

(3.0)% – (1.0)%

GAAP EPS estimate

$4.15 – $4.35

$4.25 – $4.65

Acquisition-related amortization and other acquisition- and integration-related costs (2)

~$3.65

~$3.60

Costs associated with restructuring actions (3)

~$1.30

~$1.40

Certain venture capital and other strategic investment losses/(gains), net (4)

$0.50

~$0.17

Other items (5)

~$0.50

~$0.50

Non-GAAP EPS estimate

$10.10 – $10.30

$9.90 – $10.30

Footnotes to Guidance Table:

(1) Organic revenue growth is defined as reported revenue growth adjusted for completed acquisitions and divestitures, as well as foreign currency translation.

(2) These adjustments include amortization related to intangible assets, inclusive of the acceleration of amortization expense related to certain CDMO client relationships, as well as the purchase accounting step-up on inventory and certain long-term biological assets. In addition, these adjustments include some costs related to the evaluation and integration of acquisitions and divestitures.

(3) These adjustments primarily include site consolidation (including site transition costs), severance, impairment, and other costs related to the Company's restructuring actions.

(4) Certain venture capital and other strategic investment performance only includes recognized gains or losses on certain investments. The Company does not forecast the future performance of these investments.

(5) These items primarily relate to (i) certain third-party legal costs related to investigations by the U.S. government into the NHP supply chain related to our DSA segment; (ii) additionally included within the DSA segment, due to the utilization of NHPs, are reductions to the previous $27 million inventory charge incurred during fiscal 2024, to write down inventory associated with the Cambodia-sourced NHP matter from February 16, 2023, as a result of the cases being closed during fiscal 2025; and (iii) certain third-party advisory costs related to the Company entering into a Cooperation Agreement with a shareholder.

Webcast

Charles River has scheduled a live webcast on Wednesday, November 5 th , at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss matters relating to this press release. To participate, please go to ir.criver.com and select the webcast link. You can also find the associated slide presentation and reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures on the website.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The Company reports non-GAAP results in this press release, which exclude often-one-time charges and other items that are outside of normal operations. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules at the end of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP net income. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, but are not limited to, the amortization of intangible assets and the purchase accounting step-up adjustment on inventory and certain long term biological assets, and other charges and adjustments related to our acquisitions and divestitures, including incremental dividends attributable to Noveprim noncontrolling interest holders; expenses associated with evaluating and integrating acquisitions and divestitures, including advisory fees and certain other transaction-related costs, as well as fair value adjustments associated with contingent consideration; charges, gains, and losses attributable to businesses or properties we plan to close, consolidate, or divest; severance and other costs associated with our restructuring initiatives; the write-off of deferred financing costs and fees related to debt financing; investment gains or losses associated with our venture capital and certain other strategic equity investments; certain legal costs in our Microbial Solutions business related to environmental litigation and in our DSA segment related to U.S. government investigations into the NHP supply chain and advisory costs related to entering into a Cooperation Agreement with a shareholder; tax effect of all of the aforementioned matters; and adjustments related to the recognition of deferred tax assets expected to be utilized as a result of changes to the our international financing structure and the revaluation of deferred tax liabilities as a result of foreign tax legislation. This press release also refers to our revenue on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis: on a non-GAAP basis, we define "organic revenue growth" as reported revenue growth adjusted for foreign currency translation, acquisitions, and divestitures. We exclude these items from the non-GAAP financial measures because they are outside our normal operations. There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures, as they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different than non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In particular, we believe that the inclusion of supplementary non-GAAP financial measures in this press release helps investors to gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and future prospects without the effect of these often-one-time charges, and is consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company's performance, especially when comparing such results to prior periods or forecasts. We believe that the financial impact of our acquisitions and divestitures (and in certain cases, the evaluation of such acquisitions and divestitures, whether or not ultimately consummated) is often large relative to our overall financial performance, which can adversely affect the comparability of our results on a period-to-period basis. In addition, certain activities and their underlying associated costs, such as business acquisitions, generally occur periodically but on an unpredictable basis. We calculate non-GAAP integration costs to include third-party integration costs incurred post-acquisition. Presenting revenue on an organic basis allows investors to measure our revenue growth exclusive of acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign currency exchange fluctuations more clearly. Non-GAAP results also allow investors to compare the Company's operations against the financial results of other companies in the industry who similarly provide non-GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company intends to continue to assess the potential value of reporting non-GAAP results consistent with applicable rules and regulations. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release, and can also be found on the Company's website at ir.criver.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "would," "may," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements also include statements regarding Charles River's expectations regarding the availability of Cambodia-sourced NHPs; the impact of the investigations by the U.S. government into the Cambodia NHP supply chain, including but not limited to Charles River's ability to cooperate fully with the U.S. government; Charles River's ability to effectively manage any Cambodia NHP supply impact; the projected future financial performance of Charles River and our specific businesses, including our expectations with respect to the impact of NHP supply constraints and our ability to gain market share; earnings per share; operating margin; client demand, particularly the future demand for drug discovery and development products and services, including our expectations for future revenue trends; our expectations with respect to pricing of our products and services; our expectations with respect to future tax rates and the impact of such tax rates on our business; our expectations with respect to the impact of acquisitions and divestitures on the Company, our service offerings, client perception, strategic relationships, revenue, revenue growth rates, revenue growth drivers, and earnings; the development and performance of our services and products, including our investments in our portfolio; market and industry conditions including the outsourcing of services and identification of spending trends by our clients and funding available to them; ability to gain market share and capitalize on business opportunities; the impact of our restructuring initiatives, including annualized savings; the impact of our stock repurchase authorization; and Charles River's future performance, including as delineated in our forward-looking guidance, and particularly our expectations with respect to revenue, the impact of foreign exchange, interest rates, enhanced efficiency initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on Charles River's current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the timing of the resumption of Cambodia NHP imports into the U.S., our ability to manage supply impact, and potential study delays in our DSA segment attributable to NHP supply constraints; changes and uncertainties in the global economy and financial markets; the ability to successfully integrate businesses we acquire; the timing and magnitude of our share repurchases; negative trends in research and development spending, negative trends in the level of outsourced services, or other cost reduction actions by our clients; the ability to convert backlog to revenue; special interest groups; contaminations; industry trends; new displacement technologies; USDA and FDA regulations; changes in law; continued availability of products and supplies; loss of key personnel; interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; changes in tax regulation and laws; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; disruptions in the global economy caused by geopolitical conflicts; and any changes in business, political, or economic conditions due to the threat of future terrorist activity in the U.S. and other parts of the world, and related U.S. military action overseas. A further description of these risks, uncertainties, and other matters can be found in the Risk Factors detailed in Charles River's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed on February 19, 2025, as well as other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by Charles River, and Charles River assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any duty to update information contained in this press release except as required by law.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com .

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SCHEDULE 1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

Service revenue

$

808,042

$

832,463

$

2,446,801

$

2,492,225

Product revenue

196,810

177,300

574,354

555,215

Total revenue

1,004,852

1,009,763

3,021,155

3,047,440

Costs and expenses:

Cost of services provided (excluding amortization of intangible assets)

572,635

568,699

1,734,939

1,724,246

Cost of products sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets)

93,425

92,043

272,625

275,617

Selling, general and administrative

177,589

199,213

546,937

555,295

Amortization of intangible assets

27,404

32,403

158,052

97,248

Operating income

133,799

117,405

308,602

395,034

Other income (expense):

Interest income

1,422

1,528

3,923

6,740

Interest expense

(25,403

)

(30,284

)

(83,254

)

(98,054

)

Other income (expense), net

(22,618

)

2,592

(34,675

)

6,185

Income before income taxes

87,200

91,241

194,596

309,905

Provision for income taxes

31,644

20,946

60,469

70,867

Net income

55,556

70,295

134,127

239,038

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,134

638

1,910

2,340

Net income attributable to Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

$

54,422

$

69,657

$

132,217

$

236,698

Calculation of net income per share attributable to Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. common shareholders

Net income attributable to Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

$

54,422

$

69,657

$

132,217

$

236,698

Less: Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest

379

1,081

Less: Incremental dividends attributed to noncontrolling interest holders

599

9,621

Net income available to Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. common shareholders

$

54,422

$

68,679

$

132,217

$

225,996

Earnings per common share

Basic

$

1.11

$

1.34

$

2.66

$

4.39

Diluted

$

1.10

$

1.33

$

2.65

$

4.37

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

Basic

49,213

51,394

49,680

51,461

Diluted

49,426

51,583

49,866

51,713

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SCHEDULE 2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 27, 2025

December 28, 2024

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

207,097

$

194,606

Trade receivables and contract assets, net of allowances for credit losses of $13,805 and $18,301, respectively

734,482

720,915

Inventories

302,550

278,544

Prepaid assets

121,535

103,210

Other current assets

166,440

105,796

Total current assets

1,532,104

1,403,071

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,591,625

1,604,014

Venture capital and strategic equity investments

194,635

218,350

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

374,273

412,490

Goodwill

2,922,281

2,846,608

Intangible assets, net

571,094

723,400

Deferred tax assets

36,907

42,179

Other assets

290,893

278,233

Total assets

$

7,513,812

$

7,528,345

Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

169,615

$

140,337

Accrued compensation

269,697

179,418

Deferred revenue

237,728

248,322

Accrued liabilities

228,895

232,010

Other current liabilities

215,953

194,014

Total current liabilities

1,121,888

994,101

Long-term debt, net and finance leases

2,185,453

2,240,205

Operating lease right-of-use liabilities

443,185

483,789

Deferred tax liabilities

123,007

106,960

Other long-term liabilities

189,462

195,212

Total liabilities

4,062,995

4,020,267

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

40,492

41,126

Equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 51,351 shares issued and 49,215 shares outstanding as of September 27, 2025, and 51,141 shares issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2024

514

511

Additional paid-in capital

2,015,665

1,966,237

Retained earnings

1,944,317

1,812,100

Treasury stock, at cost, 2,136 and zero shares, as of September 27, 2025 and December 28, 2024, respectively

(363,431

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(191,616

)

(317,345

)

Total Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. equity

3,405,449

3,461,503

Nonredeemable noncontrolling interest

4,876

5,449

Total equity

3,410,325

3,466,952

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

$

7,513,812

$

7,528,345

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SCHEDULE 3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

Cash flows relating to operating activities

Net income

$

134,127

$

239,038

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

325,035

259,637

Long-lived asset impairments

36,185

17,339

Stock-based compensation

53,451

52,656

Deferred income taxes

(15,122

)

(25,988

)

Write down of inventories

10,697

11,472

(Gains) losses and impairments on venture capital and strategic equity investments, net

33,955

(8,788

)

Provision for credit losses

4,559

8,223

(Gain) loss on divestitures, net

(3,376

)

659

Other, net

3,306

8,900

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Trade receivables and contract assets, net

8,106

18,300

Inventories

(45,280

)

13,789

Accounts payable

40,747

(7,095

)

Accrued compensation

81,870

(1,981

)

Deferred revenue

(12,319

)

13,583

Customer contract deposits

(533

)

14,707

Other assets and liabilities, net

(65,282

)

(39,236

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

590,126

575,215

Cash flows relating to investing activities

Capital expenditures

(130,202

)

(157,351

)

Purchases of investments and contributions to venture capital investments

(12,544

)

(45,264

)

Proceeds from sale of investments

5,637

39,470

Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets, net

17,441

Acquisition of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired

(5,479

)

Other, net

3,154

(358

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(116,514

)

(168,982

)

Cash flows relating to financing activities

Proceeds from long-term debt and revolving credit facility

1,070,861

976,783

Payments on long-term debt, revolving credit facility, and finance lease obligations

(1,141,500

)

(1,316,990

)

Proceeds from exercises of stock options

3

23,110

Purchase of treasury stock

(360,577

)

(119,051

)

Payments of contingent consideration

(21,822

)

Purchase of remaining equity interest of other redeemable noncontrolling interests

(19,140

)

(12,000

)

Other, net

(12,687

)

(26,900

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(484,862

)

(475,048

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

14,900

(4,025

)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

3,650

(72,840

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

205,570

284,480

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

209,220

$

211,640

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SCHEDULE 4

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

SELECTED BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (1)

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

Research Models and Services

Revenue

$

213,474

$

197,824

$

639,818

$

625,120

Operating income

34,553

27,544

113,944

100,641

Operating income as a % of revenue

16.2

%

13.9

%

17.8

%

16.1

%

Add back:

Amortization related to acquisitions

12,905

9,086

36,266

26,731

Acquisition, integration, and divestiture-related adjustments (3)

14

337

Severance

136

2,651

3,664

3,685

Asset impairment

4,635

1,266

7,458

14,909

Site consolidation charges

1,053

1,052

3,545

3,983

Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income

$

18,729

$

14,055

$

50,947

$

49,645

Operating income, excluding non-GAAP adjustments

$

53,282

$

41,599

$

164,891

$

150,286

Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue

25.0

%

21.0

%

25.8

%

24.0

%

Depreciation and amortization

$

21,939

$

18,389

$

63,410

$

53,050

Capital expenditures

$

3,173

$

7,186

$

14,099

$

36,543

Discovery and Safety Assessment

Revenue

$

600,685

$

615,060

$

1,811,323

$

1,847,931

Operating income

123,153

126,436

339,886

379,651

Operating income as a % of revenue

20.5

%

20.6

%

18.8

%

20.5

%

Add back:

Amortization related to acquisitions

19,198

19,818

55,581

58,712

Acquisition, integration, and divestiture-related adjustments (3)

2,407

1,714

4,755

7,497

Severance

(148

)

12,550

5,068

20,463

Asset impairment

693

552

22,390

1,064

Site consolidation charges

3,985

772

10,690

2,604

Third-party legal and advisory costs and certain related items (4)

3,242

6,713

25,029

11,014

Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income

$

29,377

$

42,119

$

123,513

$

101,354

Operating income, excluding non-GAAP adjustments

$

152,530

$

168,555

$

463,399

$

481,005

Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue

25.4

%

27.4

%

25.6

%

26.0

%

Depreciation and amortization

$

44,001

$

47,751

$

128,660

$

141,269

Capital expenditures

$

25,709

$

22,773

$

78,730

$

91,176

Manufacturing Solutions

Revenue

$

190,693

$

196,879

$

570,014

$

574,389

Operating income

39,926

40,188

43,367

111,099

Operating income as a % of revenue

20.9

%

20.4

%

7.6

%

19.3

%

Add back:

Amortization related to acquisitions (2)

8,265

10,802

100,675

32,363

Acquisition, integration, and divestiture-related adjustments (3)

143

1,386

Severance

1,281

4,892

3,102

8,086

Asset impairment

91

6,449

25

Site consolidation charges

1,263

502

4,239

1,567

Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income

$

10,900

$

16,339

$

114,465

$

43,427

Operating income, excluding non-GAAP adjustments

$

50,826

$

56,527

$

157,832

$

154,526

Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue

26.7

%

28.7

%

27.7

%

26.9

%

Depreciation and amortization

$

17,377

$

20,298

$

127,343

$

60,176

Capital expenditures

$

5,191

$

8,735

$

33,631

$

28,180

Unallocated Corporate Overhead

$

(63,833

)

$

(76,763

)

$

(188,595

)

$

(196,357

)

Add back:

Acquisition, integration, and divestiture-related adjustments (3)

772

4,082

3,663

7,719

Severance

3,527

6,443

5,103

9,237

Asset impairment

184

Site consolidation charges

767

1,436

Third-party legal and advisory costs (4)

(146

)

6,230

Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expense

$

4,920

$

10,525

$

16,616

$

16,956

Unallocated corporate overhead, excluding non-GAAP adjustments

$

(58,913

)

$

(66,238

)

$

(171,979

)

$

(179,401

)

Total

Revenue

$

1,004,852

$

1,009,763

$

3,021,155

$

3,047,440

Operating income

133,799

117,405

308,602

395,034

Operating income as a % of revenue

13.3

%

11.6

%

10.2

%

13.0

%

Add back:

Amortization related to acquisitions (2)

40,368

39,706

192,522

117,806

Acquisition, integration, and divestiture-related adjustments (3)

3,179

5,939

8,432

16,939

Severance

4,796

26,536

16,937

41,471

Asset impairment

5,419

1,818

36,481

15,998

Site consolidation charges

7,068

2,326

19,910

8,154

Third-party legal and advisory costs and certain related items (4)

3,096

6,713

31,259

11,014

Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income

$

63,926

$

83,038

$

305,541

$

211,382

Operating income, excluding non-GAAP adjustments

$

197,725

$

200,443

$

614,143

$

606,416

Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue

19.7

%

19.9

%

20.3

%

19.9

%

Depreciation and amortization

$

85,164

$

88,198

$

325,035

$

259,637

Capital expenditures

$

35,580

$

38,721

$

130,202

$

157,351

(1)

Charles River management believes that supplementary non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to allow investors to gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, without the effect of often-one-time charges and other items which are outside our normal operations, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company's performance. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures included are not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company intends to continue to assess the potential value of reporting non-GAAP results consistent with applicable rules, regulations and guidance.

(2)

Amortization related to acquisitions for the nine months ended September 27, 2025 includes $71.0 million of accelerated amortization of certain client relationships in the Biologics Solutions reporting unit within the Manufacturing Solutions segment.

(3)

These adjustments are related to the evaluation and integration of acquisitions and divestitures, and primarily include transaction, advisory, certain third-party integration, certain compensation costs, and related costs; as well as fair value adjustments associated with contingent consideration arrangements.

(4)

Third-party legal and advisory costs incurred within Unallocated Corporate are associated with the execution of the Cooperation Agreement with a shareholder. Within our DSA business, third-party legal costs incurred are associated with investigations by the U.S. government into the NHP supply chain. Additionally included within DSA, due to the utilization of NHPs, are reductions to the previous $27 million inventory charge incurred during fiscal 2024, to write down inventory associated with the Cambodia-sourced non-human primate matter from February 16, 2023, as a result of the cases being closed during fiscal 2025.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SCHEDULE 5

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (1)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

Net income available to Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. common shareholders

$

54,422

$

68,679

$

132,217

$

225,996

Add back:

Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest (2)

379

1,081

Incremental dividends attributable to noncontrolling interest holders (3)

599

9,621

Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (4)

62,632

82,315

302,104

209,332

Venture capital and strategic equity investment (gains) losses and impairments, net

20,201

(2,507

)

31,594

(9,171

)

(Gain) loss on divestitures (5)

(3,376

)

658

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments:

Non-cash tax provision related to international financing structure (6)

292

1,504

Enacted tax law changes

3,236

3,596

3,236

3,596

Tax effect of the remaining non-GAAP adjustments

(20,148

)

(19,608

)

(72,330

)

(46,323

)

Net income available to Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. common shareholders, excluding non-GAAP adjustments

$

120,343

$

133,745

$

393,445

$

396,294

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

49,213

51,394

49,680

51,461

Effect of dilutive securities:

Stock options, restricted stock units and performance share units

213

189

186

252

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

49,426

51,583

49,866

51,713

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:

Basic

$

1.11

$

1.34

$

2.66

$

4.39

Diluted

$

1.10

$

1.33

$

2.65

$

4.37

Basic, excluding non-GAAP adjustments

$

2.45

$

2.60

$

7.92

$

7.70

Diluted, excluding non-GAAP adjustments

$

2.43

$

2.59

$

7.89

$

7.66

(1)

Charles River management believes that supplementary non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to allow investors to gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, without the effect of often-one-time charges and other items which are outside our normal operations, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company's performance. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures included are not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company intends to continue to assess the potential value of reporting non-GAAP results consistent with applicable rules, regulations and guidance.

(2)

This amount represents accretion adjustments of the Noveprim redeemable noncontrolling interest.

(3)

This amount represents incremental declared dividends attributable to Noveprim noncontrolling interest holders who receive preferential dividends for fiscal year 2024.

(4)

This amount excludes non-GAAP adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest holders.

(5)

The amount included in 2025 relates to a gain on the sale of a DSA site while the amount included in 2024 relates to a loss on the sale of a DSA site.

(6)

This amount relates to the recognition of deferred tax assets expected to be utilized as a result of changes to the Company's international financing structure.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SCHEDULE 6

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE GROWTH

TO NON-GAAP REVENUE GROWTH, ORGANIC (UNAUDITED) (1)

Three Months Ended September 27, 2025

Total CRL

RMS Segment

DSA Segment

MS Segment

Revenue growth, reported

(0.5

)%

7.9

%

(2.3

)%

(3.1

)%

(Increase) decrease due to foreign exchange

(1.3

)%

(1.4

)%

(1.2

)%

(2.0

)%

Impact of divestitures (2)

0.2

%

%

0.4

%

%

Non-GAAP revenue growth, organic (3)

(1.6

)%

6.5

%

(3.1

)%

(5.1

)%

Nine Months Ended September 27, 2025

Total CRL

RMS Segment

DSA Segment

MS Segment

Revenue growth, reported

(0.9

)%

2.4

%

(2.0

)%

(0.8

)%

(Increase) decrease due to foreign exchange

(0.5

)%

(0.5

)%

(0.5

)%

(0.7

)%

Impact of divestitures (2)

0.1

%

%

0.2

%

%

Non-GAAP revenue growth, organic (3)

(1.3

)%

1.9

%

(2.3

)%

(1.5

)%

(1)

Charles River management believes that supplementary non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to allow investors to gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, without the effect of often-one-time charges and other items which are outside our normal operations, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company's performance. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures included are not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company intends to continue to assess the potential value of reporting non-GAAP results consistent with applicable rules, regulations and guidance.

(2)

Impact of divestitures relates to the sale of a site within DSA.

(3)

Organic revenue growth is defined as reported revenue growth adjusted for divestitures and foreign exchange.

Investor Contact:
Todd Spencer
Corporate Vice President,
Investor Relations
781.222.6455
todd.spencer@crl.com

Media Contact:
Amy Cianciaruso
Corporate Senior Vice President,
Chief Communications Officer
781.222.6168
amy.cianciaruso@crl.com

