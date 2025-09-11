Charles River Collaborates to Enhance Oncology Manufacturing Portfolio, Advancing Research and Development of Cell and Gene Therapies to Treat Cancer

Charles River Collaborates to Enhance Oncology Manufacturing Portfolio, Advancing Research and Development of Cell and Gene Therapies to Treat Cancer

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) has recently announced two strategic collaborations across its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), aimed at advancing novel oncology research and development. These collaborations include forming an alliance with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and supporting a streamlined manufacturing process for Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Phase I Clinical Trials.

Across its portfolio, Charles River is dedicated to advancing oncology research and leveraging new technologies and techniques to enhance the ability to deliver life-changing therapeutics to patients.

Alliance with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy
Charles River has formed a strategic alliance with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI), a research institute that brings together researchers, nonprofits, and industries to get treatments to patients faster. As part of the strategic alliance, PICI network members and their companies will have access to Charles River's unique portfolio of preclinical drug discovery and development services, ranging from early discovery to manufacturing. As an established cell and gene therapy (C>) CDMO and preclinical research partner, Charles River's integrated approach combines research and development with biologics testing and manufacturing to maximize knowledge transfer, reduce bottlenecks, and accelerate drug development.

"PICI's mission-focused strategic alliance closely aligns with Charles River's goal of creating healthier lives," added Kerstin Dolph, Corporate Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing, Charles River. "Our extensive work in cell and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as end-to-end discovery and development expertise, provides the institutional knowledge required to drive forward oncology programs, with the ultimate goal of delivering safe, effective treatments to patients."

Supporting Phase I Clinical Trials with Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Through a recent agreement, Charles River's extensive C> capabilities and dedicated CDMO Centers of Excellence will generate materials to support the advancement of a Phase I Clinical Trial at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). CHLA is a leading research institution studying solid tumors in children. In 2024, CHLA received a multi-year $6 million award from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to develop innovative stem cell approaches to treat children and adolescents with recurrent solid tumors.

"We've partnered closely with CHLA to develop streamlined manufacturing programs to support the development of starting materials for a Phase I Clinical Trial," said Dolph. "Our extensive experience provides the institutional knowledge required to support hospitals like Children's Hospital Los Angeles to accelerate effective treatments to patients."

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Solutions
In recent years, Charles River has significantly broadened its cell and gene therapy portfolio with several acquisitions, integrations, and expansions to simplify complex supply chains and meet growing demand for plasmid DNA, viral vector, and cell therapy services. Combined with the Company's legacy testing capabilities, Charles River offers an industry-leading "concept-to-cure" advanced therapies solution.

Scaling up gene and gene-modified cell therapies for regulatory filing presents significant challenges, from transitioning through discovery and clinical phases to achieving GMP-compliant commercialization. Watch Charles River's latest on-demand webinar and let our C> experts guide you: https://bit.ly/3EUH035

Learn the latest techniques in cell and gene therapy treatments for immunotherapy to recognize, target, and eliminate cancer cells and tumors. Join Charles River expert Alex Sargent in an on-demand webinar focused on understanding the path to manufacturing immunotherapies: https://prd.to/4gjVicf

About Charles River
Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies, and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development, and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com .

Charles River Investor Contact:
Todd Spencer
Corporate Vice President,
Investor Relations
781.222.6455
todd.spencer@crl.com

Charles River Media Contact:
Amy Cianciaruso
Corporate Vice President,
Chief Communications Officer
781.222.6168
amy.cianciaruso@crl.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.CRLNYSE:CRLLife Science Investing
CRL
The Conversation (0)
Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Charles River Laboratories was founded in 1947 and is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. The company's research model & services segment is the leading provider of animal models for laboratory testing, which breeds and delivers animal research models with specific genetic characteristics for preclinical studies around the world. The discovery & safety assessment segment includes services required to take a drug through the early development process, including discovery services. The manufacturing support segment includes microbial solutions, which provides in vitro (non-animal) testing products, biologics testing services, and avian vaccine services.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Highlights neffy Regulatory Progress and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ARS Pharmaceuticals Highlights neffy Regulatory Progress and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

neffy ® (epinephrine nasal spray) New Drug Application (NDA) and CRL response under review by FDA with anticipated review completion by early October 2024

Response submitted for neffy Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to EMA's CHMP; CHMP opinion expected in the second quarter of 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite (ASX:IG6)

International Graphite Funding Deal with Comet Resources a Win-Win, Report Says

International Graphite’s (ASX:IG6) $1.5-million funding deal with major shareholder Comet Resources (ASX:CRL) resulted in a surge in IG6’s shares on March 13. The loan agreement was undertaken to address market speculation on the security of Comet’s shares in IG6, according to a news report from The West Australian.
Keep reading...Show less
Comet Resources

Company Update

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or Company) (ASX: CRL) announces that following the discontinuation of the proposed acquisition of the Mount Margaret Copper Project, it is now seeking to raise up to $1.5 million via secured convertible loans to support the Company’s proposed plan to seek re-quotation of its shares on the ASX. Full details of the terms of the convertible loans are provided below. The proceeds of the convertible loans will be used by Comet to progress exploration at the Barraba Copper Project in New South Wales, and the Northern Territory base and precious metals projects and provide working capital as it seeks to complete the process for re-quotation of its securities.

Keep reading...Show less
Comet Resources

Mount Margaret Copper Project Update

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or Company) (ASX: CRL) announces the discontinuation of the proposed acquisition of the Mount Margaret Copper Project. The decision is in response to on-going adverse market conditions, which have resulted in the Company not being able to fulfill all the conditions precedent for the acquisition.
Keep reading...Show less
Comet Resources

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B Mar 2023

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or Company) (ASX: CRL) is pleased provide the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 31 March 2023 (the Quarter).

Keep reading...Show less
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

Happy Creek Announces the Start of Drilling at the Fox Tungsten Project

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

resource investing

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Precious Metals Investing

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

×