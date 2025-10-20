Charles River and X-Chem Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Hit Identification Capabilities

X-Chem's DNA-encoded library complements Charles River's discovery expertise to accelerate hit identification

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) today announced a strategic collaboration with X-Chem, Inc., the pioneer in DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology and a data-driven drug discovery company, to enhance its hit identification (Hit ID) capabilities and accelerate the discovery of novel therapeutics. This partnership enables Charles River clients to access X-Chem's DEL platform, which features a proprietary library of over 15 billion compounds.

The collaboration combines Charles River's in-house protein production and downstream assay development, along with decades of hit ID expertise, with X-Chem's industry-leading DEL platform, creating a seamless workflow from hit identification to Hit-to-Lead optimization. Charles River has a broad suite of hit ID services that can deliver high-quality, validated hit compounds for drug discovery projects. With this complete offering, these designs and approaches will deliver the most impactful hits to support biopharma research goals and drug development plans.

"X-Chem's DEL technology is a powerful addition to our Hit ID Toolbox," said Chris Barnes, Executive Director & Head, Small Molecule Drug Discovery at Charles River. "By combining our deep expertise in early drug discovery and existing hit ID suite of capabilities with X-Chem's innovative screening platform, we can offer our clients even more flexibility in their hit-finding strategies, shaping this important first-step in their discovery programs."

X-Chem's DEL platform is one of the most proven and widely adopted in the industry, supporting hundreds of discovery programs across a broad range of target classes. Built on more than 15 years of refinement, X-Chem's libraries comprise billions of high-quality, lead-like compounds designed for meaningful structure–activity exploration. The platform integrates advanced selection methodologies with robust data analysis to deliver enriched, interpretable results that accelerate early discovery.

"Partnering with Charles River extends the reach of our DEL platform to more research teams worldwide," said Matt Clark, President & CSO at X-Chem. "Our shared goal is to make data-driven decision-making in early discovery more accessible, helping scientists see clearer paths forward, faster."

The collaboration demonstrates both companies' commitment to innovation, flexibility, and client success, providing a scalable solution for biotech and pharmaceutical organizations aiming to accelerate their drug discovery programs.

About Charles River
Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies, and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development, and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com .

About X-Chem
X-Chem is a data-driven drug discovery company transforming how scientists find and advance small-molecule therapeutics. Combining the power of DNA-encoded library (DEL) screening with medicinal chemistry expertise and deep data analytics, X-Chem uncovers high-quality chemical starting points and accelerates their evolution into optimized leads. The company partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations worldwide to deliver insight, speed, and confidence across the discovery continuum. Learn more at www.x-chemrx.com .

