Charles River and Toxys Announce Collaboration to Validate the Use of NAMs for Developmental Toxicity Testing

Charles River and Toxys Announce Collaboration to Validate the Use of NAMs for Developmental Toxicity Testing

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) and Toxys today announced a collaboration that offers Charles River's clients access to ReproTracker ®, a state-of-the-art human stem cell-based in vitro assay that rapidly and reliably identifies developmental toxicity hazards of new drugs and chemicals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251008659993/en/

As leveraged in the use of developmental and reproductive toxicology (DART) studies, ReproTracker complements traditional toxicology methods and is used to investigate if compounds interfere with early embryonic development, and the assay can quantitatively predict their teratogenic potential. ReproTracker can be used as an early-phase developmental toxicity screening platform, an alternative for animal-free teratogenicity testing of pharmaceuticals and (agro) chemicals, or as a tool to extrapolate animal-derived results to humans.

"ReproTracker is a one-of-a-kind in vitro solution to enable safe and effective developmental toxicity testing," said Elise Lewis, PhD, ATS, Principal Director and Global Lead, DART (Pharmaceuticals), Charles River. "DART is a critical step in the nonclinical phase of drug and chemical development, and we are pleased to offer our clients access to a tool that can help ensure the safety of patients and consumers."

Amer Jamalpoor, Chief Scientific Officer at Toxys, added, "Our collaboration with Charles River enables us to accelerate the adoption of ReproTracker and strengthen its validation as a valuable non-animal alternative to classical in vivo approaches for DART."

This collaboration is the latest addition to Charles River's robust DART offerings , which span pharmaceuticals (including vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, and veterinary and medical devices) agrochemicals, industrial chemicals, and food additives. Charles River maintains an extensive historical control database to aid in data interpretation and to help inform future client studies. As part of Charles River's Alternative Methods Advancement Project™ (AMAP™) , access to ReproTracker reinforces Charles River's commitment to incorporating New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) when possible, supporting the 3Rs (Replacement, Reduction and Refinement) while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety.

About Charles River
Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com .

About Toxys
Toxys is a Dutch biotechnology company, dedicated to improving chemical safety through innovative, animal-free testing solutions. Toxys develops advanced in vitro assays that help identify toxic, carcinogenic and reproductive toxicological properties of chemicals early in development. With a strong commitment to scientific excellence and sustainability, Toxys is shaping the future of toxicology by offering reliable, ethical, and cost-effective alternatives for safety testing. The company collaborates with leading research institutions and regulatory bodies worldwide and continues to expand its global footprint through strategic partnerships and product innovation.

Charles River Investor Contact:
Todd Spencer
Corporate Vice President,
Investor Relations
781.222.6455
todd.spencer@crl.com

Charles River Media Contact:
Amy Cianciaruso
Corporate Senior Vice President,
Chief Communications Officer
781.222.6168
amy.cianciaruso@crl.com

Toxys Media Contact:
Paula van Rossum
Chief Business Officer
+31 71 3322470
p.vanrossum@toxys.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.CRLNYSE:CRLLife Science Investing
CRL
The Conversation (0)
Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Highlights neffy Regulatory Progress and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ARS Pharmaceuticals Highlights neffy Regulatory Progress and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

neffy ® (epinephrine nasal spray) New Drug Application (NDA) and CRL response under review by FDA with anticipated review completion by early October 2024 Response submitted for neffy Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to EMA's CHMP; CHMP opinion expected in the second quarter of 2024... Keep Reading...
International Graphite (ASX:IG6)

International Graphite Funding Deal with Comet Resources a Win-Win, Report Says

International Graphite’s (ASX:IG6) $1.5-million funding deal with major shareholder Comet Resources (ASX:CRL) resulted in a surge in IG6’s shares on March 13. The loan agreement was undertaken to address market speculation on the security of Comet’s shares in IG6, according to a news report from... Keep Reading...
Comet Resources

Company Update

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or Company) (ASX: CRL) announces that following the discontinuation of the proposed acquisition of the Mount Margaret Copper Project, it is now seeking to raise up to $1.5 million via secured convertible loans to support the Company’s proposed plan to seek... Keep Reading...
Comet Resources

Mount Margaret Copper Project Update

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or Company) (ASX: CRL) announces the discontinuation of the proposed acquisition of the Mount Margaret Copper Project. The decision is in response to on-going adverse market conditions, which have resulted in the Company not being able to fulfill all the conditions... Keep Reading...
Comet Resources

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B Mar 2023

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or Company) (ASX: CRL) is pleased provide the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 31 March 2023 (the Quarter). Further to the Company’s announcement on 5 January 2023, and withdrawal of its prospectus dated 19 October 2022 by way of a... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Production Update

Kobo Resources Intersects 17.0 m at 3.87 g/t Au, Further Defining High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at its Kossou Gold Project

Canada One Mining: Positioned for Significant Copper Discovery in  British Columbia

Related News

lithium investing

Saskatchewan Implements New Lithium Royalty

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Production Update

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Intersects 17.0 m at 3.87 g/t Au, Further Defining High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at its Kossou Gold Project

Copper Investing

Canada One Mining: Positioned for Significant Copper Discovery in  British Columbia

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate

Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking Untapped, High-grade Gold Deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California