GamingInvesting News

CHARLES & KEITH enters The Sandbox, opening doors to the first-ever CHARLESKEITHHAUS that offers quests and K-Pop concert performances by APOKI

- CHARLES & KEITH expands its presence in the metaverse by opening the doors to its virtual world, CHARLESKEITHHAUS, on virtual real estate platform The Sandbox from 13 to 27 March 2023 .

CHARLES & KEITH enters The Sandbox, opening doors to the first-ever CHARLESKEITHHAUS that offers quests and K-Pop concert performances by APOKI

Modelled after the Spring Summer 2023 campaign — State of Play — CHARLESKEITHHAUS offers an immersive and entertaining way to experience the brand's universe. Every detail in the house is curated to reflect the spirit of the new collection: from a curation of fun Spring Summer 2023 styles, to the colour palette of the domain, and even an NFT gallery showcasing recently released artworks. All of these elements come together to encourage experimentation and foster a community of fashion lovers.

Inviting exploration, guests can look forward to in-game quests like quizzes, parkour challenges, and locating a secret room to redeem a digital wearable of this season's must-have bag, the Petra Curved Shoulder Bag. There will also be a special guest appearance at the CHARLESKEITHHAUS — virtual K-Pop artiste APOKI is throwing a rooftop party and all are invited. A pioneer in the virtual K-Pop scene, APOKI is dressed in the new collection and will play some of her hit singles. The rooftop will also feature a runway where visitors can see the new collection in "real" time.

Come and explore the CHARLESKEITHHAUS, which will launch on The Sandbox on 13 March 2023 globally. A selection of digital wearables of the Spring Summer 2023 collection will also be available for purchase, which guests will be able to wear in The Sandbox to show off their bond with the community.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles--keith-enters-the-sandbox-opening-doors-to-the-first-ever-charleskeithhaus-that-offers-quests-and-k-pop-concert-performances-by-apoki-301767436.html

SOURCE Charles & Keith

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Meta Entertainment Parent Company of Esports Organization Dignitas Signs NXT Level Sports and Entertainment, a Division of NXT Level Holdings, as Their Partnerships Consultant and Sales Agency of Record

Dignitas, the world renowned esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has signed Next Level Sports and Entertainment, a division of Next Level Holdings as their exclusive partnership's agency of record. NXT Level will be tasked to lead Dignitas' partnership strategy and business development efforts for the organization esports teams and creators including League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League.

"Dignitas is one of the most successful and innovative esports organization in history with championships dating back to 2003. They have seen success in the games they play as well as on the business side of esports and gaming helping their partners break through the clutter and achieve their marketing objectives. Their teams and creators consist of the biggest names in gaming and esports, and they compete in the most popular games in the world including League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League. We are honored for the opportunity to work with Dignitas, their current and future partners, and passionate fanbase in the pursuit of securing Naming Rights Partners for each of their teams," said Adam Cross , Managing Partner of NXT Level Holdings.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AviaGames Partners with Women Who Code to Empower Women in Tech

Celebrating International Women's History Month AviaGames Hosts Special Events in Collaboration with Women Who Code

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced its partnership with Women Who Code (WWCode), the largest international nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering diverse women to excel in technology careers. In celebration of International Women's History Month and International Women's Day AviaGames is hosting a variety of  events on its Pocket7Games social competition platform to celebrate women, help raise awareness for women equality and support WWCode.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Immutable Boosts C-suite with Key Hires from Ava Labs, Meta and Shopify

High-caliber talent from major web2 and web3 companies join Immutable to bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the fast-growing home of decentralized gaming.

Immutable the leading web3 gaming company, today announces the addition of key talent from prominent web2 and web3 companies to accelerate growth and expand its presence in the gaming sector. The new hires include Devon Ferreira as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and David Bicknell as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Immutable is also announcing the promotion of Immutable Senior Vice President Jason Suen to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

East Side Games Group and BBC Studios launch Doctor Who: Lost In Time mobile game

In this idle game, players act as the Doctor to explore space and time, collecting energy to save the universe while visiting classic locations from the long-running franchise.

East Side Games Group ( ESGG ) today announced the worldwide release of Doctor Who: Lost In Time a mobile game available on iOS and Android, in partnership with BBC Studios.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Syntech Celebrates International Women's Day 2023 with 'Gaming Gear Play to WIN' Event

Syntech a leading brand in the electronic accessories market, is proud to celebrate International Women's Day 2023 with a commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. As a company with strong female representation in both the workforce and management, Syntech is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of women worldwide.

The theme of International Women's Day 2023, "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality" aligns perfectly with Syntech's Consumer-Focused Expansion Plans. Syntech recognizes that women's lack of participation in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics has huge costs. Syntech is committed to promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls, as outlined in the fifth goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The company's workforce is comprised of over 60% female employees, with more than 50% of C-levels held by women. Women's participation in technology lead to more creative solutions and greater potential for innovation that meets sustainable business development. The aim is to make brands and products that are engaged by female employees more relevant to the needs of female gamers, as the part of Consumer-Focused Expansion Plans. Syntech integrates gender equality into its business strategy, which highlights the respect for the advancement of women around the world.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New IAB Study Reveals Five Misperceptions About Video Game Advertising

Sizable Audiences are at Play, Yet In-Game Ad Networks and Programmatic Remain Undervalued and Underutilized

Two out of every three Americans play video games through various platforms (ESA, 2022), and gaming is third only to TV and social media in terms of where audiences spend their time--yet gaming captures less than 5% of advertiser budgets.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Pomme REE-Nb Project Option Agreements Exercised

Basin Energy Limited Half-Year Financial Statements - 31 December 2022

Digbee ESGTM Assessment Confirms Blackstone’s Strong ESG Credentials

Iceni Gold Exploration Update: Gold Nugget Anomaly Extends To 5kms

Related News

Resource Investing

Gravity Survey Complete, Soil Sampling And Magnetics Commenced

Lithium Investing

Barbara Lithium Project Acquisition Further Expanding Ontario Land Footprint

Gold Investing

Lobo Tiggre: 5 Commodities for Now, Later and Much Later

Lithium Investing

Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2023

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Reserves: Top 3 Countries (Updated 2023)

Battery Metals Investing

Energy Fuels Announces 2022 Results; Emerging as the Leading US Producer of Critical Minerals with Focus on Uranium and Rare Earth Elements

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Provides Exploration Update in Brazil

×