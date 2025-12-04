Charbone to Host Corporate Update Webinar December 16th and Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec, December 4 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, announces that Company management will be hosting a corporate update webinar on December 16 th at 11:00am ET and has engaged Red Cloud Securities Inc. (" Red Cloud ") to provide Market Making services to the Company.
CHARBONE invites all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below. Dave Gagnon, Chairman and CEO, and Benoit Veilleux, CFO, will be providing a brief overview on the Company's operations, market insights on clean UHP hydrogen and other industrial gases, recent corporate achievements and upcoming milestones.
Date: Tuesday, December 16th, 2025
Time: 11:00am ET
Register: Webinar Registration
HAVE QUESTIONS? There will be an allotted time following the live presentation for a Q&A session. Unaddressed questions will be reviewed by management and responded to accordingly. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form (linked above) or by email at: ir@charbone.com .
CHARBONE has engaged Red Cloud, established in 2011 and based in Toronto and Vancouver, to provide services whereby it will buy and sell securities of the Company for the purposes of "market making". This includes maintaining a reasonable and consistent bid and offer spread for the Company's common stock traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and is on a best-efforts basis. Red Cloud has variable stock position in CHARBONE in the course of the "market making" mandate and using its own funds to execute. The services will mainly be rendered by Mr. Adam Smith who is acting at arm's length to the Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Red Cloud will receive a fee of $5,000 per month, commencing December 1 st , 2025. The agreement will continue in effect unless terminated by either party with no less than thirty (30) days' notice. No stock options are being granted, and no other compensation is payable in connection with the engagement. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.
CHARBONE is a developer and producer of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen with a growing industrial gas distribution platform. Through a modular approach, CHARBONE is focused on developing a network of clean hydrogen production facilities throughout North America and select markets abroad, starting with its flagship Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec. The Company's integrated model reduces risk, enhances scalability, and enables diversified revenue streams through partnerships in helium and other specialty gases. CHARBONE is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gas solutions while supporting underserved industrial gas customers and accelerating the shift to localized clean energy . CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF) , the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF) , and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47) . Visit www.charbone.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Contact Charbone Corporation
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
Email: ir@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
