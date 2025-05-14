Charbone Hydrogene annonce des investissements des inities et autres mises a jour corporatives

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des investissements des inities et autres mises a jour corporatives

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec TheNewswire - le 14 mai 2025 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une rare compagnie d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, a le plaisir d'annoncer qu'elle a tenu son assemblée générale annuelle et extraordinaire des actionnaires le 28 mars 2025 et que les actionnaires de la Société ont approuvé toutes les résolutions proposées :

  • 'élire les administrateurs de la Société, soit Dave B. Gagnon, Denis Crevier, Frédéric Lecoq, François Vitez, André Halley et Jean-Claude Gonneau, qui siégeront jusqu'à la prochaine assemblée annuelle des actionnaires ou jusqu'à ce que leurs successeurs soient élus ou nommés;

  • De nommer KPMG LLP comme auditeur externe de la Société et d'autoriser les administrateurs de la Société à fixer sa rémunération, qui a été remplacé par Richter LLP, comme annoncé dans l'Avis de changement d'auditeur publié sur SEDAR+ le 9 avril 2025;

  • De confirmer le plan d'options d'achat d'actions de la Société sans modification par rapport à l'année précédente;

  • 'approuver, par les actionnaires désintéressés, le règlement des dettes de rémunération totalisant 310 000 $ envers la direction par l'émission de 4 133 334 actions ordinaires de la Société à une valeur réputée de 0,075 $ par action, tel qu'annoncé le 12 février 2025 et émis à la suite de l'approbation reçue par la Bourse; et

  • D'approuver la dénomination sociale et de changer pour Charbone Corporation, avec une date d'entrée en vigueur future à déterminer.

La Société a également le plaisir d'annoncer que le Chef de la direction financière de la Société a exercé 900 000 bons de souscription et qu'un membre du conseil d'administration a acheté 400 000 actions sur le marché.

À propos de Charbone Hydrogène Corporation

Charbone est une entreprise intégrée d'hydrogène vert disposant de capacités stratégiques de distribution de gaz industriels en Amérique du Nord. Tout en poursuivant le développement de son réseau modulaire de production d'hydrogène vert, Charbone s'appuie également sur des partenariats commerciaux pour fournir de l'hydrogène, de l'hélium et d'autres gaz industriels sans les exigences en capital élevées des usines de production. Cette approche améliore les sources de revenus, réduit les risques opérationnels et accroît la flexibilité sur le marché. Charbone reste la seule société purement axée sur l'hydrogène vert cotée en bourse en Amérique du Nord, avec des actions cotées à la Bourse de croissance TSX (TSXV: CH); sur les marchés OTC (OTCQB: CHHYF); et à la Bourse de Francfort (FSE: K47). Pour plus d'informations, visiter www.charbone.com .

Énoncés prospectifs

Le présent communiqué de presse contient des énoncés qui constituent de « l'information prospective » au sens des lois canadiennes sur les valeurs mobilières (« déclarations prospectives »). Ces déclarations prospectives sont souvent identifiées par des mots tels que « a l'intention », « anticipe », « s'attend à », « croit », « planifie », « probable », ou des mots similaires. Les déclarations prospectives reflètent les attentes, estimations ou projections respectives de la direction de Charbone concernant les résultats ou événements futurs, sur la base des opinions, hypothèses et estimations considérées comme raisonnables par la direction à la date à laquelle les déclarations sont faites. Bien que Charbone estime que les attentes exprimées dans les déclarations prospectives sont raisonnables, les déclarations prospectives comportent des risques et des incertitudes, et il ne faut pas se fier indûment aux déclarations prospectives, car des facteurs inconnus ou imprévisibles pourraient faire en sorte que les résultats réels soient sensiblement différents de ceux exprimés dans les déclarations prospectives. Des risques et des incertitudes liés aux activités de Charbone peuvent avoir une incidence sur les déclarations prospectives. Ces risques, incertitudes et hypothèses comprennent, sans s'y limiter, ceux décrits à la rubrique « Facteurs de risque » dans la déclaration de changement à l'inscription de la Société datée du 31 mars 2022, qui peut être consultée sur SEDAR à l'adresse www.sedar.com; ils pourraient faire en sorte que les événements ou les résultats réels diffèrent sensiblement de ceux prévus dans les déclarations prospectives.

Sauf si les lois sur les valeurs mobilières applicables l'exigent, Charbone ne s'engage pas à mettre à jour ni à réviser les déclarations prospectives.

Ni la Bourse de croissance TSX ni son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'acceptent de responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.

Pour contacter Corporation Charbone Hydrogène :

Téléphone bureau: +1 450 678 7171

Courriel: ir@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif

The only publicly listed green hydrogen player in Canada.

