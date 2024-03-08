Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of Units for Debts Issuance and Provides a Corporate Update on Management Advances

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of Units for Debts Issuance and Provides a Corporate Update on Management Advances

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - March 8, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ; ( OTC:CHHYF ) ; ( FWB:K47) (the " Company " or " Charbone "), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today is pleased to announce the closing of Units for debt settlements of $50,000.

The Company has settled with an arm's length supplier $50,000 of payables through the issuance of units. Each of the units offered, priced at $0.10 per Unit, was comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 for a period of 12 months following the closing date. A total of 500,000 Units will be issued pursuant to the closing, at a conversion price per unit of $0.10. The Company believes that the settlement of the payables through the issuance of securities is appropriate at the present time in light of the various project commitments and the overall need to manage its cash in a prudent manner.  Any debt settlement will be reflected by a formal agreement and will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Any securities issued pursuant to a debt settlement will be subject to a statutory four month hold period in Canada and be released in a manner of 25% of the total shares received every quarter over a period of twelve (12) months.

In addition, during Q4 2023, Charbone received the repayment of the full amount remaining as of September 30, 2023 ($21,153) of the CFO's shareholder advance to help financing on-going corporate activities.

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Charbone is an integrated green hydrogen group focused on delivering a North American network of production facilities and technological solutions for the creation and distribution of green hydrogen produced from clean and renewable energies. Providing eco-friendly energy solutions for industrial, institutional, commercial and future mobility users, the Company's strategy is to develop modular and expandable hydrogen facilities producing green and low carbon intensity dihydrogen molecules, with the goal of scaling to deliver 16 modular and scalable green hydrogen production facilities in strategic areas across North America by 2030.

As North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, Charbone's common shares are active on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB: K47).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Dave B. Gagnon

Chief Executive Officer and

Chairperson of the Board

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Office phone:

+1 450 678-7171

Cell phone:

+1 450 524-0067

Email:

dg@charbone.com

Daniel Charette

Chief Operating Officer

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Office phone:

+1 450 678-7171

Cell phone:

+1 514 980-5841

Email:

dc@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Office phone:

+1 450 678-7171

Cell phone:

+1 438 508-1718

Email:

bv@charbone.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogen

Charbone Hydrogen


Charbone Hydrogen Provides Corporate Update on Strategic Priorities

Charbone Hydrogen Provides Corporate Update on Strategic Priorities

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (the " Company " or " Charbone "), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today provided a company update, including significant progress being made with operating expenses and cash burn rate reductions over the last year, steps to strengthen its balance sheet and reconfirmation of its 100% near-term focus on advancing green hydrogen production and deploying a network of modular and scalable production facilities throughout hydrogen-dependent industrial areas across North America

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene Fournit Une Mise a Jour De L'entreprise Sur Les Priorites Strategiques

Charbone Hydrogene Fournit Une Mise a Jour De L'entreprise Sur Les Priorites Strategiques

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

    Brossard (Québec) / TheNewswire / le 29 février 2024 CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH , OTCQB: CHHYF, FWB: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société ») , la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert,  fourni aujourd'hui une mise à jour de l'entreprise, incluant  des progrès significatifs réalisés en matière de réduction des dépenses d'exploitation et du taux d'utilisation de la trésorerie au cours de l'année dernière, et des mesures visant à renforcer son bilan ainsi que la reconfirmation de son objectif à court terme de à focuser à 100% sur l'avancement de la production d'hydrogène vert et le déploiement de son réseau d'usine de production modulaires et évolutives dans les zones industrielles utilisant de l'hydrogène en Amérique du Nord.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce des Ajouts de Groupes de Marketing et de Sensibilisation des Investisseurs et l'Octroie d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce des Ajouts de Groupes de Marketing et de Sensibilisation des Investisseurs et l'Octroie d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 20 février, 2024 — CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société ») la seule société cotée en bourse en Amérique du Nord spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer qu'elle a conclu des accords supplémentaires de sensibilisation des investisseurs et de marketing.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Group Additions and Grant of Stock Options

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Group Additions and Grant of Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - February 20, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (the " Company " or " Charbone "), the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company in North America, is pleased to announce that it has entered into additional investor awareness and marketing agreements.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogen Finalizes Arrangements with City of Sorel-Tracy to Kick off Green Hydrogen Project Build in Quebec

Charbone Hydrogen Finalizes Arrangements with City of Sorel-Tracy to Kick off Green Hydrogen Project Build in Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, February 20, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (the " Company " or " Charbone "), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce that the City of Sorel-Tracy and Charbone Hydrogen Québec Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Charbone, have finalized all arrangements to move forward on next steps towards site construction of the area's first green hydrogen facility on land along Highway 30's "Steel Highway".

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Carbon Done Right Announces Acquisition of the London Carbon Exchange

Carbon Done Right Announces Acquisition of the London Carbon Exchange

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) formally Klimat X Development Corp. a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets, is pleased to announce the Company's intention to acquire London Carbon Exchange "LCE" in an all-share transaction for the equivalent of USD450,000 issued in shares at the date of the next placing, concurrent with the dual listing of the Company on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market ("AIM"). Combined with the recently announced launch of the highly innovative Carbon Quantification System (CQS™) that provides unprecedented transparency into carbon credit transactions this will further strengthen the Company's commitment to the rapid growth of investment in large scale carbon credit restoration and conservation projects on degraded and threatened land.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Announces Brokered Financing Led by Haywood Securities

Bitcoin Well Announces Brokered Financing Led by Haywood Securities

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood ") dated February 29, 2024 to act as sole agent and sole bookrunner to assist the Company in selling on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$0.175 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for gross proceeds of a minimum of C$1,250,000 (from the sale of a minimum 7,142,857 Units) and a maximum of C$2,100,000 (from the sale of a maximum of 12,000,000 Units) (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Announces Record Number of Signups to the Bitcoin Portal in February

Bitcoin Well Announces Record Number of Signups to the Bitcoin Portal in February

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces record number of signups to the Bitcoin Portal in February.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Company Name Change, Vertical Integration into Technology Enabled Project Monitoring, and Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

Company Name Change, Vertical Integration into Technology Enabled Project Monitoring, and Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX ) (FSE: Q1C) is undertaking a transformational partnership to become the world's first listed, vertically integrated carbon project developer creating high value, technologically enabled credits.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Update on Cost Reduction Actions, Strategic Partner Process

Lake Resources NL Update on Cost Reduction Actions, Strategic Partner Process

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announced today that, following the completion of the Kachi Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), the company is rationalizing the size of its employee base and general and administrative expenses to extend its financial runway, and better position the Company to complete a robust strategic partner selection process.

The Company previously announced an approximate 40% reduction in expenditures for the quarter ending 31 March 2024 as compared to the quarter ending 31 December 2023 (refer to ASX announcement dated 31 January 2024). Lake is now implementing further cost saving measures through reducing global headcount by approximately 50% across its non-core operational and administrative workforce and additional streamlining of other general and administrative expenditures. As a result of these actions, the Company anticipates a further approximate 30% reduction in expenditures in the quarter ending 30 June 2024 compared to the quarter ending 31 March 2024.

The above actions will not impact the planned timing of either the Environmental Impact Assessment submission, scheduled for 31 March 2024 or the strategic partner selection process.

Additionally, Lake will continue its rigorous approach to cost structure optimisation and will explore further ways to reduce expenses. Furthermore, the Company will continue to evaluate the monetization of non-core assets and lithium tenements, which are unrelated to the Kachi Project.

Commenting on the outlook for the globally significant Kachi Project, Chief Executive Officer David Dickson said, "Despite the current backdrop of depressed short-term lithium pricing, we remain very enthusiastic about the Kachi Project, and its potential to deliver long-term value.

We are committed to taking all necessary actions to preserve our financial flexibility while we execute a thorough and prudent strategic partner selection process that results in the best outcome for Lake and its shareholders. We are focused on delivering the Kachi Project in 2028, which is forecast to align with the start of a prolonged period of structural deficit for battery-grade lithium chemicals."

Aligning Developmental Timelines to Strategic Partner Selection Process As announced in the ASX announcement dated 29 November 2023, Goldman Sachs is acting as financial advisor to the operating entity of the Kachi Project with respect to a strategic partnering process. The Company is now actively conducting outreach to a wide array of potential strategic partners as it progresses the initial phase of the strategic partner selection process ("the Process"). This outreach includes car and battery manufacturers, lithium producers, oil and gas companies, sovereign wealth funds and private equity. Additionally, a virtual data room has been established for interested parties, subject to confidentiality arrangements. The Company will seek expressions of interest from those potential partners.

The second phase of the Process will then focus on a select pool of qualified potential partners as the Company moves towards identifying a potential strategic partner for the Kachi Project.

The Company expects the Process will conclude in the second half of the year (2H CY24), with final investment decision ("FID") to follow approximately nine to twelve months thereafter (CY25), which may delay the previous target date for FID. Additionally, the timeline for awarding the Front-End Engineering Design ("FEED"), independent power producer ("IPP") and other tenders may also be impacted by the timing and outcome of the Process, given that the type of strategic partner ultimately selected could influence these decisions.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the PDAC Conference in Toronto, ON

Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the PDAC Conference in Toronto, ON

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) today announced that Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Solutions will be attending PDAC in Toronto from March 3 to March 6, 2024 and meeting with Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) and mining clients at this event

Date: March 3-6, 2024
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre
Link: https://www.pdac.ca/convention

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×