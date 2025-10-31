CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 31, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce that the Company has retained the US-based corporate communications firm, RB Milestone Group LLC (" RBMG "), to provide investor relations services including corporate communications advisory, non-deal roadshow advisory, market intelligence advisory, and business referrals to the management team of the Company. RBMG has been retained for an initial term of 6-months starting October 20, 2025, paid in cash totalling US$59,500 and billed on a monthly basis. Following the first 6-months, the agreement auto renews on a monthly basis until termination. RBMG is at arm's length to the Company. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

Dave B. Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE , commented: " We are very pleased to welcome the RBMG team as a key addition to our communications and investor relations strategy in the United States and Canada. Their proven expertise in capital markets, corporate visibility, and strategic advisory will play a vital role as CHARBONE enters its next phase of growth and expansion across North America. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to transparency, shareholder engagement, and long-term value creation. "

About RB Milestone Group LLC

Founded in 2009, RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG") is a US-based corporate communications firm that specializes in investor relations advisory and has offices in New York City and Stamford, Connecticut. RBMG's US advisory practice delivers investor relations programs tailor-made for emerging companies that are private and publicly traded on the NYSE, NASDAQ, OTCQB, OTCQX, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX and AIM. RBMG refines communications strategies, weighs data and advises clients on how to penetrate new markets. It helps clients target and secure relationships with niche US stakeholders and key industry strategics globally. Utilizing digital techniques, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, RBMG has developed methods that improve traditional client IR initiatives to maximize ROI. RBMG partners with clients across a wide range of industry segments, including: Cannabis, Cleantech, Consumer Goods, Crypto, Fintech, Healthcare, Metals & Mining, Professional Services, Renewable Energy, and Technology. To learn more about RBMG please visit: www.rbmilestone.com .

Updated Terms of Shares-for-Debt Settlement

CHARBONE announces an update to its previously disclosed shares-for-debt settlement dated August 14, 2025. Following discussion with the TSX Venture Exchange, including a review of the restrictions imposed upon shares for debt transactions in the context of market making services, the Company has revised the total amount and number of shares to be issued under the settlement.  Under the revised terms, CHARBONE will settle $30,000 of the original $118,095 payable to an arm's-length market maker through the issuance of common shares. The Company successfully negotiated that the remaining balance will be reduced by the value of the shares at the current market price.  Upon closing, CHARBONE will issue 500,000 common shares. The settlement will be documented in a formal agreement and remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.  The common shares issued will be subject to the statutory four-month hold period.

About CHARBONE CORPORATION

CHARBONE is an integrated company specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen and the strategic distribution of industrial gases in North America and Asia-Pacific. Through a modular approach, the Company is building a distributed network of green hydrogen production plants while diversifying revenues via helium and specialty gas partnerships. This disciplined model reduces risk, enhances flexibility, and positions CHARBONE as a leader in the transition to a low-carbon future. CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF) , the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF) , and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47) . Visit www.charbone.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contact Charbone Corporation

Telephone: +1 450 678 7171

Email: ir@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

CFO and Corporate Secretary

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone HydrogenCH:CCTSXV:CHOil and Gas Investing
CH:CC
Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen

The North America’s only publicly traded pure-play company focused on ultra-pure green hydrogen production and distribution.

The North America’s only publicly traded pure-play company focused on ultra-pure green hydrogen production and distribution. Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 31 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce le debut officiel des travaux de construction civil a Sorel-Tracy, conformement a l'echeancier annonce

CHARBONE annonce le debut officiel des travaux de construction civil a Sorel-Tracy, conformement a l'echeancier annonce

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 28 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces the Official Start of Civil Construction Work in Sorel-Tracy, in Line with the Announced Schedule

CHARBONE Announces the Official Start of Civil Construction Work in Sorel-Tracy, in Line with the Announced Schedule

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 28, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 23 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 23, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Oil barrel surrounded by metal bars, corn and gold bullion.

World Bank: Oil Glut to Drive Commodities Prices to Six Year Low

Global commodities prices are on track to fall to their lowest level in six years by 2026, as weaker demand, a widening oil surplus and policy uncertainty continue to weigh on markets, according to the World Bank. In 2025, the oil glut is projected to expand 65 percent above its last peak in... Keep Reading...
TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB TheNewswire - (October 30, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces approval from the TSX Exchange following its review of a proposed ‘shares for debt' transaction for an aggregate $1,922,800 debt... Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update: BANK CREDIT FACILITYCoelacanth has signed an agreement to increase its bank credit facility from $52 million to $80 million with closing expected in mid-November. The Company... Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Energy Inc. Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the... Keep Reading...
Oil rig with stock charts overlayed.

5 Biggest ASX Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

Oil and gas are key energy fuels, and ASX-listed oil and gas stocks could benefit from their price moves. For the most part, 2025 was a volatile year for both the oil and gas markets. In the first half of the year, oil prices posted moderate gains, spurred on by rising tensions in the Middle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Tech Investing

September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report