CHARBONE Confirms New UHP Hydrogen Orders and its First UHP Oxygen Order in the United States

Brossard, Quebec, February 25, 2026 TheNewswire - Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated January 14, 2026, the Company has secured additional orders from an existing U.S. customer based in New York State.
The customer has placed new orders for clean UHP hydrogen, produced and distributed by Charbone, and placed its first order for UHP oxygen. While Charbone's production activities remain focused on clean UHP hydrogen, the Company delivers also complementary industrial gases like oxygen, helium, and other specialty gases to support customer requirements.
Strengthening customer relationships in a strategic market: New York State
Following the announcement on January 14, 2026, regarding an initial order for clean UHP hydrogen from a US customer located in New York State, Charbone indicates that this customer is continuing its collaboration with Charbone. The new order for Charbone's UHP hydrogen, combined with an initial order for UHP oxygen, represents a further step in Charbone's commercial deployment in the United States, a strategic market for future growth.
Diversification of UHP offerings: hydrogen and oxygen
Charbone considers the addition of an order for UHP oxygen to its order book, alongside UHP hydrogen, to be an important milestone in its roadmap: developing a multi-molecule platform of UHP industrial gases, aligned with the needs of advanced technology and industrial sectors, particularly in the American "Tech Valley".
"These new orders, now including distribution and delivery of UHP oxygen, confirm not only that the relationship with our existing customer in New York State is strengthening, but also the relevance of our strategy to diversify into UHP industrial gases," said Dave Gagnon, Charbone's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "Our objective is clear: to offer reliable supply and first-class purity standards in order to meet the highest demands of the technology and industrial markets in North America."
Momentum Public Relations Inc. Appointment
On February 4, 2026, Charbone announced that it had retained the services of Momentum Public Relations Inc. ("Momentum"), in relation to investor and public relations strategies. Momentum is a Montreal-based public relations and investor relations firm with a proven track record of supporting emerging companies in the Canadian financial markets. Founded in 2008, Momentum specializes in designing targeted investor outreach programs for listed small and mid-cap companies, with expertise in the resource sector. Through strategic communications, investor outreach, and market engagement, Momentum strives to increase companies' visibility, strengthen their presence, and connect them with a broader network of qualified investors. Momentum holds a variable stake in Charbone and reserves the right to use its own funds to increase its position.
About Charbone CORPORATION
Charbone is a developer and producer of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen with a growing industrial gas distribution platform. Through a modular approach, Charbone is focused on developing a network of clean hydrogen production facilities throughout North America and select markets abroad, starting with its flagship Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec. The Company's integrated model reduces risk, enhances scalability, and enables diversified revenue streams through partnerships in helium and other specialty gases. Charbone is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gas solutions while supporting underserved industrial gas customers and accelerating the shift to localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). Visit www.Charbone.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contact Charbone Corporation
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
