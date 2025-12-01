CHARBONE Confirms its First Hydrogen Production in Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - December 1, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce the successful completion of equipment installation for Phase 1A at its Sorel-Tracy site and, in accordance with the announced schedule, the production of its first hydrogen molecule .
During the last weekend of November, CHARBONE's technical teams conducted the first hydrogen production tests , following the commissioning of the company's first local clean UHP hydrogen production module in Quebec. The initial results confirm the system is properly functioning, validating the initial performance parameters.
Management Statement
" The completion of the Phase 1A installation and the successful completion of the first hydrogen production tests are key milestones for CHARBONE ," said Dave B. Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE . " These accomplishments demonstrate our teams' ability to execute rigorously. We are now entering the commercial production phase ."
The first clean UHP hydrogen project in Quebec and a model for North America
The modular plant in Sorel-Tracy represents the first local and decentralized clean UHP hydrogen production facility in Quebec , in line with CHARBONE's vision of building an integrated North American network for the production and distribution of clean and strategic gases. For more information on the Company's five-phase roadmap, the modular configuration of the plant, and its economic outlook, please review the investor presentation available on CHARBONE's website .
CHARBONE is a developer and producer of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen with a growing industrial gas distribution platform. Through a modular approach, CHARBONE is focused on developing a network of clean hydrogen production facilities throughout North America and select markets abroad, starting with its flagship Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec. The Company's integrated model reduces risk, enhances scalability, and enables diversified revenue streams through partnerships in helium and other specialty gases. CHARBONE is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gas solutions while supporting underserved industrial gas customers and accelerating the shift to localized clean energy. CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF) , the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF) , and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47) . For more information, please visit: www.charbone.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Contact Charbone Corporation
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
Email: ir@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
