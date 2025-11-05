CHARBONE Appoints Patrick Cuddihy as Senior Vice President - Strategic Affairs

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec, November 5, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Patrick Cuddihy to the position of Senior Vice President Strategic Affairs .
This appointment formalizes more than fourteen months of close collaboration between Mr. Cuddihy and Dave B. Gagnon , President and Chief Executive Officer of CHARBONE. Over the past year, Mr. Cuddihy has played a key role in the negotiation and conclusion of CHARBONE's Tier 1 strategic alliance in the United States—marking a major milestone in the Company's international development.
His expertise and sound counsel have also contributed to diversifying and strengthening CHARBONE's offering in the fields of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen and specialty industrial gases.
" Patrick has demonstrated an exceptional understanding of our vision and a strategic ability to advance our priorities ," said Dave B. Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE . " His commitment, experience, and judgment will continue to be invaluable assets to the Company as we pursue our growth across Canada and the United States ."
In his new role, Mr. Cuddihy will continue to work closely with the Office of the President , providing direct support to the executive management team and contributing to the implementation of the Company's strategic partnerships.
|
|
Mr. Cuddihy brings a wealth of experience in hydrogen and industrial gas production and distribution management , having previously held senior leadership positions such as Network Sales Director – Québec Region , General Manager – Pacific Region , Director of Procurement Services , and Director of Logistics and Assets – Eastern Region for one of the world's leading industrial gas companies.
CHARBONE is an integrated company specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen and the strategic distribution of industrial gases in North America and Asia-Pacific. Through a modular approach, the Company is building a distributed network of green hydrogen production plants while diversifying revenues via helium and specialty gas partnerships. This disciplined model reduces risk, enhances flexibility, and positions CHARBONE as a leader in the transition to a low-carbon future. CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF) , the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF) , and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47) . Visit www.charbone.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
|
Contact Charbone Corporation
|
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
|
Email: ir@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.