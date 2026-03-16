Change in substantial holding

Change in substantial holding

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Change in substantial holding

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AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining

Advancing a diversified portfolio of uranium, copper and critical minerals projects across Australia, Tanzania and North America, with current priorities including the proposed tin acquisition in north-west Tasmania, the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, and the Mkuju uranium project in southern Tanzania. Keep Reading...
Share Placement Update

Share Placement Update

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Share Placement UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Acquisition of Tin and Silver Prospects

Acquisition of Tin and Silver Prospects

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Acquisition of Tin and Silver ProspectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cashflow Report

Quarterly Cashflow Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
$1.5M Share Placement

$1.5M Share Placement

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced $1.5M Share PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Domestic Metals Completes Surface IP Geophysical Survey at Smart Creek and Announces Amendment to Warrant Terms of Unit Private Placement

Domestic Metals Completes Surface IP Geophysical Survey at Smart Creek and Announces Amendment to Warrant Terms of Unit Private Placement

Domestic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Domestic Metals") (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E0) announces that an induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey at its Smart Creek copper-gold-silver project in Montana, has been completed by TMC Geophysics, who were engaged as part of ongoing... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Reports Assay Results from RM26-01 and Provides Exploration Update at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Reports Assay Results from RM26-01 and Provides Exploration Update at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from drill hole RM26-01 at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Project is operated by Rift Minerals Inc.... Keep Reading...

Cygnus intends to advance resource evaluation and technical studies following successful A$25m placement

Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada Highlights Cygnus has received firm commitments totalling A$25 million via a share Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors The Placement was priced at A$0.16 per share, representing a 5.9% discount to the last sale price of A$0.17 per share;... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Proposes $1,000,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Proposes $1,000,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company proposes to complete a non-brokered flow-through financing for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 through the issuance of flow-through common shares at a... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 24.6 Metres of 0.71% Ni, 0.56% Cu Including 6.1 Metres of 1.17% Ni, 1.45% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 24.6 Metres of 0.71% Ni, 0.56% Cu Including 6.1 Metres of 1.17% Ni, 1.45% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Phase 1 diamond drill program at the Company's Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario. The Phase 1 drill program was... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Completes the Auxer Gold Property Acquisition To Expand US Operations

Copper Quest Completes the Auxer Gold Property Acquisition To Expand US Operations

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 11th, 2026, it has completed an arms-length Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 9th, 2026 to acquire... Keep Reading...

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