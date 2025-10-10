Chairman Joins Prime Minister's India Trade Visit

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
October 10, 2025
Robin Brundle joins Prime Minister on first major trade mission to India
Mr Brundle joins 125-strong delegation of leading business representatives, academic and cultural leaders, and government ministers on UK's largest ever trade mission to India
Technology Minerals Plc (LSE: TM1), the first UK listed company focused on creating a sustainable circular economy for battery metals, is pleased to announce that its Chairman, Robin Brundle, has joined the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and a 125-strong business delegation on the Government's trade mission to India this week.
The largest ever UK Government trade mission to India brings together leading CEOs, entrepreneurs, academic and cultural institutions. The mission aims to strengthen bilateral trade and investment, while advancing discussions on the UK's resilience within the critical mineral strategy, a vital step toward sustainable industrial growth.
Mr Brundle is a respected business leader and trusted contributor to government policy on battery strategy via parliamentary committees in both the House of Lords and the House of Commons. His participation in the delegation reflects a commitment to advancing circular economy solutions and building international partnerships that contribute to long-term industrial and environmental sustainability.
Recyclus Group Ltd ("Recyclus"), the Company's 48.35% owned battery recycling business, has previously been selected to join the UK and Indian Governments' Innovating for Transport and Energy ("ITES") scheme to achieve net zero, and Mr Brundle has extensive knowledge of the commercial opportunities presented by India's burgeoning lithium-ion electric battery sector.
The visit seeks to build upon the momentum from the landmark UK-India trade deal signed in July 2025, which is projected to increase UK GDP by £4.8 billion per annum. Other companies represented in the delegation include major household names such as Rolls Royce, British Airways and the London Stock Exchange.
Robin Brundle, Executive Chairman of Technology Minerals and Recyclus Group and Co-Founder of Recyclus Group, said: "I am honoured to play a role on this industrial and commercial trade mission, which represents a valuable opportunity to engage directly with Indian and UK stakeholders on the critical minerals and sustainable technology agenda. India is one of the fastest growing economies globally, and through Recyclus' existing links with the UK and Indian Government's Innovating for Transport and Energy scheme, we are well placed to support the region's transition towards electrification."
This is an industrial and commercial mission, not a political one. Recyclus remains proudly politically agnostic as it continues to drive innovation and collaboration in the circular economy.
Technology Minerals Plc
Technology Minerals is developing the UK's first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. Technology Minerals is focused on raw material exploration required for Li-ion batteries, whilst solving the ecological issue of spent Li-ion batteries, by recycling them for re-use by battery manufacturers. Further information on Technology Minerals is available at www.technologyminerals.co.uk.
Recyclus Group Ltd
Since July 2023, Recyclus Group has operated a national, industrial-scale lithium-ion battery recycling service that supports the UK's transition to carbon neutrality. The Group's commitment to cradle-to-cradle battery recycling reduces reliance on the extraction of virgin materials, promotes a circular economy for these metals within the UK, supports the advancement of next-generation recycling technologies, and aligns with the UK's resilience and critical minerals strategy.
With strategic backing from Technology Minerals, Recyclus plays a central role in lithium-ion battery recycling and contributes significantly to the circular economy for battery metals.
Further information on Recyclus Group is available at https://www.recyclusgroup.com/
TM1:LN
