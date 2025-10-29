CGI to release fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results on November 5

CGI to release fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results on November 5

Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom

CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will release results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, ended September 30, 2025, on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 before the markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss results and answer questions at 9:00 a.m. (EDT).

Who:                     

François Boulanger, President and Chief Executive Officer
Steve Perron, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

 

What:                     

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

 

When:                   

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT)

 

Conference Call:     

1-800-717-1738 Conference ID: 14123. Interested parties may access a replay of the call by dialing +1-888-660-6264 Passcode: 14123, until December 5, 2025.

 

Webcast:               

A live webcast of the quarterly results conference call may be accessed through the IR section of our website where a replay will also be archived. Listeners should allow ample time to access the webcast and supporting slides.

 

Podcast:                 

A replay will be available for download later in the day.

 

RSS Feed:             

Subscribe via our newsroom to receive the latest news releases and podcasts.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 93,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2025-results-on-november-5-302597269.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/29/c1831.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

