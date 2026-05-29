CGI selected for Finnish National Agency for Education's largest ICT procurement to date

CGI selected for Finnish National Agency for Education's largest ICT procurement to date

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AI-assisted delivery model to support continuous development of Studyinfo, the agency's largest digital service entity by user volume

CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has been selected as the provider of development and maintenance services for Studyinfo (Finnish: Opintopolku), the Finnish National Agency for Education's largest digital service entity by user volume. The selection is part of the agency's largest ICT procurement to date. The eight-year agreement is valued at approximately €48 million to €80 million.

The Studyinfo service ecosystem consists of several services, information systems, and applications provided by the Finnish National Agency for Education. It offers citizens, education providers, authorities, and other stakeholders up-to-date information on education as well as national services for competence development and verification. It is the Finnish National Agency for Education's largest service ecosystem by number of users: in 2025, Studyinfo.fi (Opintopolku.fi) had approximately 14 million visitors.

The procurement of the Studyinfo service ecosystem is the largest in the history of the Finnish National Agency for Education. As a result, procurements that were previously implemented separately have been consolidated into a single agreement covering the maintenance and further development of services as one entity.

"Our goal was to simplify contract management, reduce costs and increase the flexibility of agreements. The new operating model better supports the continuous development of services and the growing number of users," said Paula Merikko, Director at the Finnish National Agency for Education.

CGI will be responsible for the development and maintenance of the expanding Studyinfo service ecosystem. The development work will utilize CGI's AI-enabled Application Factory delivery model, which accelerates application development, improves quality and reduces development costs. In addition, particular attention will be paid to responsible development by applying green coding principles.

"Studyinfo is a key digital service in Finland's education system. Our experience in modernizing critical public systems ensures that Studyinfo will continue to serve citizens efficiently in the years to come," said Kari Martelius, Senior Vice-President, Consulting Services, responsible for government services at CGI Finland.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at CGI.com.

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SOURCE CGI Inc.

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